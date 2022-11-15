Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.

1 DAY AGO