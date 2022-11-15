Read full article on original website
This Kentucky Polar Express Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenNew Haven, KY
5 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright lightRoger MarshNew Albany, IN
Puttshack to open new location in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
First Bourbon Barrel Art Exhibit in Louisville Debuts at the Frazier Kentucky History Museum in 2023Amarie M.Louisville, KY
NPR
'Wait Wait' for Nov 19, 2022: Live from Louisville!
Recorded at Palace Theater in Louisville, with Not My Job guest Freddie Johnson and panelists Adam Burke, Paula Poundstone and Alzo Slade. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. Fake Money Has Real Collapse; Florida Man Is Back; Swifties Rise Up!. Panel Questions.
travelawaits.com
America’s Largest Underground Holiday Light Show Is Now Open — Where To See It
Anyone who lives in or around Louisville — or has plans to be there this holiday season — will need to make plans to visit a unique holiday light extravaganza. Lights Under Louisville in the Louisville Mega Cavern features more than 40 themed displays, mapping projections, approximately 900 illuminated characters, four LED light tunnels, two laser displays, and a staggering 6,000,000 points of light. One of the lighted tunnels is even 200 feet long.
WLKY.com
Thanksgiving dinner to go: Where to order in the Louisville area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Why not let someone else do all of the cooking this Thanksgiving? Take the load off and do some scrolling to find the best Thanksgiving dinner to suit your needs. These Louisville-area restaurants are ready to whip up a delicious Turkey dinner. A few will even make dessert.
WLKY.com
Acclaimed Louisville chef featured in new Netflix competition show
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville knows food (and drinks). No arguing that it's a foodie paradise. If you didn't know, there's even a highly-acclaimed chef in the city. (In the player above, how to make "Mistletoe Shots") Edward Lee owns 610 Magnolia in Old Louisville, and he's a winner of...
WLKY.com
MELANnaire Marketplace moves to Mall St. Matthews this holiday season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A new store in Mall St. Matthews is dedicated to Black entrepreneurs this holiday season. MELANnaire Marketplace is taking over the old Williams Sonoma store to showcase 20 Black-owned businesses every weekend through the end of the year. MELANnaire Marketplace was launched nearly three years ago...
Louisville business giving away 1,000 Thanksgiving turkeys
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — If you're in need of a turkey this Thanksgiving, you won't want to miss Burning Barrel's Turkey Giveaway. The event runs from 9 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Central Beer Depot on Central Avenue. Louisville native and Chris Redman, former NFL player...
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (11/18)
Cosplayers of all kinds (not just anime) are welcome at this event, where the group will gather before walking across the bridge to New Albany for dinner. $40; bring dollar bills to tip the performers | 11 a.m. Right now, it’s almost impossible to get tickets to Taylor Swift’s upcoming...
'Our dogs are out of toys': Louisville animal shelter asking for donations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An animal shelter with no toys is like Christmas with no presents. Unfortunately, an animal shelter here in Louisville finds itself with nothing for all the cats and dogs to play with. Louisville Metro Animal Services shared a photo on their Facebook of an empty toy...
wdrb.com
Tickets now available for 2023 Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Tickets are now on sale for the Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow. Guests can browse, order and buy some of the industry's newest model RVs boats and sporting accessories. The event also offers family-friendly activities. The Louisville Boat, RV & Sportshow runs from Jan. 25-29 at...
Did You Know There is a Cryptid Con Happening in Kentucky This Weekend?
Crypto-enthusiasts unite at this unique convention. Kentucky is no stranger to legends of cryptids. From reports of sasquatch sightings to the Hopkinsville Goblins, there is no shortage of cryptid lore from the bluegrass state. But before we get into Cryptid Con, it's important to know what exactly cryptids are. Merriam-Webster...
wdrb.com
Hurstbourne residents learning to live with new neighbor, Topgolf
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With Topgolf's official opening on Friday, the emotions are still a mix for residents, who protested its opening. Bright lights, loud noise, and busy traffic, are the top concerns some Hurstbourne residents had about Topgolf being built a few hundred yards away from their neighborhood. However,...
Missing bull found four weeks after crash on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The hunt for a missing bull, four weeks after it escaped following an accident on I-64, is finally over. The bull was captured Saturday afternoon by several men on horseback near Beargrass Creek. Louisville animal activist Tara Bassett recorded the interaction via Facebook. The bull, named...
WLKY.com
Former Steak 'n Shake to be demolished, making way for Jack in the Box
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A local Steak ‘n Shake that’s been closed for over two years will be demolished to make way for a new project,according to Louisville Business First. San Diego-based Jack in the Box announced earlier this year it would be opening its first...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: Here’s Every Pizza You Can Try During Louisville Pizza Week
It's Louisville Pizza Week until Nov. 20, which means that certain restaurants in the Louisville area are offering special pizzas for $9 each. We've put together a slideshow with one photo from each restaurant to show you the options on offer this week. (All of the names and descriptions come directly from the restaurants themselves.)
Wave 3
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/17
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Cold day with clouds slowly breaking up with modest warming into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll be watching for a band of light snow around 4am-6am Friday. Amounts again, look light. It will be more of an issue of timing and the risk for slick spots. We’ll be watching this carefully as we gather more data.
The Louisville actress giving away millions
I have been writing a popular series of articles about leaders, entrepreneurs, and entertainers and how they give back to their communities. Today I wanted to focus on an actress from Louisville, Kentucky, who has been generous in her philanthropy. Of course, Jennifer Lawrence is famous for acting, but perhaps there should be more focus on her charitable efforts.
wvih.com
Elizabethtown Working To Install Cameras Along Major Roads
In certain parts of Elizabethtown, police are working to install 20 cameras that will record every car in view. Officers will have access to photos showing not only vehicles’ license plates, but unique details like roof racks and stickers and and how often a car passes by. Elizabethtown officials...
Wave 3
Families working to rebuild after tragic death of two toddlers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On Sunday, a car crash on Dixie Highway killed two toddlers, one-year old Ja’Rell Hunter and two-year-old Ja’Reese Hunter and injured the boy’s mother, Jasilyn Gardner. Investigators say 42-year-old Angela Chapman of Radcliff drove her vehicle into oncoming traffic. Reports say Chapman was...
'I miss him every day': Friends, family remember Louisville man killed in deadly 2020 carjacking
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years after Austin Fitzpatrick's death, friends and family gathered in the spot where he was killed, outside his 3rd Street apartment, to hold a vigil. The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) said the 26-year-old was unpacking his gear when he was shot multiple times and had his car stolen.
