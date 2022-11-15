Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the White House's months of prep-work for a GOP investigative onslaught
More than four months before voters handed Republicans control of the House of Representatives, top White House and Department of Homeland Security officials huddled in the Roosevelt Room to prepare for that very scenario. The department and its secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, had emerged as top targets of Republican ire over...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republican 'censorship' lawsuit paves the way for congressional investigations of Biden
Congressional Republicans don't yet have subpoena power to investigate the Biden administration, but some of their investigative targets are already yielding fruit thanks to a lawsuit filed by conservative state attorneys general. A federal judge in Louisiana on Monday ordered an FBI cybersecurity official to be deposed in a lawsuit...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
House Republicans vow to investigate Biden and his family's business dealings
After clinching the majority in the House of Representatives in the midterm elections, top Republicans on Thursday outlined a broad range of investigative targets focused on President Joe Biden and his family's business dealings. "In the 118th Congress, this committee will evaluate the status of Joe Biden's relationship with his...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
A recipe for gridlock: Lawmakers brace for partisan feuds and legislative stalemate
Michigan Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow has seen this before. Nearly a dozen years ago when Barack Obama was president, a newly emboldened House GOP majority came to power, promising to rein in the Democratic agenda, cut spending and investigate a White House they believed had run rampant. What resulted: Years of intense feuding between the two parties and a government in gridlock as Washington careened from one potential fiscal crisis to the next.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
January 6 committee pushes back on Pence 'closing the door' on his potential testimony
The House select committee investigating January 6, 2021, on Wednesday pushed back on former Vice President Mike Pence's recent comments that Congress has "no right" to his testimony and that he was "closing the door" on it. "The Select Committee has proceeded respectfully and responsibly in our engagement with Vice...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Donald Trump faces billionaires in retreat and tabloid trolling a day after campaign announcement
A day after Donald Trump announced his third bid for the presidency, he faced public defections from billionaire backers and vicious trolling from a once-friendly New York tabloid -- underscoring his early challenges in mounting a political comeback nearly two years after the end of his divisive presidency. Stephen Schwarzman,...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Trump's running for president again. Does that get him off the legal hook?
The never-ending legal problems swirling around former President Donald Trump are already taking center stage in his freshly announced 2024 presidential campaign. Trump himself, in his speech declaring his candidacy on Tuesday, ranted about how he was a "victim" of the "weaponization of the justice system," as he railed against the search the FBI executed of his Florida home as part of a criminal investigation into the mishandling of documents from his White House.
Hakeem Jeffries - live: Nancy Pelosi’s likely successor formally declares Democratic leadership bid
With the Republican Party projected to win a slim majority in the US House of Representatives and Nancy Pelosi stepping down from the Democratic leadership, Congressman Hakeem Jeffries has officially declared he is running for his party’s top job – and so far, he is unopposed.In an emotional address on the House floor on Thursday, Ms Pelosi said lawmakers “must move boldly into the future” and remain “open to fresh possibilities.” She will continue to serve her district as the congresswoman representing San Francisco, but she will not seek re-election to a leadership role.Current House minority leader Kevin McCarthy...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans will win the House, CNN projects
Republicans will win the House of Representatives, CNN projects, in a victory that will fall short of their hopes of a "red wave" but thwart President Joe Biden's domestic agenda and will likely subject his White House to relentless investigations. The fact that the GOP finally passed the threshold of...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP operative convicted of facilitating foreign contribution to 2016 Trump campaign
A Republican operative was convicted on Thursday of facilitating an illegal campaign contribution from a Russian national to the Trump campaign in 2016. The Justice Department touted the jury conviction of Jesse Benton, known for his work on campaigns for GOP Sens. Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul, in a press release Thursday. The department said Benton "acted as a straw donor and contributed $25,000 of the Russian foreign national's money to the campaign, falsely identified himself as the contributor and pocketed the remaining $75,000."
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Democrats rip Trump and appeal for campaign cash as former president enters 2024 race
No one in American politics brings Democrats -- and fed-up conservatives -- together quite like former President Donald Trump. President Joe Biden, party leaders, allied organizations, rank-and-file elected officials and the campaign of Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock, who faces Republican Herschel Walker in a runoff next month, are responding to Trump's announcement that he will run for president in 2024 with a pledge to defeat him -- again -- and a request of their supporters: Send cash.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Incoming GOP chair investigating Biden family businesses won't subpoena President Biden
The top House Republican poised to investigate the Biden family said Thursday he's not planning to subpoena President Joe Biden despite being prepared to issue one to his son, Hunter. "There's no plans to subpoena Joe Biden. There are plans to subpoena Hunter Biden," GOP Rep. Jim Comer told CNN...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
CNN Exclusive: Georgia DA floats immunity deals for fake electors as investigation into Trump hits roadblock
The Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies has hit a roadblock in her effort to gain testimony from some of the state Republicans who signed on as fake electors in order to thwart Joe Biden's 2020 victory in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis took an aggressive...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
GOP Arkansas governor says he's 'very seriously' considering 2024 presidential bid
Arkansas Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson is "very seriously" considering a 2024 presidential campaign, he told "CNN This Morning" on Thursday. "Absolutely. I'm looking at it -- looking at it very seriously. After the midterm elections, it's more intense, and it's an accelerated review, and after going to Iowa, I'm encouraged that a governor who's actually solved problems, who has a conservative common sense approach, can draw support and can be a good alternative. So, I'm encouraged by it," Hutchinson told CNN's Kaitlan Collins.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Republicans will control the House, but they can't do much to fix the economy quickly
Congressional Republicans have repeatedly blamed President Joe Biden and their Democratic counterparts for the surge in inflation and the rocky economy. But though the GOP has captured control of the House in the midterm election, albeit by a very slim margin, there's not much the party can do to quickly bring down prices and put the economy on more solid footing when it assumes power in January.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
The Cherokee Nation's demand for a congressional delegate gets a hearing in the House
Nearly two centuries ago, the US government promised the Cherokee people a seat in Congress in exchange for giving up their homelands. So far, it hasn't delivered. But that promise came one step closer to being fulfilled on Wednesday after the House Rules Committee held a historic hearing on seating the Cherokee Nation's delegate -- a right that the tribe asserts it was granted in the 1835 Treaty of New Echota.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Inside the US scramble to run down the facts as the Russia-Ukraine war spills into NATO territory
President Joe Biden was asleep on the other side of the world when aides woke him up in the middle of the night there with urgent news: a missile had struck Poland and killed two people. By 5:30 am local time in Bali, where the president was attending the G20...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
12 Republican senators voted to break a filibuster on same-sex marriage bill
The Senate voted 62-37 to break a filibuster to advance legislation that protects same-sex and interracial marriage, clearing a key 60-vote threshold putting the historic legislation on track to eventually be passed through the chamber. All 50 members of the Democratic caucus voted to start debate on the bill as...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Mitch McConnell Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Republican from Kentucky. Birth name: Addison Mitchell McConnell Jr. Marriages: Elaine Chao (1993-present); Sherrill Redmon (1968-1980, divorced) Children: with Sherrill Redmon: Porter; Claire; Eleanor. Education: University of Louisville, B.A., 1964; University of Kentucky, J.D., 1967. Religion:...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
First on CNN: Secret Service agent from Trump's motorcade on January 6 interviewed by House committee
The House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, insurrection, is interviewing Robert Engel, the lead agent in former President Donald Trump's motorcade on the day of the US Capitol attack, two sources tell CNN. Former White House staffer Cassidy Hutchinson testified publicly at a hearing in June that then-deputy...
Comments / 0