Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation

Penn Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to support the Montcoworks Apprenticeship Program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO Careers—Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. The Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development provides support to the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development and Faculty Development efforts. This position is 25 hours a week; four...
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars

Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks.Image via iStock. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
