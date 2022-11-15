Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Some Pennsylvania Republicans anxious after Trump’s campaign announcement
Less than a week from some crushing midterm defeats for the Republican Party, former president Donald Trump announced his 2024 bid for the White House to mixed reactions from local Republicans and political experts. Sam DeMarco, chair of the Republican Committee of Allegheny County, supports the former president, but wishes...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Baffled by Trump support
I grew up in the mill-town suburbs of Pittsburgh. The “mill hunks” of my neighborhood were tough and didn’t take any “guff.”. I had thought that no blue-collar worker would vote for Donald Trump because of his well-known penchant for cheating contractors. In my old neighborhood, that just wouldn’t have been tolerated. John Wayne’s iconic characters like Chisum and Cole Thornton fought against guys who pulled that stuff.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Is Biden delusional or scheming?
“The plausible impossible” is a phrase coined by Walt Disney to describe the animation technique of overstressing small actions to make them appear to produce major effects or actions. A touch of truth leads us into fantasy. Disney used it to amuse and entertain. I believe President Biden and his associates use it to mislead. Remember the phrase “plausible deniability”?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Jonah Goldberg: Will the GOP finally do something about its Trump problem?
On election night, Donald Trump took to his post-truth social media platform, Truth Social, to spin the results. His first utterance was to celebrate Republican Joe O’Dea’s loss in the U.S. Senate race in Colorado. “Joe O’Dea lost BIG!” Trump crowed. “MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!!” O’Dea had distanced himself from Trump during the campaign (and Trump attacked him for it).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Thoughts from the Trump rally
I got to President Trump’s rally in Latrobe at 2 p.m., and there was a long line waiting to get in. A reporter and her cameraman passed by and I asked what channel they worked for. She said, “CNN.” Well, everyone around me backed up at the same time and there was a big empty space around me and the reporter. It was hilarious.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fetterman turns heads with suit and tie at Senate orientation in D.C.
Senate-elect John Fetterman attended orientation in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and, per usual, he garnered attention for his attire. But not for the regular hoodie and shorts combo. This time, social media was abuzz because Fetterman sported a suit and tie. Simple images of Fetterman in a dark suit with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Republican Lauren Boebert's tight race likely headed to recount
DENVER — Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert, a renowned conservative firebrand whose combative style helped define the new right, is likely headed to an automatic recount in her bid to fend off a surprisingly difficult challenge from a Democratic businessman from the ritzy ski town of Aspen. The Associated Press...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Fetterman will overcome his health issues
Many famous and successful individuals have had health issues and other problems that they were able to overcome. Franklin Roosevelt survived polio and could not walk and was elected president of the United States four times. Bob Dole survived war wounds and served in the U.S. House and Senate. Vietnam...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Senate to vote on same-sex marriage bill with new provisions
WASHINGTON — A bill to codify federal recognition of same-sex marriages could advance in the Senate Wednesday afternoon, after bipartisan negotiators said they added measures to bolster religious protections to address concerns from some Republicans. The bill would repeal the Defense of Marriage Act, a 1996 law that the...
Ohio lawmakers move to change election laws, voter ID requirements
A sweeping overhaul to Ohio election law would change voter ID requirements and eliminate in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Albert Eisenberg: Mastriano a case study in not building a coalition
It was shortly after viewing the clip of the wife of Doug Mastriano — Pennsylvania’s ill-fated Republican nominee for governor — jumping in front of a press conference microphone to tell reporters that they “probably love Israel more than a lot of Jews do” that I thought to myself: Are these people intent on offending the entire electorate before losing?
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: A real way for Kim Ward to make history
On Tuesday, state Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, notched another first. After serving as the first female Senate Majority Leader for the past two years, she was elected by her fellow Republicans to become the chamber’s Senate President Pro Tempore. She is also the first woman to serve in that role.
Comments / 0