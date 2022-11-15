TODAY: Heavy lake effect snow will now move into the South Shore mainly east of Ashland later this morning into the bulk of the afternoon and overnight hours. Higher terrain of Iron and Gogebic Counties could see over a foot of snow by the time this first round of lake effect wraps up Friday at noon. Roads will be extremely slick for these areas. The rest of the Northland will see a chance for light scattered snow showers with up to an inch of snow possible by early tomorrow morning.

GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO