ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

RFD battled two-alarm fire overnight on Leavenworth St.

By George Gandy
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqfsf_0jBFJVAo00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Rochester Fire Department battled a two-alarm fire at a one-story building after midnight Tuesday on Leavenworth Street.

After attempting to attack the fire from the inside, officials said fire crews worked on putting out the fire from outside of the building, due to the extreme smoke and heat conditions. Because of the size of the fire, an additional fire crew was called for assistance.

As a result of the fire, part of the roof collapsed and the building is in the process of being demolished. Officials said that no injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

The Rochester Fire Department is still investigating the cause of the fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourErie

Snow causes messy highway commute

It’s an epic battle this week as road crews face off against mother nature, and your safety is at stake. Truck drivers are also telling us how their travel is being impacted from the storms with highway closures. Officials say they have encountered challenges with the winter weather. Truck drivers also recalled to us about […]
ERIE, PA
WHEC TV-10

Hochul warns of dangerous storm that could dump four feet of snow west of Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Western New York is preparing for a massive snowstorm that could dump as much as four feet in some areas, most of which are west of Rochester. Gov. Kathy Hochul held a news conference in Buffalo to warn drivers to avoid any unnecessary travel between Thursday night and Sunday. She says ATVs and snowmobiles are being brought in to help in any rescue efforts.
ROCHESTER, NY
yourdailylocal.com

NYSP Troopers Ready to Assist Western NY Residents During Winter Storm

CANANDAIGUA, NY – State Police in Western New York are prepared to assist residents and local law enforcement agencies during the winter storm. State Troopers have over 3 dozen emergency vehicles consisting of UTVs, snowmobiles, and four-wheel drive vehicles, able to assist citizens if they find themselves stranded. These assets have already been moved and are in place at strategic locations throughout Erie and Niagara Counties.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
WHEC TV-10

SWAT Team members searched house near Almira Street Monday morning

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There was a large law enforcement presence on Almira Street off of Upper Falls Boulevard in Rochester on Wednesday morning. Our crew saw dozens of SWAT Team members going into a house and several different agencies responding around 6 a.m. We reached out to the Rochester Police Department for more information. RPD says they were out serving a search warrant.
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

DOT: Expect delays at Charlotte’s O’Rorke Bridge

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Motorists in the Charlotte area who use the Colonel Patrick O’Rourke Memorial Bridge may want to consider taking a different way to work Thursday and Friday. The NYS Department of Transportation has advised motorists to expect periodic delays at this bridge on November 17...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed on South Winton Road

Brighton, N.Y. — Brighton Police have confirmed they are investigating a scene on Winton Road where a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed on South Winton Road. Officers say around 7:00 p.m. they received a report of a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on South Winton Road.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

25K+
Followers
18K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy