ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Allot Communications: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HOD-HASHARON, Israel (AP) _ Allot Communications Ltd. (ALLT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $12.9 million in its third quarter.

The Hod-Hasharon, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 28 cents per share.

The internet protocol services company posted revenue of $25 million in the period.

Allot Communications expects full-year revenue in the range of $125 million to $130 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALLT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALLT

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Foot Locker: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Foot Locker Inc. (FL) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $96 million. The New York-based company said it had net income of $1.01 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, came to $1.27 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations....
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Clear Inc and Atlantium Announce World-Class Water Purification & Disinfection Technologies to be Incorporated into the Global Real Estate Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Atlantium is pleased to announce a new global venture with Clear Inc., an innovative Canadian company that equips, monitors, and maintains buildings’ air and water 24/7. Clear’s aim is to improve public health and safety by implementing an additional level of disinfection purification, preventing illness where we live and work. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005073/en/ The Future is Clear (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Associated Press

Orthofix and SeaSpine Announce John Bostjancic to Serve as CFO for Combined Company Post Closing

LEWISVILLE, Texas & CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Orthofix (NASDAQ: OFIX), a global medical device company with a spine and orthopedics focus, and SeaSpine (NASDAQ: SPNE), a global medical technology company focused on surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders, today announced that John Bostjancic will serve as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for the new combined company, effective upon the completion of their pending merger. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005106/en/ Bostjancic currently serves as the CFO and Chief Operating Officer of SeaSpine, roles he has held since 2015 and 2022 respectively. Previously, Bostjancic served as Treasurer and Senior Vice President from 2015 through 2022, and as acting CFO of the SeaSpine business within Integra Life Sciences Holdings Corporation from 2014 through 2015; prior to that, he was the Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain at Integra. Before joining Integra in 1999, he served on the accounting standards team at Merck & Co., Inc., a publicly traded healthcare company. Bostjancic began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers in 1993. He holds a B.S. in accounting from the College of New Jersey.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

ANE Welcomes Kimberley Wilson as Regional VP, Operations & Carrier Management

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- Kimberley Wilson has joined the executive team of Agency Network Exchange (ANE) as its new Regional Vice President of Operations & Carrier Management. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005326/en/ Kimberley Wilson (Photo: Business Wire)
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Associated Press

The Alkaline Water Company Appoints David Rauch to its Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline water company and the Clean Beverage ® company, is pleased to announce the appointment of attorney David Rauch to its board of directors, effective November 16, 2022. Mr. Rauch will serve on the Company’s audit and compensation committees providing expertise drawn from his decades of practicing law as a business and franchise attorney and serving in executive roles. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116006062/en/ David Rauch joins The Alkaline Water Company’s Board of Directors. (Photo: Business Wire)
ARIZONA STATE
Sourcing Journal

It Ain’t Yeezy Being Gap

After a surprising third quarter, Gap Inc. stock rose nearly 6 percent early Friday after the company beat Wall Street’s quarterly revenue expectations. But the apparel parent of its namesake brand as well as Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, anticipates that total company net sales could be down mid-single digits year-over-year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. In A Nutshell: “While our third quarter results underscore the initial progress we are making toward rebalancing our assortments and reducing inventories, we continue to take a prudent approach in light of the uncertain consumer and increasingly promotional environment as we look to...
The Associated Press

E8 Engineering Named United Launch Alliance’s 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 18, 2022-- E8 Engineering has been awarded United Launch Alliance’s (ULA) 2022 Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year. E8 is a burgeoning aerospace supplier of program management, consulting, and technical staffing services with expertise in engineering, quality, operations, and supply chain. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005108/en/ John Marcin, E8 Engineering CTO, receives the Outstanding Performance Supplier of the Year Award from Steve Crow, ULA Director of Production Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy