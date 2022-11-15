ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut

Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names

Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
Driving While High: What CT's Law Says About Cannabis Impairment

Driving high equals a DUI. That’s the message the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been driving home since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. Connecticut has one of the highest rates of drunken driving fatalities in the country. But confirming a driver is impaired by cannabis is more complicated than determining alcohol impairment.
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die

Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)

Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote

High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
