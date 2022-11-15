ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

High School Football PRO

West Haven, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Fairfield Prep High School football team will have a game with West Haven High School on November 17, 2022, 14:15:00.
WEST HAVEN, CT
uconn.edu

Dr. Fumiko Hoeft Named New UConn Waterbury Campus Director

Preeminent UConn researcher Dr. Fumiko Hoeft, who has earned high praise inside and outside of UConn for her work as interim director of its Waterbury campus, has been selected as its permanent leader. Interim Provost Anne D’Alleva announced Dr. Hoeft’s appointment on Tuesday, calling her “a prolific researcher and an...
WATERBURY, CT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in New Haven, CT

Welcome to New Haven, one of the country’s first planned cities, as well as one of the largest and major cities in Connecticut and the New England region. The city belongs to New Haven County, Connecticut. Despite being one of the oldest cities in America, New Haven is filled...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 Connecticut schools lose funding over continued use of Native American mascots

(WTNH) – Three Connecticut schools will no longer receive funding from Native American tribes after refusing to remove Native American imagery and/or mascot names from the school. The Connecticut Office of Policy and Management completed its review of public schools and their associated athletic teams regarding their use of Native American tribes, individuals, customs, and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Haven Independent

School Fighting Leads To Suspension Spike

Expulsions, suspensions, and in-school fighting are all on the rise as the New Haven Public Schools (NHPS) district sees a significant increase in discipline so far this school year. That’s according to a discipline report that was presented by NHPS Director of Research, Assessment and Evaluation Michele Sherban to the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Bye Bye Blue State; Yo, G

New Haven may still be part of a blue state, but it is no longer a safe space for Blue State Coffee. Blue State, the liberal-politics-on-its-sleeve network of local coffeehouses which gave customers tokens to choose causes to which to donate a portion of profits, plans to serve its last cup of joe at its last New Haven outpost at 5 p.m. Thursday at 534 Orange St. It recently closed its three other New Haven locations.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Students bemoan laundry room conditions

If seeing a cockroach in her laundry room was not enough to make her hesitant about spending more time than necessary there, Judy Nguyen ’26 had one scurry up her leg when she was picking up her clothes one night. Nguyen is not alone — the News spoke to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Best Pizza Shops in Connecticut

- Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. From a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor, Connecticut offers various options. The key is finding the best pizza for you. Bufalina in Guilford. Located...
CONNECTICUT STATE
ctexaminer.com

Something’s Rotten in the Judicial District of New Haven.

The National Registry of Exonerations, a project of The University of California Irvine Newkirk Center For Science & Society, University of Michigan Law School & Michigan State University College of Law lists 30 exonerations but they’re not evenly distributed around the state. Of the 13 judicial districts in Connecticut, six of them have no exonerations at all. Among the seven districts where people have been officially exonerated, the next highest number is six, out of Hartford’s judicial district.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Estelita Makes The Journey Back Home

Once you hear how many steps Estelita Boateng took before arriving on Nicoll Street Wednesday with her 4‑month-old son Lucas, you may never complain again about your exhausting daily routine. Boateng wasn’t complaining, though. She was on not just a daily journey, but a longer-term journey back home to...
NEW HAVEN, CT
sheltonherald.com

Opinion: Stop environmental racism in Bridgeport

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Let me call your attention to a textbook case of environmental racism brewing in Bridgeport. Bassick High School is proposed to be rebuilt in the South End neighborhood, replacing a demolished University of Bridgeport building near Broad Street and 80 University Ave., which is highly problematic.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
fox61.com

Hartford announces $1 million Small Business Investment Fund

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin announced Tuesday the city will use $1 million from a small business investment fund to help small businesses grow and prosper. It is no secret that new businesses are making downtown Hartford their home, especially in downtown Hartford. This new grant program is for businesses that have been open and operating for at least a year.
HARTFORD, CT
rew-online.com

Northeast Private Client Group® Facilitated the Sale of a Multifamily Property for $3,435,000 in West Haven, CT

Northeast Private Client Group® (NEPCG) has announced the sale of Terrace Heights Condos in West Haven, CT. Terrace Heights Condos sold for $3,435,000, located at 5 Treat Street in West Haven, Connecticut. It comprises three (3) one-bedroom one-bathroom units and 32 two-bedroom one-bathroom units. Terrace Heights features ample off-street parking for residents and visitors. The property was constructed in 1961, and all units feature spacious layouts, including open floorplans, hardwood flooring throughout, white shaker kitchen cabinetry, and modern hardware in the kitchen and baths. The property also includes a large central courtyard and two community laundry facilities.
WEST HAVEN, CT
fox61.com

Connecticut hospitals at or near capacity with RSV and flu patients

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Two of Connecticut's largest children's hospitals are at or near capacity, dealing with kids with RSV, a respiratory virus. As of Monday afternoon, Yale New Haven Health and Yale New Haven Children's Hospital were at nearly 100% capacity with the Intensive Care Unit at 85% capacity.
NEW HAVEN, CT

