Read full article on original website
Related
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt. In 2016, the DOL passed regulations raising the salary threshold from $455 per week ($23,360...
Copy of Why the Holidays Are the Best Time for Career Networking On & Off LinkedIn
Do you know why the holidays are the best time for career networking? Many people may think the contrary, so I interviewed a colleague, Marty Latman, an esteemed colleague who has some great tips for networking during the holidays. We will uncover WHY the holidays are the best time for...
Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation
Penn Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to support the Montcoworks Apprenticeship Program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
MONTCO Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. The Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development provides support to the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development and Faculty Development efforts. This position is 25 hours a week; four...
Ambler Videojournalist Spotlights Local Small Businesses to Help Them Succeed
Video-journalist Heather Michaelson.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. Heather Michaelson of Ambler is a 46-year-old videojournalist who uses Facebook Live to spotlight — and therefore support — area businesses still troubled financially by the pandemic. Madeleine Wright covered Michaelson’s coverage for CBS3 Philadelphia.
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars
Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks.Image via iStock. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0