Read full article on original website
Wayne Trout
3d ago
More crime,, more accidents,,, more bulls—T that happens around you because they’re out of their minds, and less snacks to buy at stores and 7/11’s!!
Reply(6)
13
Bad O Knows
2d ago
People getting high like they been doing just not hiding it, nothing will change that much except the State will never be in the red they'll have galore.
Reply(1)
2
Shawn Lowery
3d ago
"Hash" out the rules................ I see. I see what ya did there .😁
Reply(1)
7
Related
We just learned the limits of marijuana legalization in the US
Like the red wave, the green wave of marijuana legalization turned out to be far from a tsunami.
Five states just voted on legalizing recreational marijuana. These are the results
Whether Democrat, Republican or independent, legalizing cannabis is a popular topic among voters. According to an October 2022 poll from Monmouth University, more than two-thirds (68%) of Americans support legalizing marijuana, including 76% of Democrats, 52% of Republicans and 73% of independents. Many see the drug as being less dangerous than alcohol or tobacco.
Recreational weed now legal in 21 states: Here's where it passed, where it was rejected this week
Maryland and Missouri legalized recreational marijuana in Tuesday's midterms. But Arkansas, North Dakota and South Dakota rejected their proposals.
Marijuana Will Be Legal in Half the U.S. If These Ballot Measures Pass in the 2022 Midterms
Marijuana could become legal in nearly half of the U.S. following the 2022 Midterm Elections—if voters in five states pass the ballot measures before them on Nov. 8. In Arkansas, Maryland, Missouri, North Dakota and South Dakota voters are being asked whether they support legalizing the recreational use of marijuana for adults. The measure looks likely to pass in three states—Arkansas, Maryland, and Missouri, according to polls. However, the outcome is less certain in the Dakotas.
eastcoasttraveller.com
All-You-Can-Eat-Crab Spots in Maryland
Try Jimmy Joy's Log Cabin Inn if you want an excellent place to eat. This casual dining establishment has a great selection of steak and seafood. It was built in 1938 and has long been a favorite of locals and travelers. In 1959, the restaurant was moved and has been at its current location for 17 years.
Fentanyl vaccine may have been discovered for those in West Virginia and Ohio, researchers say
Researchers believe they've developed a vaccine targeting synthetic opioids, including fentanyl.
States exempt from federal gun laws
Under nullification laws, some U.S. states feel they do not have to follow federal law regarding the sale of guns manufactured in the region. Since 2010, Idaho, Kansas, Wyoming, South Dakota, and Arizona have all passed federally defiant legislation based on "firearms freedom," allowing them to make guns without national regulations and sell them without an official federal record. In 2021, Missouri attempted to nullify federal gun regulations by passing the Second Amendment Preservation Act, but the Justice Department issued a warning that the act cannot be enforced due to the Constitution's Supremacy Clause. You may also like: Democratic Party history from the year you were born
Marijuana Is Now Legal in 21 States. These Startups Want to Be the 'Amazon of Weed'
The legal marijuana industry in the U.S. could be wildly profitable, although startups face complex regulations.
Virginia Residents To Get $500 For 24 Months
You can apply for financial aid if you are a cash-strapped resident in this area. Officials in Alexandria, Virginia, finalized details for a guaranteed income program. What happens after applications processing later in the year? About 170 applicants will get monthly $500 payments for two years. (source)
Recreational marijuana on the ballot in these states this November
The ever-growing list of states where people can legally buy recreational marijuana could get a little longer this fall.
Powerball winner has Maryland connection
Someone in Southern California won the coveted $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot; it has been growing in size since August.
LOOK: Resource Officer Captures Massive Snake on Maryland High School Campus
A school resource officer has saved the day at one Baltimore high school recently, stepping in to send a slithery non-authorized visitor on its way!. The commotion began Friday afternoon at around 1:45 when the Howard County School Resource Officer, Cliff Macer heard shouting coming from the high school lobby which sat just outside Macer’s office. Soon, however, the shouts turned into frightened screams, which sent Officer Macer running.
Is Squatting Legal in the State of Colorado?
Want to fall down a legal loophole? Wrap your mind around the art of squatting, and the legal ins and outs of doing so in the state of Colorado. What is squatting, and is it legal in our state?. A squatter is someone who occupies an empty property that does...
This Is the Snowiest Town in Virginia
The town of Bluefield is situated alongside the Bluestone River in Tazewell County, Virginia, in the United States. According to the 2020 census, the city's population was 5,096 people.
6 of the weirdest animals in West Virginia
While West Virginia may be better known for its peculiar cryptids, it's home to some peculiar real animals as well.
Recreational marijuana approved in Maryland and Missouri but rejected in 2 other states
Election results mean that 21 states have now approved recreational use of marijuana, but Arkansas and North Dakota voters rejected legalization.
Georgia’s Leaders Come Under Pressure To Legalize Marijuana As Marjorie Taylor-Greene Links the Drug With Rising Crime
Now that Governor Brian Kemp of Georgia has secured another term in office, following the recent midterm elections, some of the citizens of his state are renewing pressure on state legislators to reconsider the legal status of marijuana.
Marijuana advocate reacts to Kentucky medical marijuana legalization
Medical marijuana advocates are applauding Governor Beshear’s executive action that will make the substance legal to treat people who meet a limited number of criteria within the state.
American Gun Sales Collapse in 47 States
There are about 400 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to the Small Arms Survey, a Swiss-based research project. This means that for every person in America, there are about 120 guns — an astonishingly high figure. The comparable number in Finland, for example, is 32 guns per 100 people, and in Germany […]
AOL Corp
Abortion, slavery and marijuana: Here are the ballot questions to watch in 2022 midterms
Forget waiting for Congress or state legislatures to act. This year’s midterm elections are offering voters an opportunity to shape public policy directly in the form of state ballot initiatives on major national issues. The country witnessed the power of those referendums when voters in Kansas, typically considered a...
Comments / 49