Former Mayor of Dallas and U.S. Trade Representative Ron Kirk Endorses Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson for Re-Election

I will never forget that unique voice that was so soft, but you could always hear her joy. She was consistently kind, generous, and a fighter. Our grandmothers were best friends. Our grandfathers were on the deacon board together. We were both in youth ministry as kids at First Baptist Church on Henderson Avenue in Shreveport, Louisiana. Although our lives moved in different directions after high school, she went on to become a fierce warrior in the domestic violence space advocating for women. She was well known and respected for the ways in which she served others. Despite the media attention she received for being a change agent, she was still down to earth and a true lover of people. It was painful to find out that she had become ill and that on Sunday, she passed away. It was a blessing to grow up with such a beautiful person who was always a light. The legacy she has left behind for her mother, two sons, family, friends, and those she served is monumental.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO