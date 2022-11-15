Read full article on original website
Hakeem Jeffries announces bid to succeed Nancy Pelosi as House Democratic leader
Unlikely to face any opposition, Jeffries is set to become the first Black person to lead a party in Congress in American history.
Ukrainian experts join investigation of deadly missile that hit Poland
Experts from Ukraine have joined Polish and American investigators who are looking into a missile blast that killed two men in eastern Poland.
Ohio lawmakers move to change election laws, voter ID requirements
A sweeping overhaul to Ohio election law would change voter ID requirements and eliminate in-person early voting the Monday before Election Day.
