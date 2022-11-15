Read full article on original website
Emmaus field hockey drops heartbreaker in PIAA semis as Wilson WL scores with 0:04 left
Emmaus High School’s field hockey team entered Wednesday night’s PIAA Class 3A semifinal with a 69-game winning streak. The last loss the two-time defending state champion experienced was a 1-0 defeat to District 3 runner-up Wilson West Lawn in the 2019 3A state semifinals at Hamburg Area High School.
papreplive.com
Perkiomen Valley looks to advance to first district football final in school history
The pressure-packed, do-or-die nature of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs is nothing new to Central Bucks West. After struggling to a 1-3 start this season, the Bucks entered Week 5 with the knowledge they might need to run the table to qualify for this year’s playoffs. A four-game winning streak followed, but another setback against Central Bucks South put the team into playoff mode a week early.
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Pennsylvania Sports Betting Expected to Peak Next Year Around $8 Billion Annual Handle
This year could be the last where the sports betting market in Pennsylvania records major growth, as it is expected to plateau close to $8 billion annually in 2023, writes Chris Imperiale for PlayPennsylvania. Currently, the Keystone State is seeing a healthy boost in betting volume spurred on by the...
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast Food
November 16 is National Fast Food Day. You read that right. There's a dedicated day for not-so-healthy, sometimes fried, always delicious meals. Today is a good time to indulge in it. Whether you prefer fried chicken, tacos, burgers, you name it - odds are there's a restaurant for it. Here are three places in Pennsylvania dishing up awesome fast food:
How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map
It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
975thefanatic.com
Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State
Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
See Where This Chester County Town Ranks in Most Popular Areas in PA to Move To
A new migration report from moveBuddha reveals that more people are moving out-of-state than in-state since 2020. Some of the reasons for fleeing the Keystone State include high-taxes, weather, lifestyle, or career changes, writes Joe Robison for moveBudda.com. Most people are flocking to Florida, California, Texas, North Carolina, and New...
abc27.com
Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
Newly Elected Governor of Maryland Was a Valley Forge Academy & College Graduate
Westley Moore, the newly-elected governor of Maryland.Image via Valley Forge Military Academy and College. Westley Moore, a former Valley Forge Military Academy & College cadet, is now the governor-elect of Maryland.
Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here
The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
WPXI
Photos: Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass
Crash leaves 18-wheeler dangling off overpass A crash on a Texas highway left a dramatic scene behind when a semi-truck was left dangling from an overpass. ( Spring Fire Department)
10 of the best Christmas festivals in Pennsylvania that are close to NJ
If you’re looking for a little adventure this holiday season but still want to stay close to home, be sure to check out some of the most amazing Christmas festivals in neighboring Pennsylvania. Whether it’s twinkling trees, shop-til-you-drop places, arts and crafts, live music, great food, or pictures with...
2022-23 winter forecasts: Snow or no? Here’s what 8 forecasters say for the Lehigh Valley.
Last winter in the Lehigh Valley got a little snow, just 19 inches, and it didn’t even get going until January. The winter before that got a lot — 58 inches, mostly from one monster storm. So what can we expect from the 2022-23 winter?. Long-range winter forecasts...
Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?
First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township
The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
Snow could fall in central Pa. Friday as temperatures drop
The weather is increasingly getting colder and may feel more like winter this weekend than fall. That could culminate in some Friday afternoon snow showers, the National Weather Service said. Highs will barely reach the low 40s Thursday and Friday, and will only peak in the mid to upper 30s...
Branch cuts slow for second straight month, but Pennsylvania and PNC still active
PITTSBURGH — U.S. banks pruned 159 branches and opened 73 in September, resulting in 86 net closures, according to recently released S&P Global Market Intelligence data. That marks two consecutive months with final cuts under 90, notably lower than the trailing-12-month average of 207 net closures. Pennsylvania ranked fifth...
AccuWeather: Wintry Feel Through The Weekend
Meteorologist Karen Rogers says wind chills will top off in the mid to upper 30s today with a snow shower possible this evening.
glensidelocal.com
Abington schools announce 2022-23 snow day procedures
Abington schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fecher announced the district’s snow day procedures for the 2022-23 school year. The district built three “traditional” snow days into this year’s calendar, such that the first three school closures would be observed as a “traditional” snow day for students.
DELCO.Today
