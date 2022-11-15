ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

COVID drove families apart for Thanksgiving. They won't let inflation do the same.

By Mary Yang
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuGdW_0jBFGXOz00
John Williams and his wife, Ann, sit for a picture with his family in Los Angeles during Thanksgiving of 2021. John Williams

Airfare may be up nearly 43% from last year and gas prices are again on the rise, but millions of Americans are still planning to travel to be with family and friends next week for Thanksgiving.

About 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home this Thanksgiving, according to an AAA report released on Tuesday. Travel for the holiday season is up 1.5% compared to last year, bringing travel volume back to 98% of pre-pandemic levels, according to the report.

This year is on track to be the third-busiest travel season the agency has seen for Thanksgiving in over two decades.

After years of downsized dinners and Zoomsgivings, families are itching to reunite, making sacrifices in other parts of their budgets to afford trips.

John Williams, a retired elementary school teacher, can't wait for his grandchildren to jump into arms. Williams, who lives in Tucson, Arizona, has been saving since August to spend the holiday with his daughter and grandchildren, who live about 500 miles away in Los Angeles.

COVID had kept Williams and his wife, Ann, from making the annual trip in 2020, and they celebrated over Zoom.

"We felt that there was a void created," he said, and they were both happy when the pandemic cloud lifted enough last November to renew their tradition.

Since then, though, inflation has gripped the country and most of the world, with prices rising at their fastest pace in decades. But Williams said he won't let that be the reason for another Thanksgiving spent apart. Even after hearing horror stories of gas prices of being $7 per gallon in California, he and Ann, a retired orchestra teacher, said they would pay whatever it takes.

"Increased prices was not going to interfere with something much more important," said Williams.

So, to save up for the nine-hour drive, Williams made some dramatic changes to how he buys food and necessities.

Instead of going to just one store for all of his groceries, he visits multiple outlets to hunt for the best deals. He doesn't consider the extra trips too big a burden.

"We are retired, so if we have to go to two or three stores versus one, it's not awful," said Williams.

Plus, he doesn't like to deprive his grandchildren – three of whom live in Tucson – of small things like going for an ice cream cone, he said.

"You are just more mindful of how much things cost," said Williams.

Going to great lengths to finally be together

Emily Anderson, 32, typically stays in town for Thanksgiving, but this year, she and her husband and their two young sons will make a 14-hour drive up to Pennsylvania from Georgia to spend the holiday with her grandparents.

It wasn't an easy call.

Inflation has affected everything, said Anderson. She's spent less on groceries and used less gas – walking down the street to restaurants instead of driving across town to her favorite one. But she was determined to make the trip.

"It's not necessarily the best financial decision, but my grandfather's really not doing well, and I want my sons to have as much time with him as they can," she said. "It's really important to have that time where you can sit in their lap or go for a walk with them. It's not really the same doing video calls."

While they typically break the drive up into two days, they can't cover the cost of a hotel this year and will drive straight through. And they'll pack lunch and snacks instead of eating out at rest stops.

Anderson said she's particularly looking forward to visiting the duck pond, which her boys - aged four and two - absolutely love.

"It also kind of feels like this year was a breaking point," she said. "We just can't be physically apart anymore."

Making tough decisions in the face of high costs

But for some, the costs of travel are insurmountable.

Rebecca Vidra, a professor at Duke University who lives in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, has been tracking flight prices since May, the month her eldest daughter decided she was going to go to college in California. At that point, a round trip was already shaping up to be more than $600.

"They never dropped," said Vidra about plane ticket prices. "I check almost every day. I'm kind of obsessed."

For Vidra, Thanksgiving has typically featured a heritage-breed turkey and fresh vegetables from the farmers' market as part of an extravagant, local meal. She considered paring down the family meal to help alleviate the cost of a Thanksgiving plane ticket, but ultimately, they couldn't swing the round trip.

"It's heartbreaking," said Vidra.

They'll put any money saved from forgoing the Thanksgiving flight toward a winter break trip back home, she said.

And she's planning to call her daughter in for a yearly tradition.

"We do a gratitude exercise, so she'll be here via FaceTime," Vidra said.

Comments / 3

Related
ABC News

Tips for Thanksgiving 2022 amid inflation, rising food costs and ways to save

Financial challenges could cast a shadow on the first holiday feast of the season, but there are some solutions for Americans looking to enjoy Thanksgiving on a budget. Inflation is currently at 7.7% and prices on goods have continually crept upward in the food category, which rose 10.9% in the last year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest Consumer Price Index report.
Thrillist

Almost 6,000 Pounds of This Popular Frozen Dinner Recalled in 4 States

The China Grove, Texas-based Lone Star Bakery Inc. is recalling approximately 5,740 pounds of beef shepherd's pie products, according to the US Department of Agriculture. The product may be contaminated with copper wire pieces, according to the recall alert. The product was distributed to California, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. The...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

The main COVID symptoms have changed, research shows

(NEXSTAR) — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, patients have reported dozens of different symptoms, ranging from cold and flu-like symptoms to more unique ones, including “COVID tongue.”. But like all viruses, the primary symptoms associated with COVID have changed and can vary based on your vaccination...
CNBC

A 'catastrophe' is coming for the economy, but it's not recession or inflation, says Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh

U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh said in an interview at the CNBC Work Summit that he does not expect mass layoffs and job growth should continue into next year. But Walsh said that immigration reform, supported by every business owner he talks to, will be critical to the national workforce and without it, a 'bigger catastrophe' than a recession or inflation is coming.
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Risks Poisoning Customers, Hit With 23 Violations

Some restaurants are not careful with their poison control.Mikael Seegen/Unsplash. Most restaurants are cited for at least one health code violation during their annual inspections. Usually, the minor violations do not put visitors who consume food in any kind of harm’s way, but instead have more to do with certain protocols, such as the kind of clothing worn or the placement of a container. And yet, there are other restaurants that not only are hit with numerous violations, but the violations directly put the health and well-being of customers at risk of illness and, in the case of a recent inspection, poisoning.
TUCSON, AZ
Newsweek

Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
MassLive.com

So-called ‘nightmare’ COVID variant likely already in Mass., doctors say

Boston-area doctors are warning that the so-called “nightmare” COVID-19 variant, officially known as XBB, is most likely already present in Massachusetts. The new variant is an offshoot of the Omicron COVID-19 strain that caused a wave of infections from November last year to February and represented the virus’s highest number of infections after vaccines became widely available.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Sacramento

California pot company sued after customers claim pre-rolled joints not strong enough

Two disgruntled customers are suing a California marijuana company, alleging that their prerolled joints were not as strong as claimed.The lawsuit was filed on October 20 against DreamFields Brands, Inc. for allegedly falsely claiming that their products have a high THC component, according to the suit. THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is the compound in marijuana that makes users feel high.The two plaintiffs, Jasper Centeno of Long Beach and Blake Wilson of Fresno, accuse the company of unfair competition, false advertising, and negligent representation. The two say they purchased prerolled "Jeeter" branded joints that were advertised as having a high THC content.The California...
CALIFORNIA STATE
BGR.com

New cookie recall: If you live in these 3 states, check your pantry now

Cookie fans in three states should know there’s a new recall in place involving a type of cookies from Sotto i Trully. The Florida-based company is recalling its Assorted Italian Cookies because the retail boxes actually contain Italian Wedding Cookies. They have walnuts in them, which is a known allergen. But the retail boxes do not list the ingredient on the label.
GEORGIA STATE
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
147K+
Followers
15K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy