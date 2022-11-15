A-CC Elections Board meets to certify results, Athens voters ramp up for runoff

The Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections met Monday to certify the results of the balloting held one week ago today in Athens. We are today three weeks away from the December 6 runoff day: voters in Athens and around the state head back to the polls to settle the US Senate contest that pits Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock against Republican and former Georgia Bulldog football star Herschel Walker.

A week of early voting starts on November 28.

From WSB TV…

Here we go again. Another runoff election in Georgia, but this one will be different than in years past.

Georgia’s new voting law shortened the runoff period from nine weeks to four weeks, meaning this one comes much sooner.

Election Day is scheduled for Dec. 6, with early voting beginning on Nov. 28.

Also, if you’re not already registered to vote, you’re out of luck. According to the new voting law, anyone wanting to vote in the runoff needed to register before the general election.

“There was concern in the last runoff that there were people moving in from other states, registering to vote, in an attempt to swing the election,” veteran political strategist Fred Hicks said.

But if you didn’t vote in the November election, you can still vote in the runoff as long as you are registered.

And if you would like to vote absentee in the runoff, that process has already started.

You can request your absentee ballot right now.

It’s a lot for voters to understand in very little time.

“This is only four-week runoff, so that’s not a lot of time for people to get out and vote,” Hicks said.

©2022 Cox Media Group