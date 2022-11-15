Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO