Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Obama: Democrats 'thumped' election deniers in key midterm races
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday praised Democratic organizers and campaigns for successfully defeating election-denying Republican candidates in a handful of midterm races in states that could play a major role in deciding the 2024 presidential contest. "They got thumped. They got beat. And particularly in these secretary of state...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an aggressive...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Arkansas governor says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential bid
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is "very seriously" considering a 2024 presidential campaign, he told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday. "Absolutely. I'm looking at it -- looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it's more intense, and it's an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I'm encouraged that a governor who's actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I'm encouraged by it," Hutchinson told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught
More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
As Trump blusters, DeSantis builds his case but tells people to 'chill out' with 2024 talk
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, already a master at sidestepping questions about his political future, is proving equally adept at tiptoeing around Donald Trump as he builds a case for his party's nomination in 2024. As Trump staged the unveiling of a third presidential campaign, DeSantis in public and behind closed...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump faces billionaires in retreat and tabloid trolling a day after campaign announcement
A day after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, he faced public defections from billionaire backers and vicious trolling from a once-friendly New York tabloid -- underscoring his early challenges in mounting a political comeback nearly two years after the end of his divisive presidency. Stephen Schwarzman,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it. "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Nancy Pelosi announces she won't run for leadership post, marking the end of an era
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will relinquish her leadership post after leading House Democrats for two decades, building a legacy as one of the most powerful and polarizing figures in American politics. Pelosi, the first and only woman to serve as speaker, said that she would...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. "There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," GOP Rep. Jim Comer told CNN...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Pence will appear at CNN town hall amid speculation about his 2024 plans
Former Vice President Mike Pence is set to participate in a CNN town hall at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, the day after former President Donald Trump announced his entrance into the 2024 presidential race. The event follows the release on Tuesday of Pence's autobiography, "So Help Me God," in which...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson testifies before Georgia grand jury
Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson on Wednesday testified before a Georgia special grand jury investigating efforts by former President Donald Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, according to a statement from her attorneys. "Ms. Hutchinson was pleased to cooperate with the Fulton County...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
6 Takeaways from former Vice President Mike Pence's CNN town hall
Former Vice President Mike Pence in a CNN town hall on Wednesday refused to commit his support to former President Donald Trump's 2024 campaign and left the door open to seeking the Republican nomination himself. Speaking a day after the release of his memoir, "So Help Me God," Pence was...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats poised to pick Hakeem Jeffries as Nancy Pelosi's successor
House Democrats appear likely to choose New York Rep. Hakeem Jeffries to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a potentially historic move to elect the first Black person to lead a party in Congress. After Pelosi announced Thursday that she'd relinquish the leadership role she held for 20 years, the speaker wouldn't...
Comments / 0