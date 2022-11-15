Read full article on original website
The Hockey Writers
3 Positives From Sharks’ Impressive Road Trip
An impressive three-game win streak to end a difficult four-game road trip projects a faint glimmer of hope for the San Jose Sharks season. After concluding the road swing with an exclamatory 5-2 win at the ever-intimidating ‘Fortress,’ the Sharks are showing they won’t go away quietly.
The Hockey Writers
Top 5 Teemu Selanne Moments With the Jets
On Thursday, Nov. 17, the Winnipeg Jets will be inducting both Teemu Selanne and Teppo Numminen into the Winnipeg Jets Hall of Fame before their game against the Anaheim Ducks. The team’s hall of fame was established in 2016 to honour the alumni of the Jets and celebrate their accomplishments.
ESPN
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS -- — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. In winning their third straight to close out a four-game road trip, the Sharks handed Vegas its second consecutive home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road.
NHL
NHL general managers discuss potential rule changes in 'evolving' game
TORONTO -- The NHL general managers met for about five hours in Toronto on Tuesday, mostly going over fine points of rules and setting up in-depth discussions for their meeting in Palm Beach, Florida, from March 13-15. The NHL hockey operations department showed the GMs videos of nuances in the game now and new moves that might challenge interpretations of rules in the future.
Yardbarker
Red Wings’ Berggren Making Solid Case to Stay in the NHL
When Lucas Raymond and Moritz Seider joined the Detroit Red Wings last season, it signaled that the team had entered the fun part of their rebuild. No longer is it just about accumulating picks and prospects; now it’s about integrating those young players into the Red Wings’ lineup, so long as they are ready. That process continued at the start of the 2022-23 season, as forward Elmer Söderblom made the opening night roster and has played in 13 games since then. The latest prospect to make his way into Detroit’s lineup, however, arrived with a ton of fanfare.
NHL
RECAP: Seven different Red Wings score in 7-4 win over Sharks
SAN JOSE -- Moritz Seider's first goal of the season couldn't have come at a better time. Seider scored to break a 4-4 tie with 6:06 remaining in the third period, and the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-4 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night at SAP Center.
ESPN
Golden Knights halt 2-game skid with 4-1 win over Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- — Alex Pietrangelo had a goal and two assists, and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Arizona Coyotes 4-1 on Thursday night. William Carrier, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith also scored to help Vegas halt a two-game skid. Logan Thompson made 25 saves, and Jonathan Marchessault added two assists.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Red Wings
The Sharks are back home after finishing their lastest road trip with a comeback win in Vegas. The Red Wings are in town for the Sharks Hockey Fights Cancer Night presented by Kaiser Permanente. When: Thursday, November 17. Watch: NBCSCA. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App...
NHL
Preview: Blues vs. Capitals
BLUES Debuting their all-new Reverse Retro sweaters, the St. Louis Blues kick off a three-game homestand on Thursday following a successful road trip. After weathering an eight-game losing streak, the Blues have now won four in a row and are starting to once again resemble the team that took the eventual champions to six games during last year's Stanley Cup Playoffs.
NHL
Ten Wins | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Amanda Stein runs it back and takes you through every game of the current 10-game win streak. Ten games, ten wins, ten takeaways. The Devils are turning heads around the league as they continue to put together an impressive run of 10-straight victories (going for 11 on Thursday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs) and they've done it while facing different forms of adversity, and winning in different ways.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Flames 1
The Lightning completed a perfect 3-0-0 homestand with a 4-1 victory over the Flames on Thursday night. It was Tampa Bay's stars who led the way. The trio of Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov and all collected multi-point nights to pace the offense. In goal, Andrei Vasilevskiy was solid, finishing with 39 saves on 40 shots faced.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Nov. 17, 2022
Golden Knights close out homestand against Coyotes. The Vegas Golden Knights (13-4-0) will try to bounce back as they host the Arizona Coyotes (6-8-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m. PT at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9/1340 | Deportes Vegas 1460. CANNED FOOD...
The Hockey Writers
5 Takeaways From Devils’ 5-1 Win Over the Canadiens
What a run it’s been, and it hasn’t ended yet. The New Jersey Devils began their swing of Eastern Canada with a resounding 5-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens to extend their winning streak to 10 games. They now sit at 13-3 on the season ahead of a highly-anticipated showdown against Auston Matthews and the Toronto Maple Leafs tomorrow night. Here are five takeaways and some quick hits from the Devils’ latest win.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Nov. 17 vs. Washington
ST. LOUIS - Colton Parayko will miss his second straight game on Thursday night vs. Washington (7 p.m., BSMW, 101 ESPN) due to an upper-body injury. Blues Head Coach Craig Berube said he doesn't expect the injury to be anything long term. As a result, Tyler Tucker will be in...
NHL
Full of Belief, Devils Win 11-Straight, Down Maple Leafs | GAME STORY
Devils string together longest winning streak of the NHL season, defeating the Maple Leafs. The New Jersey Devils have not been kind to the country of Canada early this season. On Thursday night, the Devils defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-3 in overtime. After William Nylander scored the game-tying goal...
NHL
Golden Knights gift Kessel custom jacket for 1,000th consecutive game
Apparel features teams veteran forward has played for, nickname on back. Phil Kessel is walking into his 1,000th consecutive game in style. The Vegas Golden Knights gifted the veteran forward a custom jacket in honor of playing his 1,000th straight NHL game against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday. The jacket...
NHL
MTL@CBJ: What you need to know
COLUMBUS - The Canadiens (8-7-1) will face the Columbus Blue Jackets (5-9-1) for the first time this season at Nationwide Arena. Here's what you need to know ahead of tonight's game:. 1. The Canadiens dropped a 5-1 decision to the New Jersey Devils at the Bell Centre on Tuesday, ending...
ESPN
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. -- — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
The Hockey Writers
Golden Knights’ Prospects Delivering Mixed Results Early
It is a natural inclination for hockey fans to focus on the progress of prospects when their team isn’t doing all that well. After all, if it’s no fun to focus on the present, might as well look to the future. Prospects, however, are just as valuable to competitive, playoff-bound clubs as they are to non-contenders. Take the Vegas Golden Knights, for example.
