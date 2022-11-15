I got to President Trump’s rally in Latrobe at 2 p.m., and there was a long line waiting to get in. A reporter and her cameraman passed by and I asked what channel they worked for. She said, “CNN.” Well, everyone around me backed up at the same time and there was a big empty space around me and the reporter. It was hilarious.

LATROBE, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO