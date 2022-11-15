Read full article on original website
Related
Fox 59
Drier but remains quite cold; milder next week!
Some roads are slick this morning out the door, after the spotty late evening snow! Most areas only received a dusting but icy patches are expected, as road temperatures hover between 30°-32°, with bridges at 29°. A few extra minutes wouldn’t hurt for the morning rush hour!
This Florida City Has An Actual Snow Park & It's An Epic Winter Wonderland
Snow in Florida? Unheard of. Igloos in Florida? No, it can't be real. Ice skating in Florida? Okay, we're getting closer. Florida winter is around the corner and while the weather doesn't change much, there is an actual snow park in Tampa, and it's epic!. Snowcat Ridge is the perfect...
Comments / 0