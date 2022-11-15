ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russell Springs, KY

South KY RECC having planned outage in Jabez this morning

South Kentucky RECC will have a planned outage this morning at 10 a.m. eastern/9 a.m. central as crews make necessary repairs to the Cherokee and Cook’s Chapel circuits in Jabez. The outage is expected to last approximately three to four hours and affect approximately 800 members.
JABEZ, KY
KYTC wants public involvement in ‘Name the Plow’ program

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet is holding their first statewide “Name the Plow” program, giving drivers a chance to name one of 14 snow trucks in the state. One truck will be named in each of Kentucky’s 12 highway districts, including District 8 in Somerset which oversees operations in Russell County. The name will be displayed on the vehicle so residents can see it while it’s out for pre-treating and plowing activities.
KENTUCKY STATE
Several Russell Countians honored by Young Professionals of Lake Cumberland

The Lake Cumberland 40 under 40 Awards were recently held at The Center for Rural Development in Somerset with several Russell Countians being honored. Lindsey Wilson Gosser of State Farm Insurance, State Rep. Josh Branscum (also of Branscum Construction), J.C. Phelps of the Kentucky Small Business Development Center, Adam Ellis of Northwestern Mutual, and Heather Weaver of Reel Java and Creamery were recognized during the event.
SOMERSET, KY
Jamestown Council to meet this evening

The Jamestown City Council will hold its regular monthly meeting this evening. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. at Jamestown City Hall. We’ll have more from the meeting on tomorrow’s local news.
JAMESTOWN, KY
RCH board meets in special session today

The Russell County Hospital Board of Directors will hold a special-called meeting today at noon in the conference room at the hospital. The lone item on the agenda is to discuss and request approval for a consulting fee.
Meet the Lakers tonight at RCHS

“Meet the Lakers” will take place this evening at Russell County High School. Doors will open at 5:30 with the event getting started at 6 p.m. Admission is free and local vendors will be on site.
Riley Passmore, age 73, of Russell County

Riley Passmore, 73, passed away Friday, November 11th, at Fair Oaks Health Systems. Riley was born in Dunnville, KY on March 2, 1949, a son of the late Leora (Lane) and Jim Passmore. Riley is survived by. wife, Margie (Decker) Passmore, of Jamestown, KY. two sons Lee Passmore, of Dunnville,...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Chamber of commerce holds November meeting

Tuesday saw the local business community come together once again as the Russell County Chamber of Commerce held their monthly meeting at the Russell County Public Library. Chamber President Marisa Ramsey talked with WJRS NEWS following the meeting…. The November chamber meeting was hosted and sponsored by the Bank of...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
KSP investigating fatal collision in Pulaski County

Kentucky State Police Post 11 is investigating a fatal collision in the Science Hill community in neighboring Pulaski County earlier this week. According to KSP, the initial investigation indicates that a 2000 Peterbilt Semi operated by Fred Haste Jr., age 66 of Bethelridge in Casey County was traveling west on KY 635 when he lost control of his vehicle and collided into a 2015 KIA operated by Benjamin L. Durham III, 61, of Danville.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
RC Schools’ attendance around the 90% mark

Russell County school attendance numbers are hovering around the 90 percent mark so far this week, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. Ford says the numbers are not ideal but the district is holding their own and with faculty and staff still at a good number there are no current plans to cancel school for illness.
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Ollace “Honey” Russell, age 84, of Jamestown

Ollace ‘Honey” Russell, of Jamestown, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022, at his home. He was 84 years of age. Ollace was born January 25, 1938, and raised in Russell Springs, son of the late Walter A. and Rena West Russell. He was a retired truck driver with Ryder Trucking Company. He attended Bethel United Baptist Church. Ollace enjoyed woodworking and was a car enthusiast.
JAMESTOWN, KY
Anderson County shelter gifted 3,000 lbs. of dog food, Madison shelter in need

BEREA, Ky. (FOX 56) — In an update to a story we recently brought you regarding the burglary of dog food from a local shelter, there has been some good news. According to Anderson County Animal Care and Control, they wanted to extend a thank you to the community for caring and supporting the shelter, where a whopping 3,000 pounds of dog food has been donated.
ANDERSON COUNTY, KY
School attendance numbers improve slightly on Wednesday

Russell County school attendance numbers improved on Wednesday to 91.5 percent attendance, according to Russell County Schools Superintendent Michael Ford. With numerous illness-related school cancellations in recent weeks, Russell County’s attendance has been around the 90 percent mark in recent days. Just Jamestown Elementary at 89.5 percent, was below...
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
Community blood drive to be held Thursday

The monthly Russell County Community Blood Drive will take place tomorrow at the South Kentucky RECC Community Room from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. All donors will be entered to win a $100 gift card, courtesy of McDonald’s of Russell Springs. Donors are asked to provide a photo ID....
RUSSELL COUNTY, KY
