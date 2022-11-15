ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radnor Township, PA

papreplive.com

Perkiomen Valley looks to advance to first district football final in school history

The pressure-packed, do-or-die nature of the District 1 Class 6A playoffs is nothing new to Central Bucks West. After struggling to a 1-3 start this season, the Bucks entered Week 5 with the knowledge they might need to run the table to qualify for this year’s playoffs. A four-game winning streak followed, but another setback against Central Bucks South put the team into playoff mode a week early.
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

How much snow could we get Friday in central Pa.? Check the map

It’s going to be a winter-like fall day in Pennsylvania on Friday, with a chance of snow arriving before Thanksgiving does. In the Harrisburg area, there’s just a small chance of snow, about 20%, but the western part of the state could see an inch. In the Erie area, 2 to 3 inches is expected during a storm of lake-effect snow that could shut down parts of New York.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania: This is the No. 1 ‘Tourist Trap’ in the State

Pennsylvania has a lot of so-called tourist traps, which might sound like a bad thing, but it’s actually a good thing because it means the Mitten has a lot of spots that attract tourism. My favorite “tourist trap” is probably anything that displays the fall colors, because I love the autumn foliage.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Pink to bring 2023 tour back home to Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Bucks County native, P!nk, announced that she will be bringing her Summer Carnival tour to Pennsylvania next year. P!nk will be making stops in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia next year, with special guest Brandi Carlile. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Monday, Nov....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

Lehigh Valley weather: Up to 2 inches of snow for Poconos on Tuesday night, mostly rain here

The Poconos will see accumulating snow Tuesday night. The Lehigh Valley? Maybe some flurries amid the rain. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for central and northern Pennsylvania, including points north of the Lehigh Valley. Schuylkill, Carbon and Monroe counties all fall under the advisory; so does Sussex County in New Jersey.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh Valley weather: How much did it snow? How cold will it get?

First came the snow and after a brief respite, on comes the cold, weather forecasts show. Clouds and any bit of rain left from Tuesday’s snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain storm will wrap up after a possibly foggy rush hour or two and sunny skies will eventually lift the high temperature on Wednesday to 50 degrees, just a bit below normal for the day, the National Weather Service says.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Newest Lehigh Valley ALDI location opening Thursday in South Whitehall Township

The Lehigh Valley is opening another ALDI grocery store this week, this time in South Whitehall Township. The new ALDI location, located at 3235 Hamilton Blvd. in the Dorneyville Shopping Center, will open at 9 a.m. on Thursday and be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., according to a press release. There will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:30 a.m. prior to its opening.
SOUTH WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, PA
glensidelocal.com

Abington schools announce 2022-23 snow day procedures

Abington schools superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Fecher announced the district’s snow day procedures for the 2022-23 school year. The district built three “traditional” snow days into this year’s calendar, such that the first three school closures would be observed as a “traditional” snow day for students.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
