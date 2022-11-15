Read full article on original website
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls.Image via Holy Family University. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls.
Join Experts from Bryn Mawr Trust’s Planning and Advice Team for Tips on Year-End Financial Planning
With the end of the year on the horizon, now is the time to make sure you’re still on track for achieving your financial goals. What market trends should you watch for right now and steps you can take in the closing weeks to optimize your portfolio and charitable contributions, reduce taxes, and ensure all the elements of your estate plan are in place.
Montgomery County Community College Hosts First-Ever TEDxMontco Presentations
Students, faculty and administrators at Montgomery County Community College took part in the first-ever TEDxMontco program at the Blue Bell Campus. The program featured Computer Science student Alyssa Long, Medical Assisting Assistant Professor Shauna LaMagna, Math Assistant Professor Dr. Durrell Jones and Dean of Students Dr. Samuel Coleman.
Penn Community Bank Supports MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program at MCCC With $25K Donation
Penn Community Bank, the largest independent mutual bank in eastern Pennsylvania, has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC). The generous donation funds its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
Community Health and Dental Seeks Donations to Supply Pottstown ‘Warming Center’
Community Health and Dental Care is collaborating with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to open a "warming center" for winter 2023; it seeks donated items to support the effort. Community Health and Dental Care (CHDC) is partnering with Pottstown Beacon of Hope to bring a “warming center” to its community.
Montgomery County Community College Presents Upcoming College & Career Series for Current and Prospective Students
Image via Montgomery County Community College. Montgomery County Community College presents a College & Career Series Nov. 14–21 to provide prospective and current students with the opportunity to learn about the college’s different programs and career pathways.
MONTCO Careers—Montgomery County Community College
Montgomery County Community College invites applications for the Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development position. The Part-Time Administrative Support Secretary, Talent Management & Leadership Development provides support to the college’s Talent Management, Leadership Development and Faculty Development efforts. This position is 25 hours a week; four...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S.
Penn Community Bank Helps Community College Apprentices MAP Out Their Professional Futures
Penn Community Bank's donation to the MCCC MontcoWorks Apprentice Program (MAP) will supprt students' future careers.Image via iStock. Penn Community Bank has contributed $25,000 to Montgomery County Community College (MCCC) in support of its Workforce Development Division’s new MontcoWorks Apprenticeship Program (MAP).
Funding for 22.5 Tons of Food, Raised by the VFTCB, Will Go a Long Way to Easing Local Hunger Pangs
Although its 2022 Freedom from Hunger drive has officially ended, the VFTCB will still take online donations of funds to support it.Image via iStock. The Valley Forge Tourism & Convention Board’s (VFTCB) eighth annual Freedom from Hunger food drive has surpassed its 2022 goal by raising the monetary equivalent of 22.5 tons (45,000 pounds) of food.
Piazza Auto Group Buys Bryn Mawr CRE Site from Which Main Liners Bought Porsches and Ferraris
Piazza Auto Group has purchased the property of Main Line Ferrari Philadelphia, an upscale auto dealer that is zooming westward in a Delaware County relocation. Paul Schwedelson got in gear to report the Montgomery County transaction in the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Piazza acquisition comprises two Bryn Mawr deeds:. A...
112 County Projects Advancing, Fueled by $161 Million in COVID-19 Dollars
Federal funding disbursements from the Montgomery County Recovery Office are beginning to help with local COVID-19 economic setbacks. The Montgomery County Recovery Office has begun the process of allocating $161 million in federal funds received in the aftermath of COVID-19. Rachel Ravina invested her wealth of journalistic skill in reporting the story for The Times Herald.
Bolstering the Brave: Four-Year Grant Funds a Countywide Effort to Increase Volunteer Firefighter Numbers
Montgomery County is currently experiencing a dire shortage of volunteer firefighters. At a recent press event, Montgomery County Fire Chief’s Association George Wilmot cited the data that illustrate the problem. “The number of volunteer firefighters in Pennsylvania has shrunk from 300,000 in the 1970s to 38,000 in 2018,” he explained.
West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance to Present Eurydice Through November 20
Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Department of Theatre & Dance presents Eurydice by Sarah Ruhl. Directed by Associate Professor of Theatre Leonard Kelly, Eurydice runs Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 17 – 19, at 7:30 PM, and Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2 PM in the MainStage Theatre of the E.O. Bull Center for the Arts at 2 E. Rosedale Avenue in West Chester.
Gladwyne VFW Is Dangerously Close to Losing Its Post and the History It Holds
Gladwyne VFW building.Image via Joe Renner at GoFundMe. The Gladwyne VFW Post at 320 River Road, aside the Schulykill River, is in trouble. Barstool Sports reporter Kate diagnosed its issues and the help its members now seek.
Ambler Videojournalist Spotlights Local Small Businesses to Help Them Succeed
Video-journalist Heather Michaelson.Image via CBS3 Philadelphia. Heather Michaelson of Ambler is a 46-year-old videojournalist who uses Facebook Live to spotlight — and therefore support — area businesses still troubled financially by the pandemic. Madeleine Wright covered Michaelson’s coverage for CBS3 Philadelphia.
West Chester University’s Opera Theatre to Present ‘Cinderella’ by Female Composer from 1904
Zoe Bennett and Nile Gay in Cinderella.Image via West Chester University. West Chester University’s Opera Theatre presents Cinderella by Pauline Viardot on Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 PM and Saturday, Nov. 19 at 3 PM in the Emilie K. Asplundh Concert Hall, Philips Memorial Building at 700 S. High Street in West Chester.
Montgomery County Among the Nation’s 40 Wealthiest Congressional Districts of 2022
Pennsylvania’s Fourth Congressional District, which encompasses the majority of Montgomery County, is one of the wealthiest congressional districts of 2022, writes Andrew DePietro for Forbes. Census data indicates that there are 40 congressional districts in the country with median household incomes that are higher than $100,000. While most of...
Doylestown Farmhouse, Owned by Famous Lyricist, to Be Turned into Museum Celebrating His Legacy
The historic farm property was once owned by a local composer known throughout the world. A historic property in Bucks County will soon be turned into a museum and education center that focuses on its most famous tenet. Ted Chapin wrote about the historic property in American Theatre. Highland Farms,...
