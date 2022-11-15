ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
onlyinbridgeport.com

Amid Hiring Controversies, School Board Chair John Weldon Resigns Seat

Board of Education Chair John Weldon has resigned his seat following a maelstrom over the search for a new superintendent of schools and calls for his ouster from the Greater Bridgeport NAACP and the civic organization FaithActs for Education. Weldon also butted heads with board member Joe Sokolovic over a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NPS seeks to replace another administrator

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
NORWALK, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp

TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional...
TRUMBULL, CT
New Haven Independent

School Fighting Leads To Suspension Spike

Expulsions, suspensions, and in-school fighting are all on the rise as the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district sees a significant increase in discipline so far this school year. That’s according to a discipline report that was presented by NHPS Director of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Michele Sherban to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Budget season begins with frank talk at joint meeting

NORWALK, Conn. — Like holiday decorations that pop up earlier every year, Norwalk’s public budget discussions have already begun. Public school funding sits at the head of the Common Council’’s Thanksgiving table, against the background of a dismal national economic forecast. “It’s great that we’re starting...
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski

NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
NORWALK, CT
WTNH

Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Fairfield recount in 134th race shows Keitt ahead, Trumbull looms

FAIRFIELD — The first half of a recount of the race for state representative for the 134th District is complete, and shows Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt ahead of Republican Meghan McCloat by 40 votes. That is a slightly narrower margin than the 44-vote margin in Fairfield from Election Night.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
The Jewish Press

New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts

New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy

An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
ctexaminer.com

Mallozzi Sentenced For Ballot Fraud Convictions in Stamford Election

State Superior Court Judge Kevin Randolph Monday weighed a societal element – election integrity – against a personal one – the love between a child and a grandfather – and struck a balance. Randolph sentenced 72-year-old John Mallozzi, the former city Democratic Party chief, to 13...
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

NewsMatch 2022: Help us unlock $15,000 in matching funds

We want – no, we need – to change this so we can grow NancyOnNorwalk into a news organization that can continue long after we retire. Thanks to the foundations behind NewsMatch, we can access $15,000 in matching funds. From now until December 31, NewsMatch will match new monthly donations 12 times, or double your one-time gift, up to $1,000 per individual.
NORWALK, CT
