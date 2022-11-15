ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

PlayStation games all have the exact same problem right now

Nothing breaks the sense of immersion like a character that won’t stop talking. Since the old days of Navi boring us to death in Ocarina of Time, there’s a tendency for developers to show a disturbing lack of faith in the cognitive ability of their players. This issue is perhaps most prevalent in PlayStation’s two big hitters of 2022: God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.
ComicBook

God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game

Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
GAMINGbible

God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon

God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
ComicBook

Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02

A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
GAMINGbible

Microsoft says the Xbox VS PlayStation war is over - and it lost

Will the console war ever truly end? I sure hope so. It may not be as prevalent as it once was, but Microsoft and Sony aren’t the best friends they pretend to be. You need look no further than Microsoft’s current attempted acquisition of Activision. The past couple of month’s have been plagued by playground bickering as Microsoft and Sony debate the future of Call of Duty.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive

Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
ComicBook

Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles

Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox

The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
SVG

The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked

Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
GAMINGbible

Dino Crisis PlayStation remake is finally on the horizon

Dino Crisis? Haven’t heard that name in years. Capcom’s action-adventure and survival horror series, which served to give many young PlayStation users dinosaur-related nightmares in the late 90s and early 2000s, has been stagnant for years now. In fact, next year will mark two full decades without a new Dino Crisis game, which feels like a crime.
DBLTAP

Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox

The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive

A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
GAMINGbible

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review: another Sony stunner swings onto PC

The sun-bathed streets of New York City are covered with snow. On a rooftop, a group of crooks are up to no good, as crooks so often are. From the sky a familiar image rains down at breakneck pace. “It’s Spider-Man!”, one of the villains says, before being corrected by one of his fellow criminals. This is the “other guy”, and he’s possibly even better than the original, because he’s got a cat with him.
GAMINGbible

Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested

Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
GAMINGbible

GTA 6 budget: how much is Rockstar spending on the game?

Ah, GTA 6. Gamers all over the world have been waiting not-so-patiently for the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title for years now - a new game was confirmed to be in development by the company earlier this year (albeit not with an official name yet), but as we approach the 10 year anniversary of GTA 5, it’s understandable that fans are wondering where on earth the new one is (be sure to take a look at our guide for everything we know so far).
GAMINGbible

GAMINGbible

13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

 https://www.gamingbible.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy