Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
John Wick Spinoff Starring Ana de Armas Is About To Begin Production
John Wick: Chapter 4 is finally hitting theatres next year, but it's not the only project in the evergrowing franchise to look forward to. Starz is working on The Continental, a prequel set decades before the original films, and Lionsgate has a Ballerina feature in development. The movie will be based on the group led by Anjelica Huston's character in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Knives Out and No Time To Die star Ana de Armas would be starring in the project which has tapped Oscar-winning writer Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman) to help with the script. Now, IndieWire is reporting that the project is set to go into production next week.
John Wick’s Creator Is Making A Beloved Sega Video Game Into A Movie, And Bring On The Action
John Wick writer Derek Kolstad is adapting an action-packed Sega video game for the big screen.
Keanu Reeves Fights a New Enemy in ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer
Wick faces off in another gun-and-knives fest, this time against Bill Skarsgard’s villain character Marquis de Gramont to defeat The High Table and win his freedom. Keanu Reeves clearly kept the fight coordinators busy on the John Wick: Chapter 4 film set, based on the latest trailer for the Lionsgate release, set for March 23, 2023.
‘John Wick’ Prequel Series ‘The Continental’ to Stream Internationally on Prime Video
“The Continental,” the prequel series to the “John Wick” films, will stream exclusively for Prime Video members, excluding the U.S., Israel and the Middle East when it launches in 2023, Amazon announced on Thursday. In the U.S., the series about the secretive assassins’ hotel will stream on Peacock.
John Wick’s Car Revealed For Chapter 4 Upcoming Film
The trailer has just been released for John Wick Chapter 4 and fans will be pleased to know the theme of iconic American muscle cars is continuing into the next film. The first film started off with John Wick’s 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 429 being stolen which kicks off the story from there. Now, in the upcoming fourth film, the trailer shows Keanu Reeves, who plays John Wick, with a 1971 Plymouth Cuda.
wegotthiscovered.com
Pierce Brosnan and Marvel fans could be to blame for ‘Black Adam’ getting banned in China
Much like he is everywhere else on the planet, Dwayne Johnson is a massively popular presence in China, so you’d imagine the star and producer would have been pushing hard for Black Adam to land a potentially lucrative theatrical release in the country. One major problem is that the...
netflixjunkie.com
Millie Bobby Brown and Chriss Pratt Looks Unrecognizable in 90S Style Outfits for Their Movie the Electric State
Well, the Enola Holmes 2 dialogues are pretty suitable for Millie Bobby Brown if we look closely. This young megastar is truly a force of nature unstoppable and undoubtedly magnificent in every way. Since we have not seen her resting for a moment this year and it seemed kind of a whirlwind seeing how she is doing all these things without feeling exhausted. At the beginning of the year, she was shooting and promoting the extremely horrifying season of Stranger Things.
Marlon Wayans Defies Cancel Culture, Says Comedies Like ‘White Chicks’ Are “Needed”: “I Ain’t Listening To This Generation”
Marlon Wayans is pushing back on political correctness and said that he will not change his comedy style to survive in this day and age and appease the current generation. In a recent interview, Wayans was asked if a movie like 2004’s White Chicks could “thrive” and not fall into “cancel culture.” “I think they’re needed. I don’t know what planet we’re on, where you think people don’t need laughter, and that people need to be censored and canceled. If a joke is gonna get me canceled, thank you for doing me that favor,” he told Buzzfeed. “It’s sad that society...
TODAY.com
Millie Bobby Brown says 'Enola Holmes 2' made her afraid of returning to 'Stranger Things'
Millie Bobby Brown said she might have a hard time filming "Stranger Things" after playing Enola Holmes in "Enola Holmes 2." In the sequel to the Sherlock Holmes spin-off, Brown often breaks the fourth wall when addressing new developments in her case. Eleven, Brown's character in "Stranger Things," has no such knowing wink.
Hugh Jackman Says Losing Role After Sandra Bullock Audition Was 'Humiliating'
Besides a few notes in “Les Misérables,” Hugh Jackman rarely misses as one of the most beloved movie stars, stage actors and Ryan Reynolds feuding partners of our time. But before he ever bared his adamantium claws on the big screen, Jackman made an early career misstep while auditioning for a role in the 2000 action comedy “Miss Congeniality” starring Sandra Bullock.
There’s an easy, legal way to get Netflix for free
Ten years ago, Netflix was charging $7.99 for a subscription to its streaming service. Several price hikes later, Netflix’s standard plan now costs $15.49 a month, which is more expensive than the services of any of its biggest rivals. The good news is that even as Netflix increases its prices, there’s still one easy, legal way to get Netflix for free.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Fans Broke Down Over ‘Deafening’ Silence Unlike Any Other Marvel Movie
Ryan Coogler's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' asks audiences to take a moment of silence to honor Chadwick Boseman and audiences are responding to it.
Ryan Coogler Says Chadwick Boseman Didn't Read "Wakanda Forever" Script: "He Was Too Tired"
The journey to bring "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" to the big screen has been a long one following Chadwick Boseman's untimely death. The movie's cast and fans mourned the actor after he died on August 2020, but the long-awaited sequel has powered forward for its Nov. 11 release. Despite not having its beloved star, director Ryan Coogler says Boseman almost had a chance to read what the sequel's original story would've looked like.
5 Netflix shows you need to watch right now
Our streaming editor picked five Netflix shows — including drama, reality and comedy titles — that need to be seen.
’Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne’s Ironheart Suit Weighs More Than 50 Pounds
Just hours after Dominique Thorne made her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Riri Williams in “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” at the film’s world premiere in Hollywood on Oct. 26, she hopped on a flight to get back to work on “Ironheart,” the upcoming Disney+ spinoff in which she stars. Asked what she’ll remember most about sitting in the Dolby Theatre to watch “Wakanda Forever” for the first time, Thorne told Variety, “Riding the waves of emotions with the audience — getting to hear and see and feel folks hold their breath, or laugh, or cry, or try to wipe away their...
womansday.com
Dakota Johnson Says No One Would’ve Filmed ‘Fifty Shades’ if They Knew What the Set Drama Entailed
Seven years after the first Fifty Shades of Grey movie came out, Dakota Johnson is speaking out about what her experience filming the franchise was really like in Vanity Fair. But first, it’s worth noting that Dakota refers to Fifty Shades as “those big naked movies.” And to that I say, don’t we all?
Seth Rogen Says Steven Spielberg Cried So Much During The Making Of His Latest Movie The Fabelmans
While Seth Rogen has made a career of being the face of many comedy films over the years, the actor has also taken several dramatic turns. He has shown his versatility in films like The Disaster Artist and Steve Jobs, but now is truly hitting the big leagues starring in Steven Spielberg’s latest film, The Fabelmans. The film is a personal one for the director, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Tony Kushner. According to Rogen, Spielberg was quite emotional during production, due to the personal nature of the film.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ accused of queer representation worse than ‘Star Wars’
Last month, Michaela Coel revealed that she ultimately decided to play the role of Aneka in the upcoming Black Panther sequel because her character is not only a captain, but also queer. Coel told Vogue, “That sold me on the role; the fact that my character is queer.” Now, it...
Popculture
'Yellowstone': Sally Struthers Isn't in the Cast, Despite Fan Confusion
Oscar nominee Jacki Weaver is back for another season on Yellowstone, meaning fans will see even more of the villainous Market Equities CEO Caroline Warner. This also means there could be some more confusion among viewers. When Weaver made her debut last season, some mistook her for Sally Struthers. Back...
The Roku Channel is adding 27 free movies in November – here’s the full list
Every month, streaming services add dozens of new TV shows and movies to their libraries. They do this in order to keep their subscribers around and entice new ones into signing up. But no matter how exciting these additions may be, there are far too many services for any of us to subscribe to them all. Thankfully, paid services aren’t the only choices — many free alternatives have started popping up all over. One of the best options is The Roku Channel, and the service is adding a bunch of free movies to its library in November.
GAMINGbible
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 11