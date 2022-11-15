ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GeneNews: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario (AP) _ GeneNews Ltd. (SZLSF) on Monday reported a loss of $45,000 in its third quarter.

The Richmond Hill, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The genetic testing company posted revenue of $799,400 in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $799,000.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SZLSF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SZLSF

