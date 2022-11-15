ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
i95 ROCK

What Does Danbury Need? A Hobby Lobby

I love building models. I've made cars, military vehicles, airplanes, dinosaurs, even replicas of famous firearms, back when they allowed those types of model kits to be sold. How did my interest in building model kits start? Hobby Lobby. I spent a portion of my childhood in Oklahoma City and...
DANBURY, CT
WTNH

Cat café opens in Old Saybrook

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — A new café in Old Saybrook is offering customers a chance to come in, play with cats and potentially take one home. “We wanted to give the cats their best life before they find their forever home,” Carla Gowrie, who owns All the Single Kitties, said. The café, located on […]
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
newcanaanite.com

Two-Car Crash Wednesday Evening at Old Stamford Road and Park Street

A car crash snarled up traffic at Route 106 and Park Street during the evening rush Wednesday. Police, fire and New Canaan Emergency Medical Services officials responded to the crash at about 5:42 p.m., according to a dispatch report. The motorists involved appeared to suffer non-life-threatening injuries, according to police...
NEW CANAAN, CT
Sports Radio 940

Roasted by Rob: New Milford Man Takes Shots at Lack of Business Diversity

According to his Facebook page, Rob Ebin is a trainer at Toro Fitness in Brookfield, and he lives in New Milford, CT. New Milford has been re-branded as the "Best Town in the USA" but it appears Rob would change things a bit if given the opportunity. On November 8, 2022, Ebin shared his commentary on New Milford in a tourism style ad titled "Welcome to New Milford." As of November 14, the video had 1,900+ views.
NEW MILFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Pistol Whipped During Robbery

2022-11-16@7:38pm–#Bridgeport CT– Police are investigating a robbery at G&E Smoke Shop at 975 State Street. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Westport News: Child Bit By Dog Multiple Times

2022-11-15@10:27pm–#Westport CT– A child on Maple Avenue North has been bitten by a dog multiple times in the face, neck, and head according to radio reports. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
WESTPORT, CT
darientimes.com

After three years Norwalk's Yankee Doodle Bridge sidewalk reopens

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. NORWALK—After three years of shuttling pedestrians and finding alternate routes across the Norwalk River, the pedestrian walkway along the Yankee Doodle Bridge has reopened. The walkway was closed by the state Department of Transportation as part of a...
NORWALK, CT
i95 ROCK

A Mainstay of the Preppy Wardrobe Was Invented in New Haven

Yesterday was the 83rd anniversary of the patenting of the Sperry Top-Sider Boat Shoe. Hey fellow preppies of Connecticut, did you know that a man from New Haven invented them?. I didn't attend an old private school in Connecticut, I'm a Holy Cross - Waterbury alumni, but my fashion choices...
NEW HAVEN, CT
i95 ROCK

i95 ROCK

Brookfield, CT
14K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

I95 Rock plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Danbury, Connecticut. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy