Delaware County, PA

WHYY

Montgomery County residents sleep on courthouse steps to make homelessness more ‘visible’ and push for solutions

On Wednesday evening, some Montgomery County residents swapped their warm homes for the bitter cold. Residents pitched tents and slept on the steps of the Montgomery County Courthouse to make homelessness in the area more visible, and push for solutions. Mike Kingsley, shelter and outreach coordinator for the Norristown Hospitality...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

Boyds Keeps Center City Focus Even With New Wayne Store

Kent Gushner, Boyds owner, walking through his new store in Wayne. with Angela Galantino, women's sales manager. The iconic high-end retailer Boyds strayed from the city of Philadelphia in September for the first time in 84 years when it opened a second permanent store in Wayne. The decision gave Boyds...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Delaware LIVE News

Final draft of plan for I-95 cap park released

A final draft is out for a plan to cap Interstate 95 in downtown Wilmington and create a 12-acre park atop the newly renovated highway. “Can it be done?” regional planner Dave Gula asked rhetorically. “We believe it can.” “Absolutely,” consultant Mary Margaret Jones said at a public meeting Thursday when asked for her gut feeling about getting the massive ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
DELCO.Today

Josh Shapiro Adds Attorney General Petition to DCMH Dispute

Pennsylvania’s governor-elect and Attorney General Josh Shapiro has entered the fray over Delaware County Memorial Hospital, writes John George for Philadelphia Business Journal. Shapiro’s office is petitioning to have DCMH owner Crozer Health and parent company Prospect Medical Holdings held in contempt for violating an Oct. 11 Common Pleas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
downingtowntimes.com

Fernmoor Homes breaks ground at Mi-Place™ at Downingtown

Fernmoor Homes, a leading family-owned building company providing luxury homes and apartments across New Jersey, Delaware and Pennsylvania, held a groundbreaking for their upcoming Mi-Place™ at Downingtown apartments and townhomes in Caln Township. This new residential community will add 400 new homes to Caln Township, including 200 3-bedroom townhomes, with one-car garages, and 200 1- and 2-bedroom apartments.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
eastwhitelandfire.org

Building Fire on Charlestown Road

At 0403 hours, the East Whiteland Fire Company was dispatched to the 2000 block of Charlestown Road in Charlestown Township for reports of a commercial building fire along with mutual aid. While en route, Engine 5 reported visible fire from a distance and requested the working fire dispatch, which brought PECO, the Chester County Fire Marshals, and additional fire apparatus to the scene. Due to the proximity of the fire scene to the Great Valley bus garage, the school buses had to be rerouted to avoid the fire scene. Charlestown Road Command requested that the stand-by crews put in place at the various fire stations be brought to the scene to assist with manpower. This brought Delaware County Engine 41, Engine 47-2, and Montgomery County Engine 98-1 to the scene and requested Engine 6-1 to stand by at Station 5.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
DELCO.Today

Malvern Bank House of the Week: Historic Echo Valley Farm in Newtown Square

Historic Echo Valley Farm with a five-bedroom, six-full-and-two-half-bathroom main home is available for sale in Newtown Square. This 1.83-acre Echo Valley Farm property is part of the original William Lewis Farmstead. It offers rural serenity and five dwellings, including the main house, renovated barn, a secondary barn, and the original hay and milk houses. Each structure offers a combination of bucolic appeal and modern sophistication.
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
DELCO.Today

DELCO.Today

