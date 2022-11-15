ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area briefs include A-CC Commission meeting, Loeffler speech to UGA audience

By Tim Bryant
WGAU
 3 days ago
Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet at 6 at City Hall. A regularly scheduled agenda-setting meeting comes on the heels of a special called session in which the Commission will take up emergency funding for a local rental eviction prevention program.

An Athens man receives the maximum prison sentence for illegal gun possession after he shot at workers who were trying to repossess his car. Ceddrick Mercery, who has previous felony convictions for hit-and-run, aggravated assault, and drug possession, gets ten years in prison for the incident that happened two years ago. He was sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court.

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is among the speakers at the University of Georgia’s Speaker Series at the Metro Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta. The event is hosted by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. It gets underway at 11:30 this morning.

The University of Georgia Press kicks off its annual Campus Book Sale today. It takes place today and tomorrow, 9 til 4 both days on lawn on UGA’s Main Library.

There is an evening meeting of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board, a 6 o’clock session in Danielsville. The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Medical Center says it will expand its facility in Braselton, spending more than $500 million expand its emergency department and add new inpatient beds.

They are trying to recruit new police officers in Gainesville: the Gainesville Police Department says it is more than a dozen officers short of being fully staffed. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is offering reward money—up to $10 thousand--in the search for suspects in arson fires in Lumpkin County: two homes in Murrayville were burned in what investigators say were fires that were intentionally set.

WGAU

CCSD sets graduation dates

It is still several months away, but the Clarke County School District has set the dates for next year’s high school graduation exercises: Classic City High School commencement exercises will take place on May 25; the Clarke Central and Cedar Shoals classes of ‘23 will graduate the following day at Stegeman Coliseum.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

A-CC Elections Board holds special called session

Another special called meeting of the Athens-Clarke County Board of Elections is on tap for today, underway at 5 o’clock this afternoon. We are today 19 days away from the December 6 US Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker. A week of early...
ATHENS, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Runoff early voting schedule set in Henry County

McDONOUGH — Early voting for the Dec. 6 runoff election will begin on Nov. 28 in Henry County. The Board of Elections approved the schedule during a special called meeting this week. Six locations will be open with extended times to allow for as much voting time as possible.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
wuga.org

Early Voting Times for Runoff Extended in Clarke County

After nearly a nearly five-hour long meeting, the Clarke County Board of Elections has agreed to extend advanced voting. According to elections staff, the ACC library will not be available for early voting. Board Chairman Raffle says the facility is usually the second most popular voting precinct during early voting, but several locations will be open. All polling locations will close at 5 pm on Friday, December 2nd. For more information on times and locations, visit the ACC Government’s website.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens to have Sunday session for early voting

Athens-Clarke County says it will hold a Sunday of early voting in advance of the December 6 runoff between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker. It will take place 11 til 5 on Sunday November 27 at the Elections Office on Washington Street. That’s next to City Hall in downtown Athens.
ATHENS, GA
uga.edu

Providing health services to Athens families

CCSD and UGA partner to launch the Clarke Middle Health Center. The Clarke Middle Health Center celebrated its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 10, introducing the Athens-Clarke County community to the many free medical, mental health and legal services provided to students, staff and families. Through a collaboration between the Clarke County School District and the Augusta University/University of Georgia Medical Partnership’s Athens Free Clinic, the health center will see patients during the school week for more than 20 hours each week.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Oconee Co government looks to fill openings

They are hanging out a Help Wanted sign in Oconee County, where Commissioners are looking to fill vacancies on the Oconee County Industrial Development Authority and the Farmland Preservation Ranking Committee. Deadline to apply is next Monday. Applications information is on the Oconee County government website. From the Oconee Co...
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
buffalonynews.net

Archer Aviation will build major factory in Georgia

SANTA CLARA, California: Archer Aviation, which is building small electric aircraft, announced that it will invest $118 million to construct a plant near Atlanta, Georgia, eventually hiring up to 1,000 people. The company said this week that it would build its aircraft plant adjoining an airport in Covington, Georgia, becoming...
COVINGTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Baby Kelsey at 29: 'I'm so much stronger than this story'

ATHENS, Ga. - An unsolved double murder. An orphaned trust fund baby. And decades later, proof that the road to a happy ending is rarely straight and smooth. In 1995, shortly after I joined the FOX 5 I-Team, we received a fascinated tip that ultimately took us to courthouses in two states, an investigation that would last years. And a story that would stay with me for the rest of my career.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Athens Tech names Eminent Health Care Scholars

Athens Technical College has named Candace Coker and Amanda Stanley as the 2022 as Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center Eminent Scholars in Health Care. Coker has been a registered dental hygienist for 17 years and is currently an instructor and first-year dental hygiene clinic coordinator at Athens Tech. Stanley is chair of College’s radiography program.
ATHENS, GA
gwinnettcitizen.com

NEW to Gwinnett: Drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field

Check out the drive-through Christmas light display at Coolray Field!. This event opens Nov. 18 and runs until Jan. 1st. • Light displays synchronized to fun holiday classics. • Tickets only available online. Check out their website for more details: https://shinelightshow.com/. The Shine Lightshow is located in 3 states. Lawrenceville,...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
