AWARD WINNER Jerzy Skolimowski’s “EO” has picked up the Arab Critics’ Awards for European Film at the Cairo International Film Festival. The ceremony, presented by European Film Promotion and Arab Cinemal Center, took place on Thursday at the Cairo Opera house. “EO,” about a liberated circus donkey, is also Poland’s foreign film Oscars entry. Lorenzo Zurzolo and Isabelle Huppert star in the film, which is set for a Middle East and North Africa released early next year. “I am incredibly happy that ‘EO’ has been appreciated by the Arab Critics’ Circle as it must mean that my simple story of a donkey has...

24 MINUTES AGO