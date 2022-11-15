Read full article on original website
Erling Haaland: Agent confirms Man City star's career is already 'planned' out
Agent Rafaela Pimenta gives an interview to Marca discussing Erling Haaland's career path.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains how Erik ten Hag 'provoked him' to leave Tottenham game early
Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed his reason for leaving the Tottenham game early.
Cristiano Ronaldo explains why he 'would be happy' to see Arsenal win Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has admitted he would be happy to see Arsenal win the Premier League.
Emile Smith Rowe: When Arsenal star is expecting to make injury return
Emile Smith Rowe is not far away from returning to action for Arsenal after groin surgery in September.
Man City deny Cristiano Ronaldo's claims of 'close' 2021 transfer
Manchester City have denied suggestions from Cristiano Ronaldo that he came 'close' to signing for them in the summer of 2021.
Man Utd receive boost as key target could be sold in January
PSV Eindhoven ready to sell prized asset Cody Gakpo in January.
Bayern Munich maintain stance on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer
Bayern Munich will not be making a move for wantaway Man Utd superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, 90min understands.
Transfer rumours: Liverpool want Mount; Arsenal eye Rabiot
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Mason Mount, Cristiano Ronaldo, Adrien Rabiot, Jude Bellingham and more.
Eden Hazard hints at Real Madrid exit
Eden Hazard has admitted that he will leave Real Madrid should the club ask him to find a new home.
Lionel Messi delivers major blow to Barcelona's hopes of re-signing him
Lionel Messi gives an interview about his exit from Barcelona and settling at PSG.
The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month - October
Newcastle United winger Miguel Almiron has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Premier League Fans' Player of the Month for October.
Liverpool chairman confirms FSG are 'exploring club sale'
Liverpool chairman Tom Werner has confirmed that Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell the club, but won't be rushed into a deal.
Pep Guardiola: Brazil FA reveal conversations with Man City manager
The Brazil FA have confirmed they have spoken with Pep Guardiola.
Curtis Jones signs new long-term Liverpool contract
Liverpool have announced that Curtis Jones has signed a new long-term contract with the club.
Raphael Varane reveals impact of Cristiano Ronaldo interview on Man Utd teammates
Raphael Varane reacts to Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview.
Marc Skinner press conference: Team news vs Arsenal, bouncing back after Chelsea, Vilde Boe Risa
Everything that Marc Skinner said in his pre-match press conference ahead of WSL clash between Man Utd & Arsenal.
FA explain decision to omit Ivan Toney from England World Cup squad
FA chief executive Mark Bullingham has explained the reason behind Ivan Toney's absence from England's World Cup squad.
Cristiano Ronaldo tips Man Utd youngster for long career
Cristiano Ronaldo slams attitude of young players in TalkTV interview but picks out one Man Utd talent he expects to go far.
Barcelona's major concession if they want January signings
If they want to sign players in January, Barcelona will have to sell first.
