A guy who has had 1 job his whole life & didn't even show up more than half the time, made the little town worse, and lived off his parents. Forget about his health issues this alone is 😬
Makes you lose your appetite seeing him. All these counties are all seeing more crime as it is. Good luck as they deteriorate further.
They voted for Student Loan Forgiveness and Abortion. Both of which are not happening.
Related
Have Democrats flipped the Pa. House? The latest on the deciding races.
Pension audit reports cite problems in Pennsylvania's Northampton, Delaware counties
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
Pa. House update: Republican maintains lead in Bucks County seat with count complete
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pennsylvania lawmakers in GOP-led effort: 'Crisis of crime'
Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner impeached by Pa. House; trial to come at later date
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Norristown council authorizes regulation of fireworks in town
Republican Joe Hogan now leading in Bucks County House district by 114 votes over Democrat Mark Moffa
Pa. State House race in Montgomery County hinges on 334 pending votes
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Supermarket mogul Jeff Brown enters Philadelphia mayor's race
Pennsylvania House Democrats in the running for leadership role
Philadelphia grocer, businessman Jeff Brown announces run for mayor
Pa. AG files motion to force Delaware County Memorial Hospital to reopen emergency room
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
Control of PA House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
DELCO.Today
DELCO.Today celebrates Delaware County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journal’s is the publisher of DELCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes BUCKSO.Today (Bucks County), MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).https://delco.today/
Comments / 11