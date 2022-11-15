Read full article on original website
Related
HHW Gaming: ‘God of War: Ragnarök’, ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, ‘Elden Ring,’ Battle
Will Kratos, Aloy, or a Stray cat bring home the Game of The Year award for PlayStation? The post HHW Gaming: ‘God of War: Ragnarök’, ‘Horizon Forbidden West’, ‘Elden Ring,’ Battle appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
PlayStation games all have the exact same problem right now
Nothing breaks the sense of immersion like a character that won’t stop talking. Since the old days of Navi boring us to death in Ocarina of Time, there’s a tendency for developers to show a disturbing lack of faith in the cognitive ability of their players. This issue is perhaps most prevalent in PlayStation’s two big hitters of 2022: God of War Ragnarök and Horizon Forbidden West.
ComicBook
God of War Developer Teases New PS5 Game
Sony's Santa Monica Studio just released God of War Ragnarok, but it seems the developer is already looking towards the future. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, creative director of video game development Cory Barlog teased that the team is "spread out on a lot of different things." Unfortunately, Barlog did not go into further detail about those things, or specifically mention what the developer will be working on next. However, fans should be happy to know that the team's influence on PlayStation will be felt in a number of different ways. God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams followed Barlog's comment by teasing that the further adventures of Kratos could remain the team's primary focus.
God Of War Ragnarök launch beats Call Of Duty, Elden Ring, and Pokémon
God Of War Ragnarök certainly isn’t disappointing, is it? The conclusion to Kratos’ norse saga burst onto the scene last week, landing an impressive score of 94 on Metacritic. In our own review, GAMINGbible’s Ewan wrote that, “Ragnarök is a fantastically impressive sequel that delivers in every conceivable way. [...] This is a high-stakes, high-fantasy rollercoaster from start to finish, and an instant PlayStation classic.”
ComicBook
Popular 2022 PS4 Game Is Now Only $0.02
A popular PS4 game that was just released this Spring and previously cost $12.99 is now only $0.02 in a permanent price drop. It gets stranger though. While the game is two pennies on PS4, it's actually free on Xbox One and PC via Steam. The game in question is Destroy All Humans! Clone Carnage, which just came out back on May 31. Today, THQ Nordic announced the game was going free-to-play, except on PS4, where it will now cost the aforementioned two pennies.
Microsoft says the Xbox VS PlayStation war is over - and it lost
Will the console war ever truly end? I sure hope so. It may not be as prevalent as it once was, but Microsoft and Sony aren’t the best friends they pretend to be. You need look no further than Microsoft’s current attempted acquisition of Activision. The past couple of month’s have been plagued by playground bickering as Microsoft and Sony debate the future of Call of Duty.
Modern Warfare 2 players will have 'unfair advantage' in Warzone 2.0
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II players will be benefitting from an exclusive experience point boost in Warzone 2.0 until the latter end of 2023, which is essentially an 11 month incentive to buy the newest entry in the series to keep up with the competition. Those stunning sales might...
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Users Can Now Play Major 2022 PlayStation Exclusive
Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED users can now play a major PlayStation console exclusive from earlier this year. 2022 has been a big year for PlayStation exclusives between the likes of God of War Ragnarok, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Zero Dawn. Because of juggernauts like these games, many forget about one of this year's first great PlayStation exclusives, Sifu from Slocap. When it was released back in February, it was notably only available via PC, PS4, and PS5. It's still not come to Xbox consoles, but it did come to Nintendo Switch this week.
ComicBook
Beloved Nintendo 64 Game Coming to Modern Consoles
Over the last year, a lot of classic Nintendo 64 games have found a new audience thanks to Nintendo Switch Online. The 1998 platformer Glover won't be coming to the subscription service, but publisher Qubyte Interactive has announced that the game will be seeing a release on modern platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. The game's return was announced during Qubyte Connect, and it will be a part of the publisher's "Qubyte Classics" series. As of this writing, no release date has been revealed for the game.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
The Best Upcoming 2023 PS5 Game Releases Ranked
Gaming had a strong year in 2022. FromSoftware's latest game, "Elden Ring," became the company's fastest-selling game, while "God of War Ragnarok" has been regarded as nearly perfect. Other blockbusters for the PS5 included "Gran Turismo 7," "Horizon Forbidden West," and "The Last of Us Part 1," all of which received favorable reviews on the PS5.
The PlayStation VR 2 is up for pre-order today, but is it worth the $550?
The upcoming $550 PlayStation VR 2 virtual reality headset promises an immersive new gaming experience for PS5 gamers, but will it be worth the cash? Here's everything you need to know.
Dino Crisis PlayStation remake is finally on the horizon
Dino Crisis? Haven’t heard that name in years. Capcom’s action-adventure and survival horror series, which served to give many young PlayStation users dinosaur-related nightmares in the late 90s and early 2000s, has been stagnant for years now. In fact, next year will mark two full decades without a new Dino Crisis game, which feels like a crime.
Warzone 2 Download Size for PlayStation and Xbox
The upcoming Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's file size may have been leaked, and it's looking to be a hefty download for players on both PlayStation and Xbox. Now that preloading has officially arrive for the highly anticipated launch of Warzone 2, it's perhaps no surprise that many players are wondering how much space the game will take. Here's a breakdown of everything you need to know about the Warzone 2 download size for PlayStation and Xbox.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting PS5 and PS4 Console Exclusive
A game that was previously a console exclusive to both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will finally be coming to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short weeks. When it comes to indie titles, it's never much of a shock to see games slowly roll out from one platform to another. Unlike AAA games, indie projects tend to release in a staggered manner across PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox hardware. Once again, this will prove to be true in early December when publisher Devolver Digital brings one of its most popular games of the past few years to Switch.
How to Use Photo Mode in God of War Ragnarök
God of War Ragnarök's Photo Mode may be similar to God of War (2018)'s Photo Mode.
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales review: another Sony stunner swings onto PC
The sun-bathed streets of New York City are covered with snow. On a rooftop, a group of crooks are up to no good, as crooks so often are. From the sky a familiar image rains down at breakneck pace. “It’s Spider-Man!”, one of the villains says, before being corrected by one of his fellow criminals. This is the “other guy”, and he’s possibly even better than the original, because he’s got a cat with him.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet glaring technical issues leave fans heartbroken
Today’s the day - the ninth generation of Pokémon is officially here with the release of Scarlet and Violet. I for one am currently staring at my unopened copy of Violet, realising at this moment that this is going to be a very long afternoon. Fans all over...
Sonic The Hedgehog creator Yuji Naka has been arrested
Yuji Naka, the former head of Sonic Team and one of the co-creators of Sonic the Hedgehog series has reportedly been arrested in Japan by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office, in connection with insider trading charges (thanks, Kotaku). According to a report from FNN (translated via Google), Naka, 57,...
GTA 6 budget: how much is Rockstar spending on the game?
Ah, GTA 6. Gamers all over the world have been waiting not-so-patiently for the release of Rockstar Games’ next Grand Theft Auto title for years now - a new game was confirmed to be in development by the company earlier this year (albeit not with an official name yet), but as we approach the 10 year anniversary of GTA 5, it’s understandable that fans are wondering where on earth the new one is (be sure to take a look at our guide for everything we know so far).
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0