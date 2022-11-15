Read full article on original website
Connecticut Is Asking For Help In Starting Up A New Rebranding Campaign
Every once in a while, it's not a bad idea to try something new or different, especially if what you are doing is getting a bit old. I like to say and have always heard "the one constant in life, is change" and Connecticut wants to do just that, make a change.
WTNH.com
Conn. ranked second healthiest state in U.S.: Study
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut may be the home of the hamburger, but it still ranked the second healthiest state across the country, according to a new study. The study, conducted by the online fitness resource Total Shape, analyzed data from each state including online searches for gym memberships, how many gyms are in a state per 100,000 of the population, percentage of smokers, and obesity.
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut
- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
Doorbell Cam Laws and Can I Legally Record A Conversation In Connecticut?
We have all seen the creepy ring cam pics of weirdos in masks staring into the lens of these micro surveillance cameras and it makes me wonder about the laws surrounding the use of home surveillance equipment. The ring cam is just one of many that are available out there on the market, but how far can you go to keep your property protected from predators?
Change of pace: These are the states Conn. residents want to relocate to
Conn. (WTNH) — Do you ever feel like you need a change of pace? You’re not alone. Connecticut residents looking to relocate often look to the city or out west. A study, conducted by moving experts at movingapt.com, looked at Google search data across the state based on search terms like “houses in,” “Zillow,” “apartments […]
National Fast Food Day Deals across Connecticut
Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday, Nov. 16 is National Fast Food Day! This means your favorite fast food joints, from Popeye’s to Domino’s, are offering up amazing and delicious deals nationwide. And in Connecticut, there are plenty of tempting deals to go around. News 8 compiled a list of deals you can get from different fast-food […]
NBC Connecticut
3 CT Schools Can't Receive Funding After Review of Native American Names
Three Connecticut schools are now ineligible for funding from the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan Fund after a review of the schools' names, images and symbols showed noncompliance with state statutes. The schools are the Canton High School Warriors, the Killingly High School Redmen and Red Gals, and the Windsor High...
Dozens of towns flipped in the ’22 governor’s race
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – All the recounts are over in our state. Democrats remain in control of the general assembly. New research shows they may have had help from a particular group of voters. News 8 drilled into the data including which towns flipped one way or the other here in Connecticut. Tufts University in […]
Connecticut pharmacies sign on to prescribe antiviral meds to COVID-positive patients
WETHERSFIELD, Conn. — In another step forward in the fight against COVID, pharmacists across Connecticut will now be empowered to assess COVID-positive patients and prescribe them potentially life-saving medication. This new initiative is all about increasing availability and access to the oral COVID antiviral treatment pill called Paxlovid. The...
NBC Connecticut
Driving While High: What CT's Law Says About Cannabis Impairment
Driving high equals a DUI. That’s the message the Connecticut Department of Transportation has been driving home since the state legalized adult-use cannabis in 2021. Connecticut has one of the highest rates of drunken driving fatalities in the country. But confirming a driver is impaired by cannabis is more complicated than determining alcohol impairment.
WTNH.com
Must-sees: Places everyone should see in Conn. before they die
Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut residents: do you have a bucket list of places to see before you die? While the Nutmeg state is small, it’s certainly home to some intriguing, must-see spots. See our full list of fan-favorite spots and hidden gems across the state below:. Gillette Castle...
Eversource, UI customers could pay double the current rates for energy
BERLIN, Conn — Both Eversource and UI have submitted their new electricity supply prices with Connecticut's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA) for the first half of 2023. If PURA approves the submission, residential Eversource customers would be charged 24.2 cents per kilowatt-hour. This is double the current rate, which...
sheltonherald.com
Beauty & Essex to open Connecticut restaurant at Mohegan Sun
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Beauty & Essex, a New American style restaurant with locations in New York, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is opening at Mohegan Sun in the fall of 2023, the casino resort announced Thursday. The 11,000-square-foot restaurant by Tao Group...
Eversource, UI customers could soon see a nearly 50% increase in monthly bills
Connecticut residents could see an increase in their electric bills as Eversource and United Illuminating filed new supply rates with the state's Public Utilities Regulatory Authority (PURA), citing ongoing global demand.
Lamont, legislators agree to boost essential worker bonuses, extend gas tax holiday
As Eversource asked for a big rate increase, Lamont underscored the need for more assistance to consumers
Look up! Meteor shower visible from Connecticut Thursday night
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s that time of year again to grab some warm blankets, find a dark place and look up. The Leonid meteor shower, which is seen each year in the middle of November, will peak Thursday night until dawn Friday, according to NASA. The shower has been visible since Nov. 6 […]
connecticutexplorer.com
Are there Bobcats in Connecticut? (We have the answer!)
Within a month of moving to CT, I looked out on my back porch to see a giant wild cat standing on my favorite chair. Not being native to the state, I freaked out – what was it? A mountain lion? A lynx? That led me to research if there are bobcats in Connecticut.
MSNBC
Meet the Connecticut Dem who won his race by a single vote
High school teacher Chris Poulos, who won his Connecticut state house race by just one vote, joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss how knocking on 5,300 doors and talking to voters inspired him. Sen. Chris Murphy, who previously held the seat and campaigned with Poulos, says: “When you meet him, you realize why he did so well.”Nov. 17, 2022.
A handful of recounts keep some races in Connecticut from being called
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are nearly a week out from Election Day, and there are five recounts across Connecticut. Election officials are trying to determine who is the winner in those General Assembly races. There are three state House seats and two state Senate seats too close to call. While the outcomes will not […]
