GOP on cusp of retaking U.S. House control with slim majority 01:43

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Republicans are on the cusp of capturing control of the U.S. House of Representatives.

According to the Associated Press, Republicans have 217 seats secured. 218 are needed to gain control. This comes after a projected win in California. Democrats currently hold 205 seats.

Elections officials continue to count votes, but it appears that Republicans will have the narrowest majority in decades, after expecting to have a sweeping victory.

Republicans secured wins in California, Arizona, and New York on Monday night, while Democrats were able to hold onto moderate, suburban districts.

These results could complicate House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy's plans to become Speaker.

House Republicans are expected to hold a vote today to choose the nominee for Speaker, but now some conservative members are questioning whether to back him or a different nominee, like Florida Representative Matt Gaetz.

"We want new leadership, we want fresh faces and new ideas. And what I can tell you is I stand here right now, is that Kevin McCarthy does not have 218 votes to become speaker. I don't think he has 200," Gaetz said.

Overnight, Representative Andy Biggs from Arizona made an announcement that he's going to challenge McCarthy and run for Speaker of the House.

Biggs says he believes the country wants to move in a different direction.

The House will vote to elect a new Speaker in January, with at least 218 votes needed to win that election.