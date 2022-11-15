Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
3-month-old baby, 3-year-old child die in Clay County mobile home fire
BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — A 3-month-old baby and a 3-year-old girl died in a Brazil mobile home fire Wednesday night, according to the Clay County Coroner Nick French. Athena Holdbrook, 3, and Aries Romine, 3 months old, lived in a mobile home at Northview County Estates in the 3800 block of West State Road 340. That’s about a mile east of Brazil near Northview High School.
wevv.com
Juvenile hospitalized after suffering apparent accidental gunshot wound in Evansville, police say
A juvenile is in the hospital after being shot in Evansville on Thursday afternoon. The Evansville Police Department says the shooting happened in the area of Oregon Street and Garvin Street around 1:30 p.m. Thursday. While detectives are still investigating the incident, police say the shooting appears as if it...
wzdm.com
Washington Police, Private Citizens Rescue 35 Year-Old Man
Washington Police say life-saving measures taken by police officers, other first responders, and citizens on the scene likely saved the life of a 35-year-old Wednesday. Authorities were called to a residence concerning an individual not breathing. At the same time, police say they are encouraging the public to report any...
2 dead in Clay County house fire
BRAZIL, Indiana — Authorities in Clay County confirm two people died Wednesday evening in a house trailer fire. According to our news partners at WTWO, the fire department responded to a report of a fire around 8:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of West State Road 340, just west of Brazil.
Accused Evansville diamond thief cuts a deal
A man accused of stealing tens of thousands of diamonds, might have a chance to get the charges against him dropped and not spend any more time in jail.
WTHI
Vincennes police launch investigation after two-year-old dies with a gunshot wound
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Vincennes have launched an investigation after a two-year-old died in the hospital. Police said they were called to Good Samaritan Hospital. That's where they found a two-year-old with a gunshot wound. The toddler ultimately died in the hospital. The Vincennes Police Department says this...
14news.com
Henderson woman facing animal abuse charges
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is facing animal abuse charges after officials say she dragged, kicked and choked several dogs. Back in September, Henderson police officers say that Alexandra McGan abused several dogs at the South Side Animal Hospital. They say she was an animal care specialist at the facility.
Man convicted of killing Fairfield teen cites trial issues
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) – A man recently convicted of murdering a Fairfield, Illinois teenager has asked for a new trial. In October, it only took a jury one hour to find Brodey Murbarger guilty of murder in connection with the death of Megan Nichols, who was 15 when she vanished in 2014. Her remains were […]
wbiw.com
Mitchell man threatens driver and is arrested
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested Wednesday on a warrant after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a call on October 21, 2022, at 12:18 p.m. from a female requesting to speak to an officer. When the officer arrived, a male and female told the...
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Knox County Police Receive Added Enforcement Grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department received $20,000. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous...
WTHI
Lengthy standoff situation ends in an arrest
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A local man is in custody after a two hour standoff in Terre Haute on Thursday. Before Thursday's standoff, the Terre Haute Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony W. Cheeseman, who was on home detention for drug charges, had cut off his ankle bracelet and fled his home.
wevv.com
2 in critical condition after multiple-vehicle crash in Daviess County
Two drivers are in critical condition after a multiple-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Old Hartford Road and U.S 231 in Daviess County. We're told a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling Southbound on U.S. Highway 231, when it crossed the center line and struck a Peterbilt B34. Authorities say the front...
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
EPD find missing 11-year-old girl
UPDATE: As of 9:03 p.m. Summer has been located and is safe.
wzdm.com
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
vincennespbs.org
Car crash backs up traffic at St. Clair and 6th Street
A crash caused a small traffic backup in Vincennes today. It happened near 6th and St. Clair Streets around 1 pm. Authorities are not releasing much information about the crash;. however, we do know it involved two cars, both of which were towed away. There’s no word on whether anyone...
wzdm.com
Suspicious Vincennes Apartment Fire Under Investigation
The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is seeking information about a suspicious apartment fire Friday in in the 1300 block of North Fourth Street in Vincennes. A witness reported seeing a white male enter the apartment, set several fires, and then flee the building. Investigators say there is a...
14news.com
Police investigating after toddler fatally shot in Knox Co.
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old with a gunshot wound, police say. According to a press release, the toddler was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Police say an autopsy was done on Thursday, November 10. The results...
WCSO: Wanted man found in Perry County, IL
MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – The Wabash County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Carmel Police Department were notified on Tuesday that Anthony Tucker had been taken into custody in Perry County, Illinois, according to a post on the WCSO’s Facebook. Law enforcement officials say Tucker was wanted by several southern Illinois counties for a laundry […]
wzdm.com
Two Injured in Apartment Explosion in Princeton
Fire investigators are looking into the cause of an explosion and fire at an apartment house in Princeton late Tuesday morning. Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Witnesses told WFIE in Evansville the maintenance man was trying to get the heater to work before the explosion happened.
