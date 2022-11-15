ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Grange, KY

NPR

'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!

Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
LOUISVILLE, KY
travelawaits.com

America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It

Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)

Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner. $40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m. Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Tickets now available for 2023 Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow. Guests can browse, order and buy some of the industry's newest model RVs boats and sporting accessories. The event also offers family-friendly activities. The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow runs from Jan. 25-29 at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week

It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Ash Jurberg

The Louisville actress giving away millions

I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads

In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
