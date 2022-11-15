Read full article on original website
A Message to Selfish Danbury Drivers Parking in the Street, You Stink
I'm going to keep this straight to the point. There are far too many people using the street for parking in Downtown Danbury and it's impacting traffic patterns and diminishing safety for drivers, and pedestrians. Every evening there is a section of Main Street that has to forgo the "slow-lane"...
New Milford Police Department Posts Warning About Latest Phone Scam
Scams are everywhere. From the highest level of society to the lowest, everyone is a target and the New Milford Police Department wants you to be aware of one of the latest to go around. **SCAM ALERT**. In a recent Facebook post, they point out that this scam is happening...
What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby
I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
Cat café opens in Old Saybrook
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
ctexaminer.com
I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor
The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
DoingItLocal
Stamford News: Headache After Argument With Wife
2022-11-16@11:01pm–#Stamford CT– A Glenbrook Road man just called for EMS for a headache after an argument with his wife.
Inside a Historic Westport, Connecticut Home Where Honest Abe Spent Time
This amazing place located in Westport is owned by Frederic Chiu and award-winning sculptor Jeanine Esposito and according to the New York Post, has some history tied to it, as most things do here in the Northeast. Unfortunately, unlike a ring camera or security footage, which didn't exist at the...
newcanaanite.com
Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street
A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity
According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
wiltonbulletin.com
'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse
DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery
2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
DoingItLocal
Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times
2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
darientimes.com
After three years Norwalk's Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk reopens
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NORWALK—After three years of shuttling pedestrians and finding alternate routes across the Norwalk River, the pedestrian walkway along the Yankee Doodle Bridge has reopened. The walkway was closed by the state Department of Transportation as part of a...
News 12
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bridgeport police search for U-Haul catalytic converter thieves
Security cameras captured three people as they stole catalytic converters from 15 trucks and vans at the U-Haul on Boston Avenue in Bridgeport early Monday morning. Bridgeport police have released the footage in hopes the public can identify the suspects. “They made quick work of removing the catalytic converters by...
Norwalk auto restoration service gives old cars luxurious overhauls
The team of designers and engineers at Black Bridge Motors works hard to give old vehicles a luxurious overhaul.
ctexaminer.com
Eversource Asks to Hike Residential Electric Bills 48%, United Illuminating Asks 43%
Connecticut’s two largest electric utilities applied for rate increases that would increase average residential customer’s bills by more than 40 percent – or about $80 a month – starting in January. Eversource applied with the Public Utilities Regulatory Authority for approval to increase its residential supply...
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
Police: Connecticut resident wanted in fatal New Rochelle shooting
Police say 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut.
6 Popular Coffee Shops To Check Out in Fairfield County, Connecticut
There are plenty of delicious coffee spots in lower CT to try but it appears that there is some serious competition all around for a delicious cup of joe. Here are a few popular coffee spots that you need to check out now and see what everyone is raving about.
A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven
Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
