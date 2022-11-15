Read full article on original website
Meet the likely House Democratic leaders in the post-Pelosi era
Speaker Nancy Pelosi's reign over the House Democratic Party is officially coming to a close, and she's passing the baton to a new generation of leaders. Why it matters: Those who have served loyally by her side for nearly two decades — Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Whip Jim Clyburn — have said they are ready to step aside to allow for the new guard to ascend to power. That's given way to the rise of Reps. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) and Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.).
Some in GOP take aim at McConnell after Senate loss
A handful of prominent Republicans are publicly blaming Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) for the party's failure to take back control of the Senate after major losses in Nevada, Arizona, and Pennsylvania. Why it matters: A civil war has erupted within the GOP over its underwhelming performance in the...
Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
Republicans narrowly capture House after Democrats held Senate
Republicans will flip control of the U.S. House after four years out of power in the chamber, winning a narrow majority as Democrats will keep control of the Senate. Driving the news: Republican wins in California and New York helped the party clinch the 218 seats needed for a House majority, the AP reported Wednesday.
Scoop: Christie applauded after bashing Trump at GOP governor meeting
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie received huge applause at an annual meeting of Republican governors Tuesday morning after blaming former President Trump for GOP failures in the last three elections, according to three sources in the room and a fourth person familiar with the speech. Why it matters: The...
McConnell re-elected as Senate GOP leader
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) will continue to lead the Senate GOP after gaining enough votes from his Republican colleagues to beat back a challenge by Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), the outgoing chair of the Senate GOP’s campaign arm, made less than 24 hours ago, per McConnell's spokesperson.
House Dems' calm before the storm
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's (D-Calif.) private deliberations on whether to run for minority leader have — for now — frozen a potentially ugly fight that could pull back the curtain on the party's ideological and generational divides. Driving the news: Pelosi's longtime deputy, Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.), is...
Rick Scott to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader
Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) announced at a closed-door conference lunch on Tuesday that he plans to challenge Mitch McConnell for Senate GOP leader, multiple people have told Axios. Why it matters: The announcement came as Senate Republicans were meeting to examine their underwhelming performance in the midterm elections, during which...
The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew
Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), the chair of the Jan. 6 select committee, on Thursday said he has created a four-member subcommittee to handle "outstanding issues" as the panel looks to wrap up its work before the end of the year. Why it matters: The full select committee is focused on...
Ken Griffin, Republican megadonor, says GOP ready to "move on" from Trump
Ken Griffin, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel, called former President Trump a "three-time loser" during remarks at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday. Why it matters: Griffin is a Republican megadonor who, earlier this month, said he would be supporting Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis...
Pence "closing the door" on testifying before Jan. 6 committee
Former Vice President Mike Pence said on CBS's "Face the Nation" that he's "closing the door" on testifying before the Jan. 6 committee. Driving the news: "Congress has no right to my testimony," he said in a preview for an interview airing Sunday. "I believe it would establish terrible precedent...
Antitrust advocates push White House for lame-duck legislation
Companies pushing to reel in Big Tech’s behavior convened at the White House Thursday to try and gin up momentum for an antitrust bill in Congress’ lame-duck session. The big picture: After getting relatively close to passing legislation meant to thwart Big Tech’s anti-competitive practices over the summer, this marks the last tech antitrust push this Congress will have before Republicans take over the House in 2023.
GOP operative convicted in scheme to funnel Russian money into Trump campaign
A former senior aide to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was convicted Thursday after being found guilty of helping to funnel illegal foreign campaign contributions from a Russian national into former President Trump's 2016 campaign. Driving the news: Jessie Benton, 45, orchestrated a scheme to...
Scoop: State Democratic Party chair under fire for alleged threats
The chair of Washington's Democratic Party threatened to cut campaign aid to other Democrats if they supported — or even held a meeting with — this year's nonpartisan candidate for secretary of state, two local Democratic officials told Axios. What’s happening: State Rep. Joe Fitzgibbon (D-Seattle) recently told...
Marriage equality bill clears key hurdle in Senate
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill to codify protections for same-sex and interracial marriage, on Wednesday cleared a major procedural hurdle in the Senate after garnering enough support from Senate Republicans. Why it matters: A motion to proceed to debate on the bill passed 62-37, more than the 60...
First look: Biden trolls Trump ahead of announcement
The White House is choosing the same night as former President Trump's expected announcement to launch a new webpage highlighting manufacturing among President Biden's big legislative wins. Why it matters: The timing and topics are no coincidence but rather a preview of Biden's affirmative case for his own second term...
Why misinformation didn't wreck the midterms
Misinformation about voting and election denialism didn't swamp the midterms as many experts had feared — and many election deniers on the ballot, particularly for the crucial secretary-of-state roles, lost their races. How it works: Platforms, governments and the media took countermeasures that were at least partially effective, based...
