ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJCL

Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing

Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning

Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Port of Savannah outperforming national container market

The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. “Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network...
SAVANNAH, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy