CT Official Charged With Ballot ForgeryBridget MulroyStamford, CT
New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance cameraRoger MarshOrangeburg, NY
The 7 Best Bagel Shops to Visit in CTOut and About Westchester NYConnecticut State
Fogo de Chão Brazilian Steakhouse, 235 Main St., White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
onlyinbridgeport.com
Amid Hiring Controversies, School Board Chair John Weldon Resigns Seat
Board of Education Chair John Weldon has resigned his seat following a maelstrom over the search for a new superintendent of schools and calls for his ouster from the Greater Bridgeport NAACP and the civic organization FaithActs for Education. Weldon also butted heads with board member Joe Sokolovic over a...
NPS seeks to replace another administrator
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Public Schools is looking for a new Director of Human Resources. There’s been some mystery around NPS Director of Human Resources Lissette Colón, as it was rumored in September that she was no longer employed by the district. Niccolo Dua, NPS Director of Communications and Marketing said she was still HR Director, although her LinkedIn page was ambiguous. On Wednesday, Dua said Colón left her position on Nov. 4.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull school board approves high school schedule revamp
TRUMBULL — By the 2023-24 school year, the schedule at Trumbull High School could look radically different, with longer class periods, more time for electives and a variety of other changes. At Tuesday's Board of Education meeting, Jonathan Costa, assistant executive director of EdAdvance, one of Connecticut's six Regional...
School Fighting Leads To Suspension Spike
Expulsions, suspensions, and in-school fighting are all on the rise as the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district sees a significant increase in discipline so far this school year. That’s according to a discipline report that was presented by NHPS Director of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Michele Sherban to the...
NY1
New York Senate appoints deputy Westchester County exec to state's redistricting commission
New York Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins appointed Deputy Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins on Wednesday to fill an open seat on the state's Independent Redistricting Commission following the abrupt resignation of the commission chair. Jenkins, a Democrat, is a former county legislator and Westchester County Board of Legislators chairman...
Budget season begins with frank talk at joint meeting
NORWALK, Conn. — Like holiday decorations that pop up earlier every year, Norwalk’s public budget discussions have already begun. Public school funding sits at the head of the Common Council’’s Thanksgiving table, against the background of a dismal national economic forecast. “It’s great that we’re starting...
Norwalk political notes: Tong, Valadares, Siegel, Andrzejewski
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk political notes for you:. Tong decries ‘punishing’ Eversource price hike. Valadares becomes first female Norwalk DPW director. Eversource will double its standard supply rate Jan. 1, from 12.05 cents per kilowatt-hour (kWh) to 24.2 cents per kWh, resulting in an $84 per month increase for the average user, a news release said Thursday.
Connecticut school districts battling chronic absenteeism
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut public school districts are facing the growing crisis of students missing a large chunk of the school year. Of the nearly 19,000 students in New Haven Public Schools, 42% have missed at least 10% of school days. Five percent have missed at least 18 of the first 45 days […]
sheltonherald.com
Fairfield recount in 134th race shows Keitt ahead, Trumbull looms
FAIRFIELD — The first half of a recount of the race for state representative for the 134th District is complete, and shows Democratic candidate Sarah Keitt ahead of Republican Meghan McCloat by 40 votes. That is a slightly narrower margin than the 44-vote margin in Fairfield from Election Night.
Norwalk election notes, this year – and next: Rilling for Mayor?
NORWALK, Conn. — Some Norwalk election notes, one pertaining to next year:. Rilling files registration for next Mayoral contest. Miressi hasn’t conceded though Duff again won more than 60% of the vote. Wilms responds to red wave wash out. Republican candidates consider the future. 2023 Mayoral contest already...
3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots
(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
The Jewish Press
New York City Mayor Adams Announces Across-the-Board Cuts
New York City Mayor Eric Adams on Tuesday announced that plans to make across-the-board cuts to help the city ride out a possible recession. Adams cited increased pension contributions combined with expiring labor contracts, rising health care expenses and diminishing Wall Street returns as the main factors in “significant economic headwinds that pose real threats to [the city’s] fiscal stability.
News 12
Orange County superintendent resigns amidst controversy
An openly gay superintendent in Orange County has resigned following alleged backlash over his sexual orientation and a series of social media posts. Florida Union School Superintendent Larry Leaven resigned Nov. 1. A Facebook group called Mom’s For Liberty is taking credit and referencing a controversial book about gender identity,...
yonkerstimes.com
Black Law Enforcement Response to NAACP Press Release Regarding Westchester County Menthol Ban
As Black Law Enforcement professionals, We agree that the health of Black people in Westchester is a concern. Yes, there is a crisis in healthcare, obesity, cancer, and other chronic and seriously fatal illnesses. However, a menthol ban that only punishes only Westchester’s Black population while Westchester’s white population lives...
ctexaminer.com
Mallozzi Sentenced For Ballot Fraud Convictions in Stamford Election
State Superior Court Judge Kevin Randolph Monday weighed a societal element – election integrity – against a personal one – the love between a child and a grandfather – and struck a balance. Randolph sentenced 72-year-old John Mallozzi, the former city Democratic Party chief, to 13...
ctexaminer.com
No End in Sight to Dispute Between Tweed Airport and East Haven Officials
EAST HAVEN – A proposed expansion of Tweed New Haven Airport pitched as benefiting both East Haven and New Haven has deteriorated into rejected offers, claims of rushed deals and a standoff between the Tweed executive director and the Mayor of East Haven. At a May 2021 news conference...
One-vote margin in CT recount
Following a recount, Democrat Chris Poulos declares victory over Republican Tony Morrison on a margin of one vote in a race for a CT state House of Representatives seat.
NBC Connecticut
Former Stamford Democratic Party Official Sentenced for Absentee Ballot Fraud
The former chairman of the Democratic City Committee in Stamford has been charged with over a dozen absentee ballot fraud and forgery charges in connection with ballots cast in the city’s 2015 election. John Mallozzi was charged with 14 counts of false statement in absentee balloting and 14 counts...
newcanaanite.com
‘It’s Been a Great Initiative’: Police Increase Security at New Canaan Schools
New Canaan Police have assigned an additional officer to bolster security at schools in town, under a new initiative, and have dramatically increased the number of times that officers check on local school campuses. The number of school checks from officers increased from four in September 2021 to 132 in...
