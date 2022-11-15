Shooting near Salvation Army building in Camden under investigation

A shooting is under investigation in Camden, New Jersey, but police are providing few details at this time.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Monday near the Salvation Army building on Harrison Avenue and North 20th Street.

Officers found a crime scene about a block long, littered with shell casings.

Police have not released any information on a victim or motive.

The Camden County Prosecutor's office was at the scene assisting with the investigation.