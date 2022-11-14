HOUSTON — Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday that her office will conduct an investigation into election issues that frustrated many voters. "Free and fair elections are the bedrock of our democracy. When we get credible complaints of election irregularities, we are statutorily required to investigate," Ogg said in a statement. "That’s why we’ve called for the assistance of the Texas Rangers. The results of their investigation will be turned over to a Harris County grand jury."

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO