ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Holland, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thelansingjournal.com

Lansing Area Chamber announces leadership changes

LANSING, Ill. (November 15, 2022) – Chamber Board President Susan Thompson announced at a November 9 Chamber luncheon that her two terms as president expire at the end of the month. Board member Jason Brennan of Fine Tune Auto will step into that leadership role on December 1. Beyond...
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Leonard Van Noort

Leonard Van Noort, age 91, of Dyer, IN, formerly of Lynwood, IL, went home to his Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 12, 2022. Beloved husband for 69 years to Elsie Van Noort, nee Triezenberg. Loving father of Linda (Dave) Vegter, James (Barbara) Van Noort and Robert Van Noort. Devoted grandfather of Daniel (Kristi) Vegter, Kristen (Derek) Vermeulen, Steven (Amanda) Van Noort, Kevin (Jessica) Van Noort, Lauren (Andrew) Kovacik, Meghan (Steven) O’Donnell, and Bryant Van Noort, and 14 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Jeanette (late Henry) DeYoung, late Peter (late Grace) Van Noort, late Johanna (late Raymond) Jacobsma, late John (late Jeanne) Van Noort, late Cornelia (late William) Mulder, late Leona (Clyde) Cruikshank, and the late Henry (late Ann) Van Noort. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews.
DYER, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Leonard H. Olejnik

Leonard H. “Shadow” Olejnik, age 95, of Merrillville, IN, formerly of Calumet City, IL, born November 3, 1927, and passed away peacefully Sunday, November 13, 2022. Loving husband of the late Loretta Olejnik, nee Kaczmarek. Devoted father of Joseph Olejnik, Jennifer (John) Lisac, and Jeffrey (Crissie) Olejnik. Proud grandfather of Andrew, Thomas, Sara, Emily, Steven, Ryan, Nikolas, and Connor; step-grandfather of Kathleen, Kayla, Clayton, and Kiley; great-grandfather of Ronald, Amelia, David, and Leilani. Dear brother of the late Eva Olejnik, Sr. Mary Maximillia, Joseph (late Irene) Olejnik, Winifred (late Carl) Carey, Florence (late Edward) Sellers, Margaret (late Andrew) DuBransky, Cyril (late Peggy) Olejnik, Geraldine (late James) Bigoness, Richard (Alice) Olejnik, Patricia (late Paul) Haller, and Maxine (late John) Anna. Preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Agnes, nee Polus, Olejnik, and daughter-in-law Kathleen Olejnik. Kind uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Kathleen L. Krucina

Kathleen L. Krucina, 55, of Chicago/Lansing, IL, sadly left us on Friday, November 11, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Survived by many loved ones; her mother, Meta “Mitzi” Krucina; siblings, Kenneth (Jan) Krucina, Karen (Late Terry) Jasinski, Kristine (Harold) Monken and Keith Krucina; nieces and nephews, Keri, Kandice, Kenny, Maverick, Morgan (Rachel) and Mallorie; great nephew, Tavion, along with close friends who were like family. She was preceded in death by her beloved father, Matthew “Butch” Krucina, and nephew, Matt Krucina.
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Obituary: Kenneth L. Walker

Kenneth L. Walker, age 82, of Sauk Village, IL, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Loving husband of Claudia J. Walker, nee Partner. Devoted father of Rhonda (Robert) Ratulowski, Diana (Arnie) Tobicoe, and Christine (Joe) Gawel. Cherished grandpa of Stephanie (Matt) Fleckinger, Jeremy Tobicoe, Ryan (Kristen) Tobicoe, Brittany (Joe) Pieczykowski, Keanu (Glenys) Ratulowski, Alexis (Dane) Wommack, Jarred Gawel, Simeon Gawel, and Corbin Gawel; great-grandpa of Kayla, Elsa, Brayden, and Landon. Dear half-brother of the late Marvin (late PoPai) Gravitt. Uncle of Jonna Gravitt. Preceded in death by his parents Kenneth and Edith Walker. Ken was loved by many and will be dearly missed.
SAUK VILLAGE, IL
thelansingjournal.com

Wednesday: Cold with a little snow

LANSING, Ill. (November 15, 2022) – Snow will return off and on throughout the day, without much accumulation. The anticipated high is 36 degrees. Current conditions, the four-hour forecast, and the five-day forecast are presented below. (On mobile, only three hours and three days are shown.) Details are continuously updated throughout the day:
LANSING, IL
thelansingjournal.com

What happens when people are informed?

LANSING, Ill. (November 15, 2022) – I’ve received a number of notes and emails over the past several weeks that warm my heart. This is a community-supported newspaper, so I love knowing that the community appreciates our reporting. For example:. So much information. Although Lansing is a small...
LANSING, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy