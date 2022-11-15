Area briefs include A-CC Commission meeting, Loeffler speech to UGA audience

Athens-Clarke County Commissioners meet at 6 at City Hall. A regularly scheduled agenda-setting meeting comes on the heels of a special called session in which the Commission will take up emergency funding for a local rental eviction prevention program.

An Athens man receives the maximum prison sentence for illegal gun possession after he shot at workers who were trying to repossess his car. Ceddrick Mercery, who has previous felony convictions for hit-and-run, aggravated assault, and drug possession, gets ten years in prison for the incident that happened two years ago. He was sentenced in Clarke County Superior Court.

Former Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler is among the speakers at the University of Georgia’s Speaker Series at the Metro Chamber of Commerce in Atlanta. The event is hosted by UGA’s School of Public and International Affairs. It gets underway at 11:30 this morning.

The University of Georgia Press kicks off its annual Campus Book Sale today. It takes place today and tomorrow, 9 til 4 both days on lawn on UGA’s Main Library.

There is an evening meeting of the Madison County Planning and Zoning Board, a 6 o’clock session in Danielsville. The Gainesville-based Northeast Georgia Medical Center says it will expand its facility in Braselton, spending more than $500 million expand its emergency department and add new inpatient beds.

They are trying to recruit new police officers in Gainesville: the Gainesville Police Department says it is more than a dozen officers short of being fully staffed. The state Fire Marshal’s Office is offering reward money—up to $10 thousand--in the search for suspects in arson fires in Lumpkin County: two homes in Murrayville were burned in what investigators say were fires that were intentionally set.

