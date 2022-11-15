Read full article on original website
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County. Project W is “a women’s giving circle that harnesses the power of collective giving to address the...
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
(The Center Square) – Recent audits by the Pennsylvania auditor general flagged some pension issues in the commonwealth, noting overpayments in state aid along with one borough slipping into moderate distress in its pension funding levels. The auditor noted problems in Forks Township, Northampton County, for misreporting pension data....
Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions
On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
Montgomery County Makes ‘U.S. News’ Ranking of Healthiest Counties in the Nation
U.S. News and World Report has analyzed geographies across the nation, comparing regional contributors (or lack thereof) to creating a generally beneficial environment. The metrics were then weighted and ranked, arriving at its list of 2022’s healthiest counties in the U.S. The analysis covered ten areas, with scoring designed...
Pa. AG files motion to force Delaware County Memorial Hospital to reopen emergency room
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office has filed a motion forcing Prospect Crozer, the owner of Delaware County Memorial Hospital in Drexel Hill, to reopen its emergency room.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
abc27.com
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties
L-R: Zane Moore, President/CEO, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Debbie Sontupe, Chief Development Officer, YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties; Blair Rush, President Southeast Region, C&N; Robert Loughery, C&N Board Member. C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program...
wilmtoday.com
Delaware Chosen for $40 Million Expansion from Global Water Technologies Leader Solenis
Increased demand for Solenis’ sustainability-focused products and services is driving growth in Wilmington. Wilmington is the hometown of Solenis and will now serve as the location of a massive $40 million research and development expansion. Solenis is planning to build a 100,000 square-foot building for research and development operations...
Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store
Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
Delaware County mayor charged with assaulting council member
Mayor Darren Burrell of Darby Borough faces assault charges after he allegedly punched a borough council member at a meeting two weeks ago.
Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released
A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
Josh Shapiro Adds Attorney General Petition to DCMH Dispute
Pennsylvania’s governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Shapiro has entered the fray over Delaware County Memorial Hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Shapiro’s office is petitioning to have DCMH owner Crozer Health and parent company Prospect Medical Holdings held in contempt for violating an Oct. 11 Common Pleas...
downingtowntimes.com
Fernmoor Homes breaks ground at Mi-Place™ at Downingtown
Fernmoor Homes, a leading family-owned building company providing luxury homes and apartments across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, held a groundbreaking for their upcoming Mi-Place™ at Downingtown apartments and townhomes in Caln Township. This new residential community will add 400 new homes to Caln Township, including 200 3-bedroom townhomes, with one-car garages, and 200 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.
eastwhitelandfire.org
Building Fire on Charlestown Road
At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
There’s No Substitute for Wawa. Or Is There? How About Sheetz in Center City?
There’s speculation about what should go into the two now-vacant Wawa stores in Center City. Some are suggesting Wawa’s archrival—Sheetz, writes Lizzy McLellan Ravitch for Billy Penn. Not that Wawa’s exit didn’t leave a door open. When the closures were announced in October, a Wawa statement said...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware
- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square
Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
5 Delaware County Towns Host PA’s Highest-Valued Homes
Five Delaware County towns made a list of 30 communities with the most highest-valued homes in Pennsylvania, reports Stacker. Stacker used data from Zillow for its list, based on the Zillow Home Values Index as of September 2022. The state’s average home value was $268,984. Coming in at No....
