GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
HARTFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Nassau Financial Group, L.P. (“Nassau”) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement for its subsidiary, Nassau Life Insurance Company (“NNY”), to acquire Delaware Life Insurance Company of New York (“DLNY”) from Delaware Life Insurance Company (“Delaware Life”). NNY and DLNY are New York-domiciled life insurance companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221117006109/en/ The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2023 and is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals.
Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes fell in October for the ninth month in a row to the slowest pre-pandemic sales pace in more than 10 years, as homebuyers grappled with sharply higher mortgage rates, rising home prices and fewer properties on the market. Existing home sales fell 5.9% last month from September to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 4.43 million, the National Association of Realtors said Friday. The string of monthly sales declines this year is the longest on record on data going back to 1999, the NAR said. Sales cratered 28.4% from October last year. Excluding the steep slowdown in sales that occurred in May 2020 near the start of the pandemic, sales are now at the slowest annual pace since December 2011, when the housing market was still mired in a deep slump following the foreclosure crisis of the late 2000s. Despite the slowdown, home prices continued to climb last month, albeit at a slower pace than earlier this year. The national median home price rose 6.6% in October from a year earlier, to $379,100.
MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/ Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- E8 Engineering has been awarded United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year. E8 is a burgeoning aerospace supplier of program management, consulting, and technical staffing services with expertise in engineering, quality, operations, and supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005108/en/ John Marcin, E8 Engineering CTO, receives the Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year Award from Steve Crow, ULA Director of Production Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profiles of the Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005301/en/ “I appreciate everyone’s dedication to the deal.” said Helbiz Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella. “Wheels’ assets and industry expertise are invaluable to us. We believe that the acquisition can accelerate our efforts to advance our product development, enhance customer experience, and push our top line and operating efficiency to the next level. This will further solidify our near-term goal of achieving profitability and our long-term goal of disrupting the micro-mobility industry and bringing a sustainable, modern transportation alternative for everyone.” (Photo: Business Wire
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3%, to 33,642 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Small company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8%. Major indexes are all on track for weekly losses.
Comments / 0