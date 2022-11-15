Read full article on original website
Related
wzdm.com
Vincennes City Officials Consider Next Step in Skate Park Work
Interested people came out to City Hall last night to help discuss a new skate park update at Lester Square. The session was sponsored by the city’s Parks & Rec Department. City personnel heard the suggestions for the skate park’s improvement. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum says the next step is to price out the suggestions. Mayor Yochum says, like everything else, inflation and material shortages could affect the improvements…
wzdm.com
Vincennes, Knox County Police Receive Added Enforcement Grants
The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute awarded $5.7 million in grant funding to more than 200 police departments for enhanced traffic enforcement. The Vincennes Police Department and Knox County Sheriff’s Department received $20,000. Departments will use the funding to conduct overtime patrols and carry out strategies aimed at curbing dangerous...
wzdm.com
KC Commissioners Approve Jail Bond Transfer
The Knox County Commissioners has returned over $3 million in Jail Bond payments back into local income tax revenue. The move was part of a bank processing move to ensure work continues on the Knox County Jail expansion. The Commissioners’ approval allows Knox County Auditor Mike Morris to make the...
WTHI
A fix is coming soon to Prairie Street in Vincennes
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - For several months, drivers have had to endure rough, uneven pavement while driving down Prairie Street in Vincennes. According to Mayor Joe Yochum, the road is deteriorating from the construction of the houses on Eric Avenue. Private contractors hired by the owner of the housing development...
WTHI
Sullivan County residents react to changes to a busy intersection
CARLISLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A busy intersection in Sullivan County will see some major changes soon. This is the intersection at US 41 and State Road 58 near Carlisle. We are learning how a couple of Sullivan County residents are feeling about these changes. That includes Curtis Horton, a local farmer who says this intersection needs to be updated.
Commercial structure fire on Hulman Street in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Traffic in an area of Terre Haute was shut down for a time as Firefighters worked to clean up a commercial structure fire in Terre Haute. The call came in of a fire located at BBQ Wood at the Crossing, a wood supply business at the corner of 15th and […]
WTHI
Vigo County bridge reopens after it was closed for construction
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A well-traveled road in Vigo County is reopening after some major construction. Greencastle Road will be open for the first time in several months. County crews have been working to replace a bridge on the road since August. The bridge reconstruction project wrapped up Thursday...
wzdm.com
Citizen Tips Led to Vincennes Arrest
Vincennes Police arrested a Vincennes man Wednesday afternoon for felony Burglary and Theft. Police posted a security photo of a man they were looking for on Facebook Tuesday asking the community for help in identifying him. After following up on several tips, and with the help of the Washington Police Department, police were able to identify the suspect as 36-year-old Adam Sponn.
wzdm.com
PACE Available to Help With Utility Cost
Utility costs have gone up as much as 26% in Indiana, according to experts. That number is expected to grow. Various locations are helping those in need of energy assistance. In this area, the PACE Community Action Agency is helping those in need of energy assistance. Energy assistance submission forms are available through the PACE Community Action Agency Website; PACE serves Knox, Daviess, Greene, and Sullivan counties.
wzdm.com
KC Chamber of Commerce Attempting to Set Up an E-Gift System for Holiday Season
The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is considering a Christmas season spending plan to help business across the county. The plan is to offer Chamber E-Gift cards, but with a buy one, get one free offer The Vincennes City Council will discuss the idea in a special session on Monday, November 21st at City Hall.
wevv.com
Evansville school board member, restaurant owner arrested in drug investigation makes court appearance
Evansville restaurant/bar owner and school board member Amy Word appeared for a hearing in court on Thursday morning. Our 44News crew was there for Word's hearing Thursday. Court officials said that a progress hearing was held for Word Thursday, meaning the judge reviewed things like whether or not Word completed the conditions of her probation and any other aspects of progress on the case.
wbiw.com
Fraudulent bank transactions lead to multiple arrests
BEDFORD – Two Bedford men were arrested Wednesday after Bedford Police officers were called to German American Bank on October 17, 2022, on a report of fraud. According to a probable cause affidavit, a bank employee reported that a person by the name of Landarius Hoskins opened an account and made multiple $2000 deposits on October 7, 2022, and later withdrew those funds from the bank. The deposits were flagged as fraudulent.
Joint investigation leads to two arrests in Sullivan Co.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A joint investigation between the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office and the Indiana Department of Child Service led to the arrest of two. On November 15th, Desirae Bailey was taken into custody for two counts of child neglect and is being held on bond at the Sullivan County Jail. On November […]
wzdm.com
Christmas Mode Starting for City of Vincennes
Thanksgiving is a week off, but downtown Vincennes merchants and others are already in Christmas mode. Christmas decorations are already up, with various downtown activities bringing in gift-shoppers from around the area. Vincennes Mayor Joe Yochum updates everyone on the downtown merchants’ main mantra — to shop local this year....
WTHI
Family Dollar/Dollar Tree under construction in Sullivan
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Work is underway for a two-in-one Dollar Tree and Family Dollar in Sullivan. It'll be where the old Sullivan Motel used to stand. Construction is underway now. The store is expected to open early spring. Local real estate agent and broker Wes Bedwell is leading the...
Amy Word ordered back in court in January
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – EVSC School Board Member Amy Word appeared in court on Thursday. She was ordered back in court in January. Word was arrested in July after a lengthy narcotics investigation that took place on Franklin street. According to EPD, this investigation led to the arrest of 22 people, and the confiscation of […]
Vigo Co. convicted arsonist charged with dealing meth
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Two local men have been charged with multiple felonies following a traffic stop in Sullivan County. According to Indiana State Police, the two were traveling on State Road 54 near Section Street in Sullivan around 5:30 p.m. Monday when they were pulled over for speeding. A search of the vehicle […]
wzdm.com
Over 1,100 Left Without Power East of Vincennes This Morning
Just over 1,100 customers east of Vincennes were affected by a power outage that happened this morning. The outage affected the customers east of Vincennes from between Old U.S. 50 and State Road 67, eastward and just east of Church Road. The outage also caused a power surge in Vincennes. The loss of power was first reported around 4:4:45 a.m. The cause for the loss of power was reported as an object coming into contact with a power line.
wzdm.com
Area Preparing for Memorial Bridge Closure January Ninth
Work on part of the Memorial Bridge connecting downtown Vincennes with Westport is still planned to start early next year. The work is to the stone fixtures at the end of the bridge, and the underlying foundation. George Rogers Clark National Park chief ranger Joe Herron says the National Parks...
vincennespbs.org
Suspect in Burglary Caught
The public helped to catch an alleged burglar and thief. Vincennes PD report that they took a burglary complaint at 11-am on Tuesday of this week. Shortly after they released photos of the suspect inside a home and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect. After following...
Comments / 0