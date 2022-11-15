ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught

More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family's business dealings

After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his...
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate

Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?

The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
The Independent

Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid

With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects

Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign

A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race

No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
GOP Arkansas governor says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential bid

Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is "very seriously" considering a 2024 presidential campaign, he told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday. "Absolutely. I'm looking at it -- looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it's more intense, and it's an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I'm encouraged that a governor who's actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I'm encouraged by it," Hutchinson told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly

Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.
The Cherokee Nation's demand for a congressional delegate gets a hearing in the House

Nearly two centuries ago, the US government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for giving up their homelands. So far, it hasn't delivered. But that promise came one step closer to being fulfilled on Wednesday after the House Rules Committee held a historic hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation's delegate -- a right that the tribe asserts it was granted in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill

The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
