Family Handyman

Hundreds of Gold Coins Discovered During Kitchen Demo

A couple renovating a kitchen in England was shocked to discover more than 260 gold coins dating back more than 600 years, according to the BBC. The report said the coins were sold by Spink & Son auctioneers in Bloomsbury, London, for £754,000, including the final purchase and fees — roughly $742,000 by current exchange rates.
MICHIGAN STATE
BBC

Nick Fisher: Body found in hunt for missing BAFTA winner

Police searching for writer and broadcaster Nick Fisher have found a body. The 63-year-old BAFTA-winning TV scriptwriter went missing with his dog in Dorset on Tuesday afternoon. TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall previously said Mr Fisher was a "dearest friend" and joined the calls for help in finding him. Police said...
BBC

Murder-accused stepmother filmed autistic stepson dying in lounge

A woman filmed her three-year-old autistic stepson on her phone as he lay dying from a brain injury she inflicted by hitting him "multiple times", a court heard. Harvey was taken to hospital on 7 August 2021, dying two days later from head injuries. Leila Borrington, 23, said he became...
Distractify

‘Ancient Apocalypse’ Continues a Controversial Search for an Advanced Prehistoric Civilization

What if everything we know about prehistoric humans is wrong? That’s the question journalist Graham Hancock presents in the new series Ancient Apocalypse, which started streaming on Netflix on Nov. 11. In that series, Hancock treks to archeological sites around the world in search of an advanced civilization that he suspects existed long before the ancient civilizations we read about in history books.
Variety

Jerzy Skolimowski’s ‘EO’ Wins Arab Critics’ Awards for European Films – Global Bulletin

AWARD WINNER Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” has picked up the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Film at the Cairo International Film Festival. The ceremony, presented by European Film Promotion and Arab Cinemal Center, took place on Thursday at the Cairo Opera house. “EO,” about a liberated circus donkey, is also Poland’s foreign film Oscars entry. Lorenzo Zurzolo and Isabelle Huppert star in the film, which is set for a Middle East and North Africa released early next year. “I am incredibly happy that ‘EO’ has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has...
mansionglobal.com

This Early 18th-Century London Townhouse Is Filled With History and Famous Residents

A historic 18th-century townhouse in London’s posh Hampstead neighborhood, a pocket of the city famed for its well-to-do residents and much-loved green space, has come to the market for £6.75 million (US$8.04 million). Built around 1720 in Queen Anne style, the home is Grade II* listed, a designation...
BBC

Seoul crush: K-pop star Lee Ji Han's mother shares her grief

K-pop star Lee Ji Han was among the 158 people killed in the Itaewon crush in Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October. He shot to fame after joining the second season of Produce 101, a popular reality show. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his mother spoke about the...
BBC

Lucy Letby: Baby developed strange purple patches, trial hears

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby collapsed "in front of our faces" after developing "strange" purple patches, a doctor has told her trial. Ms Letby is accused of injecting air into the bloodstream of the baby, referred to as Child E, at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
BBC

Annabel Greenhalgh: 'We want people to know how wonderful she was'

A grieving mother whose only child died suddenly said she was desperate for her daughter to leave a legacy. Annabel Greenhalgh, 11, died on 14 October a day after going to hospital with pain in her stomach. Her parents Josie and Craig, from Warwick, have raised more than £5,000 for...

