ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Drier but remains quite cold; milder next week!

Some roads are slick this morning out the door, after the spotty late evening snow! Most areas only received a dusting but icy patches are expected, as road temperatures hover between 30°-32°, with bridges at 29°. A few extra minutes wouldn’t hurt for the morning rush hour!

Comments / 0

Community Policy