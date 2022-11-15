ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins Park, PA

MONTCO.Today

Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning

With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
BRYN MAWR, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO Careers—Montgomery County Community College

Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. The Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development provides support to the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development and Faculty Development efforts. This position is 25 hours a week; four...
MONTCO.Today

Funding for 22.5 Tons of Food, Raised by the VFTCB, Will Go a Long Way to Easing Local Hunger Pangs

Although its 2022 Freedom from Hunger drive has officially ended, the VFTCB will still take online donations of funds to support it.Image via iStock. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s (VFTCB) eighth annual Freedom from Hunger food drive has surpassed its 2022 goal by raising the monetary equivalent of 22.5 tons (45,000 pounds) of food.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars

Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Bolstering the Brave: Four-Year Grant Funds a Countywide Effort to Increase Volunteer Firefighter Numbers

Montgomery County is currently experiencing a dire shortage of volunteer firefighters. At a recent press event, Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association George Wilmot cited the data that illustrate the problem. “The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania has shrunk from 300,000 in the 1970s to 38,000 in 2018,” he explained.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20

Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
WEST CHESTER, PA
MONTCO.Today

MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County, PA
