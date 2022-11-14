Read full article on original website
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
Lucy Letby trial: Mother found baby with blood on face, jury told
A mother found her baby son with blood on his face making "horrendous" sounds the evening before his death, the trial of nurse Lucy Letby has heard. It is alleged Ms Letby injected air into the bloodstream of the baby, known as Child E, while at the Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015.
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
Crowfield woman finds dog after thinking she had buried her
A woman whose dog got spooked by a firework and ran away was reunited with her pet two days after she thought she had buried her. Codie Hutton, 26, from Crowfield, Suffolk, said she lost springer spaniel Maisie in Melton on 5 November. Two days later a body believed to...
Cheltenham man hit woman with 'haymaker' punch in Covid row
A man hit a woman with a "haymaker" punch when she intervened in a row over Covid rules, a court heard. Arthur Beddow, 54, had denied assaulting Tessa Harris and threatening her partner James McAlary with a bottle at Morrisons in Hatherley in May 2020. He was convicted at Cheltenham...
Baby elephant interrupts Kenyan TV report
Kenyan journalist Alvin Kaunda was filming a piece to camera from a baby elephant orphanage in the capital Nairobi when he felt an inquisitive tap on his shoulder. Mr Kaunda was reporting on the way baby elephants at the orphanage were being looked after during a drought for Kenya's Broadcasting Corporation (KBC).
Katie Kenyon: Man claims he accidentally killed woman, jury told
A man accused of murdering a woman then burying her in a makeshift grave, said he killed her accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree, a jury has heard. Andrew Burfield, 51, allegedly killed 33-year-old Katie Kenyon, from Padiham, Lancashire, on 22 April. He is then accused of...
Kate Bushell: Family's plea to solve 25-year-old murder case
Police have launched a renewed appeal for information to find the killer of a schoolgirl who was murdered 25 years ago. Kate Bushell was killed on 15 November 1997 as she walked her neighbour's dog near her home in Exwick, Devon. The 14-year-old died from a knife wound and her...
Bristol: 'Predatory' rapist attacked woman after night out
A "predatory" rapist has been given a hospital order after he attacked a woman in Bristol. Gabriel Nomafo, 28, followed the 21-year-old after she was separated from friends following a night out in the city centre in March 2019. Nomafo, of no fixed address, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court...
Shocking video shows Chinese robot attack dog with machine gun dropped by drone
A Chinese military contractor unveiled a Chinese military drone capable of dropping off a robot attack dog featuring an automatic weapon mounted to its back.
19 Cursed Dating App Messages That Made Me Look To The Left, Look To The Right, And Confirm That Yep, We’re In Hell
These people really had the time, the nerve, and the audacity, it seems.
Monmouth: Man admits killing Poole golfer on night out
A nineteen-year-old man has admitted killing an "absolute gentleman" on a night out. Andrew Nicholas travelled 100 miles to Wales for a golf weekend, but was found unconscious in Monnow Street, Monmouth, in the early hours of 26 June. The 43-year-old, from Poole, Dorset, was taken to hospital but died...
Knifeman in Tesco jacket threatens woman and child at Wandsworth home
A knifeman in a Tesco jacket threatens a woman holding a child in a video released by the Metropolitan Police in a bid to trace two suspects after a robbery in south-west London.Police say the victim, 22, was at home in Wandsworth when two men knocked on her door and forced their way in at 1.24pm on Tuesday.Footage shows her being forced into the kitchen at knifepoint by a man with his hood up and wearing a blue jacket from the supermarket giant.He demanded cash before he and his accomplice fled, Scotland Yard said.Nothing is believed to have been taken...
Katie Kenyon: Man who said axe death was accident admits murder
A man who told police he killed a woman accidentally when he threw an axe at a tree has admitted murdering her. Andrew Burfield changed his plea at Preston Crown Court to admit killing mother-of-two Katie Kenyon, who was hit an estimated 12 times with the axe. The court had...
Lucy Letby trial: Medics battled for 45 minutes to save baby
Doctors used five doses of adrenaline and tried two rounds of resuscitation during a 45-minute battle to save a baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby, her trial has heard. Ms Letby allegedly injected air into the bloodstream of Child E at Countess of Chester Hospital in June 2015. She...
Mum relieved after polystyrene balls stop leaking into home
A woman who had thousands of polystyrene insulation balls leaking into her home every day is relieved the problem is finally fixed. Michelle saw the insulation material stream through extractor fans at the council property in Bedminster every day since last December. The problem was fixed recently when Bristol City...
Mark Brown: Murder-accused claims woman's death was accident
A man accused of killing two women told a court one of them died after accidentally falling and hitting her head. Mark Brown, 41, from St Leonards, East Sussex, denies murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, in November 2021 and Leah Ware in May of that year. He told jurors at Hove...
Man denies murdering 21-year-old student
A man has denied killing a 21-year-old woman and hiding her body in a suitcase, the Old Bailey has heard. Hina Bashir was last seen on 11 July and was reported missing from Ilford, east London, three days later when she did not turn up for work. Her body was...
Gang in stab attack on bus after victims tracked on Snapchat
Three teenagers stabbed, punched, kicked and stamped on two boys after tracking them on Snapchat. The attackers - twin brothers aged 14 and a 16-year-old friend - were filmed on a mobile phone as they carried out the "vicious" assault on a bus in Glasgow's Gorbals. One of the victims...
Seoul crush: K-pop star Lee Ji Han's mother shares her grief
K-pop star Lee Ji Han was among the 158 people killed in the Itaewon crush in Seoul, South Korea, on 29 October. He shot to fame after joining the second season of Produce 101, a popular reality show. In an exclusive interview with the BBC, his mother spoke about the...
