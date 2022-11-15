ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ace of Trades: Mother's creativity and passing inspired a new career

By Drew Bracken
Times Recorder
Times Recorder
 3 days ago
ZANESVILLE – Like mother, like daughter. That’s how she sees it.

“My mom was the most creative person I know,” assessed Dawn Haren. “She was always making beautiful, crafty things as I was growing up. She also owned a small floral shop briefly when I was a child. I know I definitely inherited her creativity and love for designing things.

“I always dreamed of being a hairdresser,” she continued, “and as a kid I was always cutting and styling my dolls’ hair. But never in a million years did I think I would be making balloon decor.”

Today, Haren owns and operates Zanesville-based Balloons + Blooms.

“I started it in June of 2021,” she said. “I originally thought I would do floral designs and balloons. To my surprise, I got so busy with balloons I just incorporated florals into my balloon garlands, which is by far my favorite thing to do.

“I love to create one-of -a-kind, trendy, organic-balloon décor,” she added. “My balloon garlands are multiple-sized balloons that create a focal point and perfect setting for pictures for all events.”

Dawn (Jensen) Haren grew up in Frazeysburg with two sisters, graduated from Tri-Valley High School in 2001, then attended the Ohio State School of Cosmetology in Hilliard. She became a licensed cosmetologist and worked behind the chair for 19 years. Then life took a serious turn.

“We sadly lost our mother in January of 2021,” she said. “My sisters and I ended up making her flowers for her service and it was therapy for me. I remember coming home and telling my husband how doing something that I know my mom would have loved made me feel so close to her. And I fell in love with the industry.

“I hopped on my computer and was researching floral designs,” she added, “and came across all of this amazing balloon decor. I knew I was definitely in my element and started asking family and friends to let me decorate for their parties. I was always that over-the-top mom that decorated for my kids’ birthdays and always wanted them to feel so special. So I wasn’t that surprised I was ready for a new career path. The passing of my mother made me realize time is so short. We shouldn’t be afraid of change and failure. We should do something that makes us happy and brings joy to others.”

And she has according to Jessica Sabine, executive director of the Shrivers Hospice Foundation.

“I throw many events and plan many patient experiences throughout the year,” said Sabine. “I work with Dawn on a very regular basis. Her balloon creations are an art form that make a huge impact for all of my events. Dawn is always one of the first calls I make when I start my planning. Dawn is professional, creative and such a joy to work with.”

“The support and love from our community has been tremendous,” Haren responded. “It shocks me every day that I get to make art with my balloons and how much everyone loves them.

“I feel so connected to my mom through my work and I thank God every day that I inherited this gene from her.”

For more information, log on www.balloonsandbloom.com.

Aces of Trades is a weekly series focusing on people and their jobs – whether they’re unusual jobs, fun jobs or people who take ordinary jobs and make them extraordinary. If you have a suggestion for a future profile, let us know at trnews@zanesvilletimesrecorder.com.

Times Recorder

Times Recorder

