Coldest weather of the season tonight with lows near freezing
Savannah, Ga. (WJCL)- There will be mostly cloudy skies throughout the day, but there will be slow clearing throughout the late afternoon. So, late afternoon there will be some sunshine. Highs are going to be chilly today with most areas in the mid to upper-50s. The coldest weather of the...
Coldest temperatures so far this fall season arrive Friday morning
Freezing temperatures are possible Friday morning as a winter-like airmass settles over southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry. The last time Savannah saw the temperature drop to 32° was March 14, 8 months ago. A Freeze Watch has been issued for inland locations in southeast Georgia and the Lowcountry for...
Savannah’s Broughton St. to reopen to traffic Friday evening
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s the moment many Savannah business owners, residents, and visitors have been waiting for - the end of Broughton Street construction. Construction work has been going on for years. Discussions about the upgrades to the street have been in the works since December of 2016.
Zunzibar transforming into ski lodge for festive fun
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Zunzibar is going through a holiday makeover. The bar on Drayton Street in downtown Savannah will transform into a ski lodge in November through February. Guests will get merry with igloos, snowy decorations, and winter-themed drinks, including hot cider, hot chocolate, and coffee, each paired with...
Overcomers’ Conference happening this weekend
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s all about the journey, and some journeys are more inspiring than others. Life stories and experiences will be shared for the purpose of encouraging others at the three-day Overcomers Conference this weekend. Wendy Eugene is one of the presenters at the event put on...
Falling tree narrowly misses girl asleep inside Savannah home
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A family in the Benjamin Van Clark Park neighborhood is thankful they weren’t hurt when part of a giant live oak crashed into their home early Thursday morning. The massive tree is estimated to be at least 200 years old. The mom who lives in the home told WSAV that her […]
How to make blackened green beans perfect for Thanksgiving
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is the most planned meal of the year with menus and grocery lists made out weeks in advance, but there still are often last-minute changes. Maybe you can’t find an ingredient or your guest list grows and you add a dish - something throws a curve and you adjust.
WTOC Day of Giving at Kroger on Mall Blvd.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC teamed up with America’s Second Harvest to make sure families have food on the table this winter. On the annual Day of Giving, WTOC was out at the Kroger on Mall Boulevard to collect those donations. People showed up bright and early Thursday... “Wooh!...
‘Canned goods are so critical’: Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia facing food shortage
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a little over a week before Thanksgiving, and shelves at Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia are empty. Mary Jane Crouch, the executive director of the organization, says that this is the emptiest the shelves have ever been before Thanksgiving and the need for donations is critical.
Gas leak closes part of Drayton St. in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Crews with the Savannah Fire Department are on the scene of a gas leak. Part of Drayton Street is closed off starting at Oglethorpe Avenue. Stick with WTOC for details.
How to make Gran’s Creamed Cauliflower
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thanksgiving is one week away. Jamie Ertle whipped up one of her holiday favorites and if you want to limit some of the calories on the table, she has just what you need. GRAN’S CREAMED CAULIFLOWER. INGREDIENTS:. Traditionally a head of cauliflower but frozen florets...
United Way of the Coastal Empire wraps up Fall Giving campaign
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United Way of the Coastal Empire celebrated another great year of their Fall Giving Campaign tonight. The organization says some highlights from the last 10 weeks include a 10% increase in the ‘Shop and Dine United’ part of the campaign this year. And...
Today is Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Before you fill your fridge with Thanksgiving food and leftovers - you probably have to make space. And today is the day to do it - National Clean Out Your Refrigerator Day. Taylor Matthews is the CEO of Sparkling Queens Cleaning, a maid service in Savannah,...
Lineup announced for 2023 Savannah Music Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival announced the dates for the 2023 season. It will run from March 23 to April 8, 2023. Tickets will start at $31 dollars and will be available to purchase on Dec. 1 at 10 a.m. You can buy tickets at the Savannah Box Office on East Broughton Street or online.
Students at Savannah High participate in Turkey Trot Fun Run
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Turkey Trot Fun Run and Walk for Adaptive Students - students hit the track at the School of Liberal Studies at Savannah High School earlier today. Organizers say students practiced life skills by registering for the event and learning race strategies during PE. “We try...
Savannah State University holds tree lighting ceremony
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holiday season is now in full swing for several universities in our area. Savannah State University celebrated with carolers and cookies Wednesday night. President Kimberly Ballard-Washington says she hopes they take moments like these into their futures. “As they go home as graduates, many of...
Budweiser Clydesdales make a stop in Statesboro; will lead Eagles to Paulson Stadium on Saturday
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Fans looked on as some of the world’s most famous horses got their daily bath. Crowds came through the afternoon for a free up-close look at the Budweiser Clydesdales. This team of ten horses and seven people travel all over the Eastern U.S. “There are...
5 injured in Bulloch Co. crash
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Five people were injured in a crash in Bulloch County on Thursday. The crash occurred near Highway 67 and Brooklet Denmark Road. Two people were flown to a Savannah hospital. Three others were taken by ambulance to East Georgia Regional Medical Center in Statesboro.
Boat crash causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash involving a boat is causing traffic delays on 95 near Highway 80. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Port of Savannah outperforming national container market
The Georgia Ports Authority handled 552,800 twenty-foot equivalent container units in October, for an increase of 9.6 percent (48,460 TEUs) compared to the same month last year. “Customers continue to bring new or expanding business to the Port of Savannah, drawn by our global connectivity and the supply chain network...
