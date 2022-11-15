BP stock price continued its bull run this week. Barrons pointed to the company’s green credentials. The company’s valuation is also relatively cheap. BP (LON: BP) share price rallied by more than 2% on Wednesday after a bullish call from Barrons. The stock rose to a high of 486p, which was about 40% above the lowest level this year. It has jumped by over 156% from its lowest level in 2020, making it one of the best FTSE 100 stocks.

2 DAYS AGO