Biden Enlists Xi Jinping to Prevent North Korean Nuclear Test

Biden also met with the leaders of South Korea and Japan on the trip, and the leaders of the three countries vowed a “unified response” to the threat from North Korea. Fears over North Korea’s plans for a nuclear test have been increasing in recent months. There was even a belief that they planned to carry one out prior to last week’s midterm elections in the United States. Though that did not happen, some fear remains.
Don’t Give an Inch: Biden and Xi Facedown at Bali

What really came out of this in-person Biden-Xi summit, aside from platitudes and aspirational promises, was that neither president caved to the other on their country’s vital interests. Almost two years into his presidency and only a few days since the U.S. midterm elections, President Joe Biden met with...
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the Meeting Between President Joe Biden and President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China

President Biden will meet with President Xi Jinping of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in Bali, Indonesia on November 14, 2022. The Leaders will discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between the United States and the PRC, responsibly manage competition, and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community. The two Leaders will also discuss a range of regional and global issues.
U.S. President Biden Arrives in Bali for G20 Summit

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden landed in Bali, Indonesia, on Sunday for the summit of the G20 group of major economies. Biden, who arrives off the back of his attendance at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt and the ASEAN summit in Cambodia, is set meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and other leaders to address a range of geopolitical issues this week, including the war in Ukraine, tensions in the Taiwan Strait and the ongoing food, energy and climate crises.
Biden is right to pivot toward diplomacy in the Russia-Ukraine war

President Joe Biden’s recent diplomatic interventions in the Russia-Ukraine war have given Washington whiplash. In just the past two weeks, reporting has revealed that the Biden administration has had discussions with Ukraine to nudge it toward negotiations and engaged in secret direct talks with Russia to prevent nuclear escalation. The administration also recently agreed to resume inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty in coordination with Russia.
Biden to set 'guardrails' in Xi superpower summit

US President Joe Biden meets China's Xi Jinping in Bali on Monday hoping to set "guardrails" for relations between the world's two largest economies as they vie for international primacy. Rivalry between the world's top two economies has intensified sharply as Beijing has become more powerful and more assertive about replacing the US-led order that has prevailed since World War II. Biden has said the meeting should establish each country's "red lines", and the overarching goal will be setting "guardrails" and "clear rules of the road", a senior White House official told reporters hours before the summit.
Biden to press Xi on N. Korea in G20 talks

US President Joe Biden arrived in Asia on Saturday vowing to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to rein in North Korea when they hold their first face-to-face meeting at next week's G20 summit. As well as Biden, Xi will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron before heading to Bangkok later in the week for the APEC summit.
Biden Calls UK Closest Ally and Closest Friend in Meeting With PM Sunak

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday Britain was America's closest ally and closest friend, during his first face-to-face meeting with Rishi Sunak since he became British Prime Minister. Meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali, Sunak said the partnership between the...
Chinese leaders face anger over 2nd child's quarantine death

BEIJING — (AP) — Chinese authorities faced more public anger Thursday after a second child's death was blamed on overzealous anti-virus enforcement, adding to frustration at controls that are confining millions of people to their homes and sparked fights with health workers. The 4-month-old girl died after suffering...
U.S. Warns of Multilateral Response to North Korean Nuclear Test

Tensions between North Korea, South Korea, and the United States have risen steadily throughout 2022. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan warned on Sunday that the United States, Japan, and South Korea would coordinate their responses to a widely anticipated North Korean nuclear test—a step that Pyongyang has repeatedly warned it would take as tensions on the Korean Peninsula reach a boiling point.
