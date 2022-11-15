Read full article on original website
Related
The Witch Camps Where Hundreds of Elderly Women Are Left to Die
Women still accused of witchcraft today are forced to flee to camps, where they suffer deplorable conditions.
Studies suggest that Native Americans have Chinese ancestors
Recent studies have found that all the Native Americans that have been living in the Americas originally originated in China. This theory came into popularity after the remains of an ancient human found in a cave in China closely resembled the DNA of Native Americans today.
Plantations kept slaves. They were a place of horror. Why exploit them as a sales brand? | Rachelle Ferron
I was offered plantation rum, saw plantation-themed shutters and then a plantation-linked housing estate. And I thought: enough, says Rachelle Ferron, the head of entertainment at ITV’s Good Morning Britain
How the watermelon stereotype came to be weaponized against Black Americans
The harmful stereotype dates back to the 19th century when freed Black Americans became merchants and sold the fruit for profit.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
BBC
Why slave descendants want the Benin Bronzes to stay in US
In our series of letters from African journalists, Nigerian writer Adaobi Tricia Nwaubani looks at how descendants of slaves in the US have entered the tug of war over some of Africa's most famous artefacts that were stolen during the colonial era and ended up mainly in Western museums. A...
allthatsinteresting.com
Archaeologists Just Unearthed Nearly 300 Skeletons Beneath An Old Department Store In Wales
The researchers believe that this site in Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire may have once been the lost medieval friary of St. Saviour's. A team of researchers excavating the site of an old department store discovered several hundred human bodies buried beneath the dirt, possibly signifying that the site was once a friary during the Middle Ages.
America's White Population Will Become a Minority in the Year 2045, According to Projections
According to projections from the last census, white people in the United States will become a minority by 2045. Although the census report provides a glimpse of the country’s future, it nevertheless underscores the critical role racial minorities play in the nation’s future growth. As for why America’s white population will dwindle, aging and slow growth are possible reasons for the decline.
Archaeologists Say They Can Verify The Biblical Accounts Of Military Campaigns- Army of Hazael Was Responsible For Some
A study was recently published in the journal of Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences indicating that Israeli scientists and archaeologists are a step closer to being able to 'prove' the historical accuracy of the Bible. Archaeomagnetic dating is being utilized to accomplish specific dating of military conquest destruction layers remaining following destruction by fire. [ii]
Archaeologists find a trove of ancient human sacrifices fed psychedelic plants before death
An analysis of mummified heads and cadavers discovered on the Southern coast of Peru has pushed back the earliest known date of psychedelic cactus use and other psychoactive plants. Toxicology reports on five individuals who were ritually executed between 500 to 2100 years ago revealed the use of coca leaves (which contain cocaine), hallucinogenic San Pedro cactus and Banisteriopsis caapi, a plant often used in the psychedelic brew ayahuasca.
Archaeologists Forced to Rebury Unusual Discovery in Old Aztec Capital
In a strange turn of events, researchers in Mexico had to rebury an unusual archaeological monument found in the outskirts of Mexico City – covering up an important historical discovery until some unknown time in the future. The discovery in question is a tunnel built centuries ago as part...
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence
Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
The Jewish Press
The Holocaust As a Moral Choice: Part XIII: “Doctors From Hell”
*Editor’s Note: Part XIII in a new series on the Holocaust from Alex Grobman, PhD. Another group of perpetrators consisted of professionals and experts, who were not involved in politics. This included physicians. “Why did some [doctors] know how to bring honor to humankind, while others renounced humankind with hatred”? asked Elie Wiesel. [1] Half of the German physicians were members of the Nazi party, and 26 percent were storm troopers with more than seven percent in the SS—a much higher percentage than those in any other academic profession, according to historian Michael H. Kater. [2]
Oldest Human DNA in UK Reveals Ancient Peoples Emerging From The Ice Age
Around 27,000 years ago, an immense sheet of ice coated two-thirds of the British Isles, making the region less than hospitable for human habitation. That all changed as the warming climate transformed the landscape, inviting communities to find a new home on its fertile soils. Archeologists are piecing together the stories of those early migrants, finding the region became a veritable melting pot of culture. The oldest human genomes from remains uncovered in either Britain or Ireland point to at least two different origin stories, each threading their way back to the European mainland and beyond. One fossilized individual from Gough's Cave in...
Ancient Egyptians may have used branding irons on human slaves
Small branding irons from ancient Egypt were likely used to mark the skin of human slaves, a new study suggests.
Some African Americans Oppose Idea Of Stolen Treasures Being Returned To Africa
Founder Deadria Farmer-Paellmann of The Restitution Study Group has opposed the return of the famous Benin statues going back to Nigeria. The statues currently reside in the Smithsonian Museum in Washington D.C., despite some who are not in favor of this location. American and European governments have been forced under...
“Monuments to the Unthinkable”––In Cover Story, Clint Smith Reports from Germany on What the U.S. Can Learn about Atonement
“It is impossible for any memorial to slavery to capture its full horror, or for any memorial to the Holocaust to express the full humanity of the victims. No stone in the ground can make up for a life. No museum can bring back millions of people. It cannot be done, and yet we must try to honor those lives, and to account for this history, as best we can. It is the very act of attempting to remember that becomes the most powerful memorial of all.”
Archaeologists just discovered the earliest written sentence in human history
The oldest known written sentence has been found by archaeologists, according to a press release published Nov .08 regarding a new study published in the Jerusalem Journal of Archaeology. The remarkable finding features an entire Canaanite phrase from around 1700 BCE (before the current era), and could be the earliest written sentence in the history of humanity.
morningbrew.com
Global human population hits 8b
Around 365 million years ago, prehistoric fish decided to leave water for land. And now there are 8 billion humans. Today, the population of Earth will reach the 8 billion milestone, according to UN projections. It’s the result of an epic growth spurt in the last century: There were just 2 billion humans in 1925, and 4 billion as recently as 1974—so we once again doubled our numbers in less than 50 years. Corporate will love to hear that!
From Pacific to Red Sea: climate court action gathers wave of support
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 18 (Reuters) - A campaign by the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu for the world's top court to take a stance on protecting people from climate change gained momentum on Friday, winning the support of almost half the nearly 200 countries at a global summit.
Comments / 0