Somerset County, PA

Up to 3 inches of snow coming to Somerset County Tuesday

By Dylan Johnson, The Daily American
 3 days ago

The National Weather Service is calling for the "first notable winter weather of the season" on Tuesday afternoon, which could land up to 3 inches of snow across the county.

AccuWeather Meteorologist Nicole LoBiondo said last week's brief snowstorms will be followed by a more prolonged storm that will drop snow across 20 states.

Vail Resorts are making major changes this ski season. Here's what you need to know

"Unseasonably cold conditions will continue for the center of the country through the eastern U.S. this week, setting the stage for potential wintry weather," said LoBiondo.

AccuWeather said the Laurel Highlands will receive 1 to 3 inches, Erie and upstate New York will receive 3 to 6 inches, and New England will receive up to 16 inches.

"Slippery roadways and sidewalks could to begin as early as Tuesday evening in parts of Pennsylvania and the southern tier of New York," AccuWeather said.

What's going on in Somerset County?

The cold temperatures and ice will continue through the week, with lows in the teens overnight.

Weather.com meteorologist Ari Sarsalari said areas of higher elevations will receive the most snow in the northeast.

Areas to the south, east and west of the Laurel Highlands will most likely see only rain.

It is unclear if the storm will affect Thanksgiving travel next week.

The NOAA said this year's La Niña weather system will drive warmer-than-average temperatures for the southwest, Gulf Coast and eastern seaboard.

GAP resurfacing bid awarded

"Starting in December 2022 through February 2023, NOAA predicts drier-than-average conditions across the south with wetter-than-average conditions for areas of the Ohio Valley, Great Lakes, northern Rockies and Pacific Northwest," NOAA said.

The country will be split this winter with the northwest receiving more precipitation and below normal temperatures, while the south and east coast will be the opposite.

Somerset County should be mostly average, according to long range NOAA forecasts.

WTAJ

Starting salary raised for Cambria County child welfare workers

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County commissioners Thursday voted to raise starting wages for Children and Youth Services (CYS) employees. The starting salary will increase from $14.83 per hour to $19.00 per hour. Cambria County President Commissioner Tom Chernisky praised the county’s CYS team saying they do a great job with challenging job demands. […]
