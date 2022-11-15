ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Maverix Metals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) _ Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $3.3 million.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The precious metals royalty and streaming company posted revenue of $16.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MMX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MMX

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Foot Locker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $96 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Mamenta Selected by McAfee to Accelerate Time to Market and Streamline Marketing Operations Across Global Marketplaces

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Mamenta, Inc., a leading ecommerce service provider, announced today that it has been selected by McAfee to support the brand’s expansion into key ecommerce marketplaces across the globe. Through the partnership, McAfee will leverage Mamenta’s Global Trade Platform which links disparate infrastructures with centralized marketplace listing management, inventory and supply chain transparency, and messaging between sellers and marketplaces. Ultimately, Mamenta will enable unified sales and performance data, consistent content and brand messaging, along with streamlined order fulfilment, across global ecommerce marketplaces for McAfee. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005129/en/ Official Rakuten Store (Graphic: Business Wire)
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

US stocks gain ground, but still head for weekly losses

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in morning trading on Wall Street Friday but are still heading for losses for the week after several days of bumpy trading. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 104 points, or 0.3%, to 33,642 and the Nasdaq rose 0.1%. Small company stocks rose more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.8%. Major indexes are all on track for weekly losses.
The Associated Press

Helbiz Completes Acquisition of Wheels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ: HLBZ), a leader in micro-mobility, today announced that it has completed the previously announced merger with Wheels Labs, Inc. (“Wheels”). The acquisition is expected to strengthen the ability to operate by expanding Helbiz’s presence to 67 markets globally, create a more diversified business model, and enhance the financial profiles of the Company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005301/en/ “I appreciate everyone’s dedication to the deal.” said Helbiz Founder and CEO Salvatore Palella. “Wheels’ assets and industry expertise are invaluable to us. We believe that the acquisition can accelerate our efforts to advance our product development, enhance customer experience, and push our top line and operating efficiency to the next level. This will further solidify our near-term goal of achieving profitability and our long-term goal of disrupting the micro-mobility industry and bringing a sustainable, modern transportation alternative for everyone.” (Photo: Business Wire
The Associated Press

E8 Engineering Named United Launch Alliance’s 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- E8 Engineering has been awarded United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year. E8 is a burgeoning aerospace supplier of program management, consulting, and technical staffing services with expertise in engineering, quality, operations, and supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005108/en/ John Marcin, E8 Engineering CTO, receives the Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year Award from Steve Crow, ULA Director of Production Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/ Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Alkaline Water Company Appoints David Rauch to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney David Rauch to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2022. Mr. Rauch will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees providing expertise drawn from his decades of practicing law as a business and franchise attorney and serving in executive roles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006062/en/ David Rauch joins The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy