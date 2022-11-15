ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

abc27.com

What does a Democratic state house mean for Pennsylvanians?

(WHTM) — The race for a state house seat in Montgomery County was called on Thursday, Nov. 17, for the Democratic candidate, which set off a blue wave in the Pennsylvania state capitol. For the first time in more than a decade Democrats will have a majority in the house, but what does that mean for Pennsylvanians?
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Trump's prospects in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he will run for reelection in 2024 “in order to make America great and glorious again.”. The announcement comes after Republicans’ lackluster performance in the midterms, especially among candidates Trump endorsed, including Pennsylvania Senate candidate Mehmet Oz and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pahomepage.com

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan

Pennsylvania Governor Wolf, Governor-elect Shapiro unveil transition plan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania Senate picks first woman as top-ranking member

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Kim Ward, the GOP's majority leader of Pennsylvania's state Senate, will become the first woman to serve as the chamber's highest-ranking member, Republicans said Tuesday. Republicans selected Ward to serve as interim president pro tempore while the Senate is out of session in December. She is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Pennsylvania House tees up vote to remove Philly prosecutor

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives on Tuesday moved closer to impeaching Democratic Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner, with GOP leaders saying a floor vote to send it to the Senate was expected Wednesday. The Judiciary Committee voted on party lines to advance two impeachment...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Libertarian Party gains major party status in Pennsylvania for first time in 20 years

Harrisburg, Pa. — In the 2022 midterm election cycle, the Libertarian Party of Pennsylvania fielded more legislative candidates than in the past three decades, records show. Libertarian candidates received more votes than any previous midterm and maintained official party status through a midterm for the first time in 20 years by receiving at least 2% of the vote in at least 10 counties. The two largest Libertarian candidates running in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania election results being studied

Results from last week's election are being studied. Democrats defied midterm election history to win the two biggest statewide races in Pennsylvania. "Midterm turnout was higher even than 2018, which was the highest for midterm in a century," said Berwood Yost, the director of Franklin & Marshall College's election polling.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WJAC TV

Control of Pennsylvania state House down to two races too close to call

(WJAC) — It was not the red-wave republicans expected in Pennsylvania. Instead, it was a blue wave. But there will be some challenges ahead for liberals in Harrisburg. Governor-elect Josh Shapiro and Lieutenant Governor-elect Austin Davis will be sworn in on January 17th. Before that though, the current Lieutenant Governor, John Fetterman, will have a new job on January 3rd as a U.S. Senator.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
