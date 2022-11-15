Read full article on original website
Related
5 Career Tips from Marketing Leaders
The marketing field is growing and so is the competition for jobs in the industry. SmartBrief talked to marketing leaders and recruiters for their top career advice. Here’s some marketing career tips they had to offer:. Diversify Your Experiences. Trying different things within your field or company fosters growth...
Attention, Employers! New Overtime Regulations Will Soon Be Here. Are You Ready?
The U.S. Department of Labor (DOL) and Pennsylvania’s Department of Labor have gone back and forth regarding overtime regulations, and specifically how much a salaried employee must be paid in order to be exempt.
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top 10 highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
DELCO Careers: CCRES
Make a difference in the life of a child or adult with behavioral health challenges! CCRES is currently hiring qualified staff to work in schools, homes, and the community. CCRES, Downingtown, specializes in providing over 1,500 professional, dedicated staff members to meet the needs of children and adults challenged by autism, behavioral health issues, mental illness, intellectual/developmental disabilities, and physical disabilities. It works in collaboration with school districts, intermediate units, and the behavioral health system.
Copy of Why the Holidays Are the Best Time for Career Networking On & Off LinkedIn
Do you know why the holidays are the best time for career networking? Many people may think the contrary, so I interviewed a colleague, Marty Latman, an esteemed colleague who has some great tips for networking during the holidays. We will uncover WHY the holidays are the best time for...
Want to Reinvent on LinkedIn: Veteran, Return to Work, or New Industry?
Want to reinvent? Whether or not you are a veteran, you may want to reinvent yourself or pivot to your next career. How do you present on LinkedIn?. How do military terminology or terms you used in a past industry work on LinkedIn in relation to your future-forward?. What if...
TLC – Trust and Authentic Engagement Pt. 2: “Open Trust-Building Conversations”
In Part 1 of this “Trust and Engagement” series, we discussed strategies to help school counselors build and restore student trust where it would not evolve naturally, particularly in diverse school environments. Since trust grows to the extent that each student feels meaningfully supported by their counselor, it...
Essential Utilities Appoints Two New Executives to Leadership Team
Essential Utilities Inc. has announced the appointment of two new members to the company’s executive leadership team: Jeanne Russo joins the company as vice president, communications, and Sumit Nair will assume the role of vice president and chief information officer. “I’m thrilled to welcome Jeanne and Sumit to our...
