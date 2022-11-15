Read full article on original website
What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?
(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania state House after picking up 12 seats
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. Democrats have won control of the Pennsylvania state House for the first time in more than a decade. State Rep. Todd Stephens (R., Montgomery) conceded his race in the 151st District on Thursday, more than a week after Election Day, Democrat Melissa Cerrato’s campaign told Spotlight PA.
SOTU: Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey
President Obama is set to deliver his final State of the Union address tonight. Pennsylvania Senator Bob Casey joins us to discuss what we can expect and how a divided congress may fare in Obama's final year.
Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro discuss transfer of power to new administration
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf and Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro are preparing for the transition of power. Wolf and Shapiro on Wednesday announced the first steps in the transition to the new administration and said they're already working to make sure it's smooth. The pair were joined by Lt. Gov.-elect Austin Davis...
What does Pa. law say about recording others? | VERIFY
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — It’s hard to find someone who doesn’t have a cell phone, meaning it’s easier than ever for people to record you. That's what happened at Lancaster County Career and Technology Center in West Lampeter Township last month. According to court documents, a...
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan
Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan.
Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She is...
Have Democrats flipped the Pennsylvania House? The latest on the deciding races
Attorneys for Democratic and Republican candidates in two close, still-uncalled races are haggling over whether to count several dozen provisional ballots.
Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly prosecutor
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment...
Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years
Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
Wolf vetoes bike lane bill over Philadelphia special prosecutor provision
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf has vetoed a bike lane safety bill that included a provision to appoint a special prosecutor in Philadelphia for attacks on SEPTA trains. House Bill 140‘s sponsor Rep. David Maloney (R-Berks) says the bill would’ve allowed communities to create protected bike...
Pennsylvania election results being studied
Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
What happens to mail-in ballots that don’t count in Pennsylvania?
(WHTM) — Pennsylvania law does not allow mail-in ballots received after 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted, but that hasn’t stopped the 1.4 million requested mail in ballots from arriving at different county election offices. Lancaster, Dauphin, and York reported around a hundred per county. Those...
Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call
(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
Control of Pennsylvania House of Representatives still up in air
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — With Democrats coming off a strong Election Day performance nationwide, those in Pennsylvania are hopeful for a historic takeover of our state legislature. The party is close to gaining majority of the House of Representatives. Currently the House stands at 101 Democrats and 100 Republicans, with...
Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion
We need substantial steps forward from the incoming Shapiro administration for bonding reform. The post Pennsylvania needs to address its abandoned well problem. Here’s how | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Every vote matters. Just ask Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.
Rachel Maddow emphasizes the importance of every vote cast with a look at the currently extremely close state election results in Pennsylvania, with the House currented tied in a 100-100 split, and one pending seat separated by only 14 votes.Nov. 15, 2022.
Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee
Pennsylvania saw the steepest drop of all 50 states, particularly hitting Black and brown residents, new research shows. The post Social Security aid to disabled Pa. residents crashed during the pandemic | Thursday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
John Fetterman Outperforms Joe Biden in All Collar Counties Except for Chester County
John Fetterman has recorded a higher vote share in the Senate race than that of Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election in Montgomery, Delaware, and Bucks counties, while seeing a slight drop in Chester County, write Aseem Shukla, Julia Terruso, and Jonathan Tamari for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Fetterman recorded...
