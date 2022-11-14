Read full article on original website
Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo
A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
Smithonian
Lost Rubens Painting, Rediscovered After Two Centuries, Could Sell for $35 Million
Dressed in a gold and red gown, her gleaming bronze hair pulled back over one shoulder, young Salome, the stepdaughter of King Herod, gazes down at the severed head of John the Baptist, presented to her on a platter, his bloody body lying crumpled underfoot. This gory masterpiece by renowned...
BBC
Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner
Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC
Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge
A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization
What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
Nicolas Cage Already Has A Massive Tomb Hidden In A Louisiana Cemetery For When He Dies
Within the state of Louisiana lies the tomb of a Hollywood star we all know isn't even dead yet. Nicolas Cage had an opulent cement pyramid tomb erected for himself, nestled in a New Orleans, LA, cemetery to ensure he had the perfect place to rest for eternity when the time comes.
Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards for European Films – Global Bulletin
AWARD WINNER Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” has picked up the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Film at the Cairo International Film Festival. The ceremony, presented by European Film Promotion and Arab Cinemal Center, took place on Thursday at the Cairo Opera house. “EO,” about a liberated circus donkey, is also Poland’s foreign film Oscars entry. Lorenzo Zurzolo and Isabelle Huppert star in the film, which is set for a Middle East and North Africa released early next year. “I am incredibly happy that ‘EO’ has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has...
mansionglobal.com
This Early 18th-Century London Townhouse Is Filled With History and Famous Residents
A historic 18th-century townhouse in London’s posh Hampstead neighborhood, a pocket of the city famed for its well-to-do residents and much-loved green space, has come to the market for £6.75 million (US$8.04 million). Built around 1720 in Queen Anne style, the home is Grade II* listed, a designation...
abandonedspaces.com
Santuario Madonna della Corona: An Italian Chapel in the Cliffs That’s Surrounded By Supernatural Rumors
Located high above the Adige River near Spiazzi, Italy, is the incredible Santuario Madonna della Corona. This sanctuary sits at 774 meters above sea level, more than twice the height of the Eiffel Tower. It’s nestled tightly against the rock face of the Monte Baldo cliffs, with the rock acting as part of the wall within the chapel.
BBC
Seoul crush: K-pop star Lee Ji Han's mother shares her grief
K-pop star Lee Ji Han was among the 158 people killed in the Itaewon crush in Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October. He shot to fame after joining the second season of Produce 101, a popular reality show. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his mother spoke about the...
BBC
Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC
Annabel Greenhalgh: 'We want people to know how wonderful she was'
A grieving mother whose only child died suddenly said she was desperate for her daughter to leave a legacy. Annabel Greenhalgh, 11, died on 14 October a day after going to hospital with pain in her stomach. Her parents Josie and Craig, from Warwick, have raised more than £5,000 for...
