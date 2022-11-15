Read full article on original website
Related
Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation
Penn Community Bank recently donated $25,000 to support the Montcoworks Apprenticeship Program at Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls.Image via Holy Family University. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls.
MCCC Hosts First-Ever TEDxMontco Presentations
From left, Dean of Students Dr. Samuel Coleman, Computer Science student Alyssa Long, Medical Assisting Assistant Professor Shauna LaMagna, and Math Assistant Professor Dr. Durrell Jones each gave short, and thought-provoking presentations during the first-ever TEDxMontco. Students, faculty and administrators at Montgomery County Community College took part in the first-ever...
Montgomery County Community College Presents Upcoming College & Career Series for Current and Prospective Students
Image via Montgomery County Community College. Montgomery County Community College presents a College & Career Series Nov. 14–21 to provide prospective and current students with the opportunity to learn about the college’s different programs and career pathways.
MONTCO Careers — Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Student Services Assistant position. The Student Services Assistant will provide support to both new and returning students at the college. This includes in-person. and back-office duties. Service touchpoints will include the use of the following methods: in person; phone; email; text; online;...
MontcoWorks Partners with Bucks County Counterpart to Host National Apprenticeship Week Webinar
MontcoWorks is partnering with a Bucks County workforce organization on a webinar exploring apprenticeships.Image via iStock. The Montgomery County Workforce Development Board, MontcoWorks, is holding a Nov. 15 webinar for career seekers of all ages, as well as parents, educators, workforce stakeholders, and area employers. The free event, held in in partnership with the Bucks County Workforce Development Board, has been specifically schedule during National Apprenticeship Week, Nov. 14–20.
Holy Family University Hosting Inaugural Interfaith Symposium at Philadelphia Campus This Week
Holy Family University will be hosting an event that will bring leaders and worshippers of all faiths together to find common ground. Holy Family University Interfaith will proudly present its Inaugural Interfaith Symposium, “Honoring our Neighbor’s Faith: How Interfaith Conversations Build Community,” on Nov. 17 at 5 PM at the University’s Northeast Philadelphia campus.
Funding for 22.5 Tons of Food, Raised by the VFTCB, Will Go a Long Way to Easing Local Hunger Pangs
Although its 2022 Freedom from Hunger drive has officially ended, the VFTCB will still take online donations of funds to support it.Image via iStock. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s (VFTCB) eighth annual Freedom from Hunger food drive has surpassed its 2022 goal by raising the monetary equivalent of 22.5 tons (45,000 pounds) of food.
Community Health and Dental Seeks Donations to Supply Pottstown ‘Warming Center’
Community Health and Dental Care is collaborating with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to open a "warming center" for winter 2023; it seeks donated items to support the effort. Community Health and Dental Care (CHDC) is partnering with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to bring a “warming center” to its community.
Bolstering the Brave: Four-Year Grant Funds a Countywide Effort to Increase Volunteer Firefighter Numbers
Montgomery County is currently experiencing a dire shortage of volunteer firefighters. At a recent press event, Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association George Wilmot cited the data that illustrate the problem. “The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania has shrunk from 300,000 in the 1970s to 38,000 in 2018,” he explained.
Weavers Way Food Co-Op — Already in Ambler, Chestnut Hill, and Mount Airy — Sprouts Up in Germantown
Weavers Way moves ahead with Germantown site.Image via iStock. Weavers Way, one of the nation’s oldest food co-ops, is expanding yet again, thanks to a $1 million state grant. At present, the outreach operates stores in Chestnut Hill, Mount Airy, and Ambler. Jake Blumgart fortified his The Philadelphia Inquirer readers with the story of its expansion.
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars
Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Piazza acquisition comprises two Bryn Mawr deeds:. A...
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning
With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
Ambler Videojournalist Spotlights Local Small Businesses to Help Them Succeed
Video-journalist Heather Michaelson.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. Heather Michaelson of Ambler is a 46-year-old videojournalist who uses Facebook Live to spotlight — and therefore support — area businesses still troubled financially by the pandemic. Madeleine Wright covered Michaelson’s coverage for CBS3 Philadelphia.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
Salus University Marks Decade of Biomedical Coursework in Support of Healthcare Careers
Dr. Mitchell Scheiman, director of the Salus University Biomedicine program. Salus University is presently celebrating the 10-year anniversary of its Graduate Program in Biomedicine that leads participants to a graduate research degree as either a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) or a Master of Science (MSc). The fully accredited program allows...
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek. The cause of its woe has become a common story in Montgomery County over the past handful of years. Rental income disappeared thanks to COVID-19 and the events it cancelled. And the ravaging floodwaters of Hurricane Ida then filled it with water almost to the ceilings.
MONTCO.Today
Montgomery County, PA
15K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
MONTCO.Today celebrates Montgomery County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of MONTCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://montco.today/
Comments / 0