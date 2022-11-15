Read full article on original website
New Strong Sell Stocks for November 17th
BRF (. BRFS - Free Report) is a Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 59.0% downward over the last 60 days. A. O....
Here is What to Know Beyond Why AT&T Inc. (T) is a Trending Stock
T - Free Report) has been one of the most searched-for stocks on Zacks.com lately. So, you might want to look at some of the facts that could shape the stock's performance in the near term. Over the past month, shares of this telecommunications company have returned +13.2%, compared to...
Wall Street Analysts Believe Annovis Bio, Inc. (ANVS) Could Rally 239%: Here's is How to Trade
ANVS - Free Report) have gained 7.2% over the past four weeks to close the last trading session at $13.55, but there could still be a solid upside left in the stock if short-term price targets of Wall Street analysts are any indication. Going by the price targets, the mean estimate of $46 indicates a potential upside of 239.5%.
3 Equity REIT Stocks Poised to Overcome Industry Hiccups
Although there has been an improvement in the fundamentals of the real estate market from the onset of the pandemic, there are concerns stemming from rate hikes to tame inflation, geopolitical issues and the outlook for economic growth. These are affecting the leasing activity of several asset categories and hurting the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry’s overall prospects.
Is the Worst Over for Housing Stocks & ETFs?
(1:00) - Breaking Down The Current Housing Market: Affordability Continues To Decline. (8:15) - Should We Expect A Housing Crash Like 2008?. (20:50) - What Are The Rental Trends Around The United States. (25:20) - Will Homebuilders Continue To See Growth?. (31:40) - Stocks and ETFs To Keep On Your...
5 Stocks With Recent Dividend Hike for a Stable Portfolio
U.S. stock markets have been witnessing an impressive rally since the beginning of October. Recently released several data have clearly shown that inflation is dwindling, albeit at a slow pace. A large section of market participants believes that as peak inflation is likely behind us, the Fed will relax its tighter monetary control.
Value Investors: Buy BRKB or Berkshire's Stocks?
(0:30) - Value Investing On The Rise: Is It Warren Buffett’s Time To Shine?. (6:45) - Breaking Down Berkshire Hathaway's Current Performance: What Are They Buying?. (24:00) - Episode Roundup: BRK-B, TSM, LPX, CVX, CE, RH, ALLY, SHW, UNP. Welcome to Episode #306 of the Value Investor Podcast. Every...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for November 18th
WHF - Free Report) : This business development company which focuses on originating loans to privately held small-cap companies across a broad range of industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Price and Consensus. WhiteHorse...
Cisco Systems Q3 Preview: Another EPS Beat Inbound?
CSCO - Free Report) , is on deck to unveil Q1 earnings on November 16th, after the market close. Cisco Systems is an IP-based networking company offering products and services to service providers, companies, commercial users, and individuals. Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) paired with an...
Why This 1 Growth Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
For new and old investors, taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals. Zacks Premium provides lots of different ways to do both. The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access to daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, the Zacks #1 Rank List, Equity Research reports, and Premium stock screens.
Can OFS Capital (OFS) Run Higher on Rising Earnings Estimates?
OFS Capital (. OFS - Free Report) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. The upward trend in estimate revisions for this...
4 Top Breakout Stocks to Buy for Attractive Returns
Active investors search for stocks whose prices are fluctuating within a specific band, or in other words they pick breakout stocks. It’s prudent to offload the stock if it falls below the lower bound of this band. Similarly, once the stock breaks above this channel, it has all the chance of delivering strong gains.
SPXC vs. PLTR: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
SPXC - Free Report) and Palantir Technologies Inc. (. PLTR - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look. We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair...
4 Stocks Trading Near 52-Week High That Can Climb Further
Stocks hitting their 52-week high and delivering consistent performance in the past few quarters offer attractive opportunities to investors while building a portfolio. This is because stocks near that level are perceived to be winners. However, stocks touching a new 52-week high are often predisposed to profit-taking, resulting in pullbacks and trend reversals.
Should Value Investors Buy PBF Energy (PBF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.
3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGY)
Growth stocks are attractive to many investors, as above-average financial growth helps these stocks easily grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. But finding a great growth stock is not easy at all. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock...
AECOM (ACM) Hikes Dividend by 20% to Boost Shareholders Value
AECOM’s (. ACM - Free Report) stock inched up 0.02% in after-hours trading on Nov 17 after it announced a hike of 20% in its quarterly cash dividend. This well-known infrastructure consulting firm raised the quarterly dividend payout to 18 cents per share from 15 cents. The amount will be paid on Jan 20, 2023, to shareholders of record as of Jan 4. Based on the closing price of $78.67 per share on Nov 17, 2022, the stock has a dividend yield of 0.76%.
Here is Why Growth Investors Should Buy Avis Budget (CAR) Now
Investors seek growth stocks to capitalize on above-average growth in financials that help these securities grab the market's attention and produce exceptional returns. However, it isn't easy to find a great growth stock. That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and volatility. In fact, betting on a stock for...
The Shyft Group (SHYF) Surpasses Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
SHYF - Free Report) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.53 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.45 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.63 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 17.78%. A...
Are Investors Undervaluing Hub Group (HUBG) Right Now?
While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies. Of these,...
