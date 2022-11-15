Read full article on original website
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Touring Marvel Cave at Silver Dollar CityEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
5 Branson Christmas Shows That You Can Catch This Holiday SeasonEvan CrosbyBranson, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
Growing marijuana at home after passage of Amendment 3
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With Amendment 3 passing in Missouri, doors will soon be opening for people to recreationally grow marijuana at home. Employees at Harvest Grow Supply said they are starting to see more people, beginner and on, come into the store interested in marijuana cultivation and gardening. “People just kind of want to know […]
What to know when driving in Missouri during deer season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Do you know what to do if you see a deer in the middle of the road? Experts say the safest thing to do is to hit the deer if it means you can avoid swerving. Deer hunting season is in full swing and hunters in Greene County have harvested around 900 deer […]
KYTV
Crews use a crane to remove trailer off of I-44 in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a semi on I-44 in Springfield. The crash happened around 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of I-44 near the U.S. 65 interchange. Crews used a crane to remove the trailer from the interstate. The cleanup closed...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Springfield, MO
Nestled on the Springfield Plateau of the Ozark Mountains and located in Greene County, Missouri, Springfield shows you the beauty of the mountains while giving you the comforts you need for a pleasant stay. It’s the third-largest city in Missouri, so you’ll undoubtedly find many things to do.
KTTS
Record Snow In Springfield Monday
(KTTS News) — We didn’t get a lot of snow, but Springfield did break a record for snowfall on Monday. The National Weather Service says 0.9 inch of snow fell in Springfield, breaking the old mark of 0.3 inch that fell in 1916.
bransontrilakesnews.com
MoDOT announces route closures between Ozark and Branson
MoDOT has announced lane closures between Ozark and Branson on Highway 65 starting Monday, Nov. 14, and running through Sunday, Nov. 20. The work will take place on northbound and southbound Highway 65, between Christian County Route EE north of Saddlebrooke and Missouri Route 76, north of Branson. Contractor crews...
Ozark Empire Fairgrounds hosts groundbreaking for new arena
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Ozark Empire Fairgrounds and Event Center (OEFEC) hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center. According to OEFEC’s press release, the new Arena and Youth Ag Education Center will serve the community as an entertainment venue, event site, and educational facility. The 99,000-square-foot arena will include […]
KYTV
License plate scanning cameras are here to stay in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - More cameras that track your license plate could be coming to the Ozarks. Springfield police say it’s the newest technology to help keep you safe. We first told you about the Flock Safety camera system in January. Now, the police have finished their testing of the program.
Mountain Grove apartment condemnation sheds light on problems
MOUNTAIN GROVE, Mo. — Tenants at a Mountain Grove apartment complex are facing more than just the changing temperatures. After living in the dark for several weeks, many tenants now face homelessness after the city condemned the building. The City of Mountain Grove has condemned The Studios after a fire knocked out the power to […]
KYTV
What’s Going Around: Stomach Flu
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a magical time of year as families come together for the holidays but a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration can take a quick turn for the worse if folks aren’t careful. “As we’re hitting the holidays and more people are inside, we’re seeing a...
Laclede Record
WILLIAM DAVID “DAVE’’ RODDEN
William David “Dave’’ Rodden, 53, of Dixon, formerly of Lebanon, died Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, in Dixon. He was born July 25, 1969, to William Don Rodden and Patsy Ann Peckenpaugh Johnson. Dave was first married to Gabrielle Olma of Germany. In May of 2000 he was...
City council to declare SGF a poverty “calamity,” vote on new police gear at tonight’s meeting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield City Council is scheduled to meet today, Nov. 14, at 6:30 p.m. Here are some of the bills they will vote on and discuss. As a reminder, the city council meeting is open to the public. It will be held at the City Council Chambers at Historic City Hall on 830 […]
KYTV
Fact Finders: What are the rules for officers when they shoot radar?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A recent survey from cars.com found 80% of Thanksgiving travelers will drive to their destination this upcoming holiday. And we always hear about increased speed enforcement around a holiday. So, our viewer Amanda wants to know; “Are police allowed to sit off in parking lots or the side of the road at night with their lights off and use their radar guns? I was always told they had to at least have their parking lights on.”
KYTV
Stone County, Mo. residents concerned about increase in stray and abandoned dogs, pushing for animal control
KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - Residents in Stone County are pushing for a solution to a growing stray dog population. This summer, Vanessa Oller moved to Stone County to build her lake home. That’s when she saw the stray dog issue firsthand and is now calling on county leaders to address it.
KYTV
Police investigate domestic dispute, shooting north Springfield, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County deputies say a teenager shot a man at a home in north Springfield during a domestic dispute. Deputies responded to the 3400 block of North Farm Road 143 for a domestic disturbance call involving a firearm. Investigators say the teenager shot the man after assaulting his mother.
UPDATE: Charges filed for Tuesday shooting in Springfield
UPDATE: Charges have been filed in the North Springfield shooting. Stephen Bailey Jr. is charged with 2nd-Degree Domestic Assault and 1st-Degree Burglary. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Greene County deputies are investigating a shooting at a home on Farm 143 north of Springfield. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Department, a domestic disturbance turned into a domestic assault at […]
Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
KYTV
PICTURES: KY3 viewers captured the first snow of the season
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Several communities woke up to the first snow of the season across the Ozarks. Up to a couple of inches fell on areas. However, it did not create hazardous road conditions. Check out the sights viewers captured around the Ozarks. And upload your weather snapshots on...
Springfield police need help identifying robbery suspect
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a robbery at Casey’s convenience store. According to the SPD, on Halloween, Oct. 31, the suspect presented a firearm and demanded money at the Casey’s on 1510 N. Glenstone Ave. The suspect was wearing a ghillie suit […]
bransonchristmas.info
What’s open on Thanksgiving Day 2022 in Branson
Thanksgiving weekend is one of the most popular times of year to visit Branson, and the majority of shows and attractions will be open on Thanksgiving Day itself. It’s the perfect opportunity to enjoy some great food and celebrate the arrival of the Christmas season. Restaurants. More than 30...
